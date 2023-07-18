Former GM Plant to be Converted to Digital Infrastructure Manufacturing Facility

Gov. John Bel Edwards announces 'a historic milestone for economic growth, diversification and job creation in our state' in Shreveport Friday, July 14, 2023.

SLB announced it is establishing a manufacturing facility in the former General Motors assembly plant in Caddo Parish, Louisiana.

This new facility will leverage the global technology company’s capabilities in contract manufacturing, system integration and industrialization of digital infrastructure equipment.

The company’s $18.5 million investment is expected to create 596 new direct jobs with an annual payroll of more than $50 million over the next three years. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 749 new indirect jobs, for a total of 1,345 new jobs in the Northwest Region.

“It’s hard to express just how much the former GM plant means to the people of northwest Louisiana,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “Bringing it back into commerce with new manufacturing jobs in a new sector is a historic milestone for economic growth, diversification and job creation in our state."

Earlier this month, SLB signed a seven-year lease agreement with Shreveport Business Park to renovate and occupy 1 million square-feet of the former GM plant that has been vacant since 2012.

Recruitment for the nearly 600 new positions will begin in the coming weeks. SLB expects renovations of the Antoine Boulevard facility to be complete early next year. Production is estimated to reach full capacity by the end of 2026.

To secure the project in Shreveport, the state of Louisiana offered SLB competitive incentives package which includes the comprehensive workforce development solutions of LED FastStart and a $4.5 million performance-based grant for building and infrastructure improvements upon meeting investment and employment targets. The company is expected to participate in the state’s Quality Jobs program.

slb.com