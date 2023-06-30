Johnson & Johnson’s Talloen Named Manufacturing Leader of the Year

The Manufacturing Leadership Council also announced other category winners.

Jun 30, 2023
The National Association of Manufacturers’ Manufacturing Leadership Council has named Bart Talloen, vice president, supply chain strategy, innovation and deployment at Johnson & Johnson as the 2023 Manufacturing Leader of the Year for his role in leading J&J’s digital transformation efforts throughout the company’s operations and supply chain.

He is also influential through his involvement in many leading industry groups and through establishing broad external partnerships that have furthered their position as a leading global healthcare innovator.

“Manufacturing is a proven accelerator of innovation and economic prosperity, and the companies and individuals honored at tonight’s award ceremony are world-class leaders in shaping the manufacturing industry of tomorrow,” said David R. Brousell, founder, executive director and vice president at the Manufacturing Leadership Council. “I commend them for their tremendous achievements, for turning possibilities into realities and for their relentless pursuit of excellence in the face of persistent disruption.”

The award ceremony took place at Rethink: The Manufacturing Leadership Council Summit, which examines digital manufacturing as it intersects with technology, organizations and leadership at the JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort in Florida June 26–28.

In recognition of the highest scoring projects in each award category, the MLC also announced the following category winners:

AI and Machine Learning

Schneider Electric USA 

Collaborative Ecosystems

Dow 

Digital Network Connectivity

Celanese 

Digital Supply Chains

IBM 

Engineering and Production Technology

Johnson Controls 

Enterprise Integration Technology

Jabil 

Operational Excellence

Corning 

Sustainability and the Circular Economy

dsm-firmenich

Transformative Business Cultures

Cisco Systems 

Manufacturing in 2030 Award

Anheuser-Busch InBevAUO Corporation

The Boeing CompanyFlex

General MotorsIBM

Pfizer

Digital Transformation Leadership

Melanie Kalmar, Dow

Next-Generation Leadership

Amanda Ahrens, Dow

Lifetime Achievement Award

Dr. Don A. Kinard, Lockheed Martin

MANUFACTURER OF THE YEAR – Small/Medium Enterprise

Starkey Hearing Technologies

MANUFACTURER OF THE YEAR – Large Enterprise

Flex 

The 2024 Manufacturing Leadership Awards season will open to nominations on August 28, 2023. Information about the awards program is available here.

