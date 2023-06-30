Johnson & Johnson’s Talloen Named Manufacturing Leader of the Year

The National Association of Manufacturers’ Manufacturing Leadership Council has named Bart Talloen, vice president, supply chain strategy, innovation and deployment at Johnson & Johnson as the 2023 Manufacturing Leader of the Year for his role in leading J&J’s digital transformation efforts throughout the company’s operations and supply chain.
He is also influential through his involvement in many leading industry groups and through establishing broad external partnerships that have furthered their position as a leading global healthcare innovator.
“Manufacturing is a proven accelerator of innovation and economic prosperity, and the companies and individuals honored at tonight’s award ceremony are world-class leaders in shaping the manufacturing industry of tomorrow,” said David R. Brousell, founder, executive director and vice president at the Manufacturing Leadership Council. “I commend them for their tremendous achievements, for turning possibilities into realities and for their relentless pursuit of excellence in the face of persistent disruption.”
The award ceremony took place at Rethink: The Manufacturing Leadership Council Summit, which examines digital manufacturing as it intersects with technology, organizations and leadership at the JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort in Florida June 26–28.
In recognition of the highest scoring projects in each award category, the MLC also announced the following category winners:
AI and Machine Learning
Schneider Electric USA
Collaborative Ecosystems
Dow
Digital Network Connectivity
Celanese
Digital Supply Chains
IBM
Engineering and Production Technology
Johnson Controls
Enterprise Integration Technology
Jabil
Operational Excellence
Corning
Sustainability and the Circular Economy
dsm-firmenich
Transformative Business Cultures
Cisco Systems
Manufacturing in 2030 Award
Anheuser-Busch InBevAUO Corporation
The Boeing CompanyFlex
General MotorsIBM
Pfizer
Digital Transformation Leadership
Melanie Kalmar, Dow
Next-Generation Leadership
Amanda Ahrens, Dow
Lifetime Achievement Award
Dr. Don A. Kinard, Lockheed Martin
MANUFACTURER OF THE YEAR – Small/Medium Enterprise
Starkey Hearing Technologies
MANUFACTURER OF THE YEAR – Large Enterprise
Flex
The 2024 Manufacturing Leadership Awards season will open to nominations on August 28, 2023. Information about the awards program is available here.