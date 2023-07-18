EMAG Starts Construction of New Plant in Mexico

The Mexican market has become an attractive production location for the USMCA free trade zone.

Industrial Media Staff
Jul 18, 2023
3D view of the new EMAG plant in Querétaro, Mexico
EMAG

The groundbreaking ceremony took place for the EMAG Group's new plant in the San Isidro Business Park in Querétaro, Mexico. 

The new EMAG plant in San Isidro is being built on a total area of 2,880 square meters. The production area is 1,800 square meters and offers 30 machine assembly stations.

In addition to the production hall, the new building includes office space on three levels with a total area of 1,200 square meters. The forum for customers, suppliers and employees with meeting rooms and a canteen is located on the third floor. On the second floor, the team offices for administration, quotation preparation, sales and engineering are planned. The first floor will house the service and production area, changing rooms and an air-conditioned measuring room.

In the last decade, the Mexican market has developed into an attractive production location for the USMCA (United States Mexico Canada Agreement) free trade zone, formerly NAFTA. This is due to several factors: the strategic location, attractive framework conditions for investment, a high level of training, a solid infrastructure and a long tradition in manufacturing.﻿

The global crises of recent years have led to a rethinking of the value chain and production, towards so-called nearshoring. Mexico has benefited from these crises and the misalignments of production.

Industries such as automotive, aerospace, electronics and consumer goods are investing billions in existing and new production capacities. But Mexico is not just an extended workbench. Thanks to its good level of education, the country is home to more and more research and development sites of global companies.

The construction of the new EMAG plant is another step in the company's 20 years in Mexico.

Since entering the market in 1997, EMAG has continuously invested in its presence in Mexico. After establishing a branch in Mexico City in 2003, a new headquarters was opened in Querétaro in 2015 with a production area of 420 square meters. EMAG Mexico was awarded Supplier of the Year in 2010 (AAM) and 2016 (Sisamex) and was able to realize its first turnkey project in 2019.

emag.com

By adding robotics for the loading and unloading of workpieces, OEMs and machine shops with higher production demands can substantially increase cycle times while improving precision on unattended machines.
