Kris-Tech Wire Breaks Ground on Facility Expansion Project

Kris-Tech Wire, a manufacturer of U.S.-made industrial wire and cable products, is expanding operations at its Rome, New York, headquarters to support more jobs alongside new and expanding product lines.

When construction ends in early 2024, the company’s Rome manufacturing facility will have twice the production, warehouse and office space. The expansion is also part of a multi-year campaign to expand operations and product lines into emerging markets.

Once the project is complete, the space will house several added production lines, including Kris-Tech's recently expanded tray cable division, stocking and storage areas, training rooms and more. The expansion project will also bring a nearby production facility back to Rome.

For the city of Rome, Kris-Tech's longtime commitment and dedication to the city has created a powerful and long-lasting partnership beneficial for both sides extending far beyond the business’ footprint. In recent years, the company has strengthened its local ties by giving back to the community through various charitable donations and events.

“This project represents a significant milestone for Kris-Tech as well as our community and highlights the growth and development we are experiencing,” said Rome Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Kristen Skobla. “The expansion of Kris-Tech’s facilities demonstrates their commitment to our region and their confidence in our local economy. It showcases the potential and opportunities available here, both for businesses and the workforce. We will continue working closely with Kris-Tech and other stakeholders to ensure their expansion project is a resounding success.”

In the past year, Kris-Tech has launched several new and expanded product lines, including its tray cable division, electrical utilities hub and upgraded tracer wire solutions.

kristechwire.com