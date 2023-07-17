Kris-Tech Wire Breaks Ground on Facility Expansion Project

It will double the facility's production, warehouse and office space.

Industrial Media Staff
Jul 17, 2023
Dirt Throw Action Shot
Kris-Tech Wire

Kris-Tech Wire, a manufacturer of U.S.-made industrial wire and cable products, is expanding operations at its Rome, New York, headquarters to support more jobs alongside new and expanding product lines.

When construction ends in early 2024, the company’s Rome manufacturing facility will have twice the production, warehouse and office space. The expansion is also part of a multi-year campaign to expand operations and product lines into emerging markets.

Once the project is complete, the space will house several added production lines, including Kris-Tech's recently expanded tray cable division, stocking and storage areas, training rooms and more. The expansion project will also bring a nearby production facility back to Rome.

For the city of Rome, Kris-Tech's longtime commitment and dedication to the city has created a powerful and long-lasting partnership beneficial for both sides extending far beyond the business’ footprint. In recent years, the company has strengthened its local ties by giving back to the community through various charitable donations and events.

“This project represents a significant milestone for Kris-Tech as well as our community and highlights the growth and development we are experiencing,” said Rome Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Kristen Skobla. “The expansion of Kris-Tech’s facilities demonstrates their commitment to our region and their confidence in our local economy. It showcases the potential and opportunities available here, both for businesses and the workforce. We will continue working closely with Kris-Tech and other stakeholders to ensure their expansion project is a resounding success.”

In the past year, Kris-Tech has launched several new and expanded product lines, including its tray cable division, electrical utilities hub and upgraded tracer wire solutions.

kristechwire.com

Latest in Operations
Aaron Smith, President and CEO of the Offshore Marine Service Association, center, peers through binoculars at ships installing the South Fork Wind project, as Capt. Rick Spaid, left, pilots the vessel Jones Act Enforcer, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, off the coast of Rhode Island.
American Boat Patrols Waters Near Offshore Wind Farms to Protect Jobs
July 17, 2023
Dirt Throw Action Shot
Kris-Tech Wire Breaks Ground on Facility Expansion Project
July 17, 2023
Connected Machinery
Bridging the IT/OT Gap: Finding the Lost Data
July 14, 2023
People in line outside Anchor Public Taps in San Francisco, July 13, 2023.
San Franciscans Mourn Closure of Anchor Brewing
July 14, 2023
Related Stories
Ky
Operations
Conner Industries Opens New Manufacturing Facility in Southern Kentucky
Leidos Logo 4817 21071
Operations
Leidos Announces New Manufacturing Facility in South Carolina
John Clark, president and CEO of Masterclock, worked with S&T to learn how his small manufacturing company can take advantage of advances made possible by digital printing technology.
Operations
Missouri S&T Manufacturing Expertise Helps Small Business Weighing Big Investment
Mersen
Operations
Mersen Officially Opens New Manufacturing Facility in Tennessee
More in Operations
Aaron Smith, President and CEO of the Offshore Marine Service Association, center, peers through binoculars at ships installing the South Fork Wind project, as Capt. Rick Spaid, left, pilots the vessel Jones Act Enforcer, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, off the coast of Rhode Island.
Operations
American Boat Patrols Waters Near Offshore Wind Farms to Protect Jobs
The battleship-gray vessel is on the prowl.
July 17, 2023
Connected Machinery
IOT
Bridging the IT/OT Gap: Finding the Lost Data
An inability to tear down IT and OT data silos is limiting the seamless flow of information inherent to Internet of Things technology.
July 14, 2023
People in line outside Anchor Public Taps in San Francisco, July 13, 2023.
Operations
San Franciscans Mourn Closure of Anchor Brewing
Anchor Public Taps will remain open to sell what inventory remains, including its popular Christmas Ale.
July 14, 2023
NORD’s new facility in McKinney, Texas will have the capacity to produce 200 units per shift once fully operational.
Operations
NORD Expands Operations into New Texas Facility
Due to increased demand for automation products.
July 14, 2023
Spindle
Operations
9 Common Causes of Spindle Failure
Discover causes of spindle failure and learn how to prevent them.
July 13, 2023
Ap23193758715762
Operations
Musk Unveils New AI Startup
It has a team of top researchers but a vague mission.
July 13, 2023
Ky
Operations
Conner Industries Opens New Manufacturing Facility in Southern Kentucky
The new location features more than 75,000 square feet of manufacturing space.
July 13, 2023
Leidos Logo 4817 21071
Operations
Leidos Announces New Manufacturing Facility in South Carolina
The facility will insource production of security products and bring new jobs to the region.
July 13, 2023
In this 2004 file photo, a number of artisan beers made at Anchor Brewing Co. are dsiplayed in San Francisco.
Operations
Anchor Brewing Halts Operations After 127 Years
The company cited faltering sales and tough economic conditions.
July 12, 2023
Mersen
Operations
Mersen Officially Opens New Manufacturing Facility in Tennessee
It will focus on the manufacturing of extruded graphite, insulation felt and isostatic graphite.
July 12, 2023
Ap23193168170243
Operations
Foxconn Exits Semiconductor Joint Venture
The electronics giant backed out of the $19.5 billion partnership.
July 12, 2023
Rtx
Operations
RTX Awarded $117.5M by U.S. Army for Advanced Targeting Sensor Systems
Primary work location for this effort is in McKinney, Texas.
July 11, 2023
People are seen on the grounds of Prospect Lithium Zimbabwe's processing plant in Goromonzi about 80 kilometers southeast of the capital Harare, Wednesday, July 5 2023.
Operations
Chinese Mining Company Opens Giant Lithium Processing Plant in Zimbabwe
The area has one of the world's largest reserves of the metal.
July 10, 2023
Signs at a shell petrol station in London, on Feb. 2, 2023.
Operations
Shell CEO Says Cutting Oil Production 'Irresponsible'
The world economy is still dependent on fossil fuels.
July 10, 2023
Visitors walk away from the Jack Daniels Distillery visitor center carrying boxes of whiskey Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in Lynchburg, Tenn.
Operations
Distillers Face Pushback Over Taxes, Emissions
The growing global popularity of whiskey and bourbon is fueling conflicts at home.
July 10, 2023