Former GM Plant to be Converted to Digital Infrastructure Manufacturing Facility

The $18.5 million investment is expected to result in more than 1,300 new jobs.

Industrial Media Staff
Jul 18, 2023
Gov. John Bel Edwards announces 'a historic milestone for economic growth, diversification and job creation in our state' in Shreveport Friday, July 14, 2023.
Gov. John Bel Edwards announces 'a historic milestone for economic growth, diversification and job creation in our state' in Shreveport Friday, July 14, 2023.
LED

SLB announced it is establishing a manufacturing facility in the former General Motors assembly plant in Caddo Parish, Louisiana.

This new facility will leverage the global technology company’s capabilities in contract manufacturing, system integration and industrialization of digital infrastructure equipment.

The company’s $18.5 million investment is expected to create 596 new direct jobs with an annual payroll of more than $50 million over the next three years. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 749 new indirect jobs, for a total of 1,345 new jobs in the Northwest Region. 

“It’s hard to express just how much the former GM plant means to the people of northwest Louisiana,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “Bringing it back into commerce with new manufacturing jobs in a new sector is a historic milestone for economic growth, diversification and job creation in our state."

Earlier this month, SLB signed a seven-year lease agreement with Shreveport Business Park to renovate and occupy 1 million square-feet of the former GM plant that has been vacant since 2012. 

Recruitment for the nearly 600 new positions will begin in the coming weeks. SLB expects renovations of the Antoine Boulevard facility to be complete early next year. Production is estimated to reach full capacity by the end of 2026. 

To secure the project in Shreveport, the state of Louisiana offered SLB competitive incentives package which includes the comprehensive workforce development solutions of LED FastStart and a $4.5 million performance-based grant for building and infrastructure improvements upon meeting investment and employment targets. The company is expected to participate in the state’s Quality Jobs program. 

slb.com

Latest in Operations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
July 12, 2023
Ap23199365616771
E-bike Manufacturer VanMoof Declares Bankruptcy
July 18, 2023
3D view of the new EMAG plant in Querétaro, Mexico
EMAG Starts Construction of New Plant in Mexico
July 18, 2023
1
U.S. Awards $33M Contract for Anti-Drone Guns
July 18, 2023
Related Stories
By adding robotics for the loading and unloading of workpieces, OEMs and machine shops with higher production demands can substantially increase cycle times while improving precision on unattended machines.
Operations
Robot-Ready Grinding Systems for High-Speed Production
3D view of the new EMAG plant in Querétaro, Mexico
Operations
EMAG Starts Construction of New Plant in Mexico
Dirt Throw Action Shot
Operations
Kris-Tech Wire Breaks Ground on Facility Expansion Project
How to Transform your Digital Sales & Self Service
Sponsored
How to Transform your Digital Sales & Self Service
More in Operations
By adding robotics for the loading and unloading of workpieces, OEMs and machine shops with higher production demands can substantially increase cycle times while improving precision on unattended machines.
Operations
Robot-Ready Grinding Systems for High-Speed Production
Rotary surface grinders now come robot-ready to facilitate integration with third party robotic arms.
July 18, 2023
Ap23199365616771
Operations
E-bike Manufacturer VanMoof Declares Bankruptcy
The company headquarters in Amsterdam was closed Tuesday.
July 18, 2023
3D view of the new EMAG plant in Querétaro, Mexico
Operations
EMAG Starts Construction of New Plant in Mexico
The Mexican market has become an attractive production location for the USMCA free trade zone.
July 18, 2023
1
Operations
U.S. Awards $33M Contract for Anti-Drone Guns
The award consists of DroneShield C-UAS / counterdrone equipment and multi-year services.
July 18, 2023
An aerial photo of the renovated Lennox Marshalltown facility.
Operations
Tornado-Ravaged Plant Reopens Nearly Five Years Later
The entire community was shaken by the unexpected tornado outbreak.
July 17, 2023
Aaron Smith, President and CEO of the Offshore Marine Service Association, center, peers through binoculars at ships installing the South Fork Wind project, as Capt. Rick Spaid, left, pilots the vessel Jones Act Enforcer, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, off the coast of Rhode Island.
Operations
American Boat Patrols Waters Near Offshore Wind Farms to Protect Jobs
The battleship-gray vessel is on the prowl.
July 17, 2023
Dirt Throw Action Shot
Operations
Kris-Tech Wire Breaks Ground on Facility Expansion Project
It will double the facility's production, warehouse and office space.
July 17, 2023
Connected Machinery
IOT
Bridging the IT/OT Gap: Finding the Lost Data
An inability to tear down IT and OT data silos is limiting the seamless flow of information inherent to Internet of Things technology.
July 14, 2023
People in line outside Anchor Public Taps in San Francisco, July 13, 2023.
Operations
San Franciscans Mourn Closure of Anchor Brewing
Anchor Public Taps will remain open to sell what inventory remains, including its popular Christmas Ale.
July 14, 2023
NORD’s new facility in McKinney, Texas will have the capacity to produce 200 units per shift once fully operational.
Operations
NORD Expands Operations into New Texas Facility
Due to increased demand for automation products.
July 14, 2023
Spindle
Operations
9 Common Causes of Spindle Failure
Discover causes of spindle failure and learn how to prevent them.
July 13, 2023
Ap23193758715762
Operations
Musk Unveils New AI Startup
It has a team of top researchers but a vague mission.
July 13, 2023
Ky
Operations
Conner Industries Opens New Manufacturing Facility in Southern Kentucky
The new location features more than 75,000 square feet of manufacturing space.
July 13, 2023
Leidos Logo 4817 21071
Operations
Leidos Announces New Manufacturing Facility in South Carolina
The facility will insource production of security products and bring new jobs to the region.
July 13, 2023
In this 2004 file photo, a number of artisan beers made at Anchor Brewing Co. are dsiplayed in San Francisco.
Operations
Anchor Brewing Halts Operations After 127 Years
The company cited faltering sales and tough economic conditions.
July 12, 2023