ANCA Launches Inaugural Female Machinist Award

The Female Machinist Award is open to women of all skill levels.

Industrial Media Staff
Jun 30, 2023
Anca's Award Recognizes Outstanding Achievements Of Female Machinists
ANCA

ANCA, a global manufacturer of CNC grinding machines, announced the launch of its first Female Machinist Award. This accolade aims to recognize and honor the outstanding achievements of female machinists in the tool and cutter grinding industry. 

Johanna Boland, ANCA Group Strategy & Communications Manager and member of the judging panel said, "Recognizing and celebrating the contributions of women in the tool and cutter grinding industry is a vital step towards unlocking the industry's true potential. By embracing and empowering women, we discover a wealth of diverse perspectives, fresh ideas, and extraordinary talent. ANCA is committed to shining a spotlight on these remarkable individuals, because we believe that their success fuels the success of our industry as a whole."

The Female Machinist Award is open to women of all skill levels who are actively working with ANCA technology in the tool and cutter grinding industry. ANCA is searching for individuals who exhibit unwavering passion for their craft, demonstrate a commitment to excellence and contribute to the advancement of the industry.

A panel of experienced professionals from the tool and cutter grinding industry will serve as judges for this award. Submissions will be evaluated based on the following criteria:

  • Exceptional problem-solving skills to overcome challenges or obstacles during projects
  • Innovative and effective tool design
  • Demonstrated ability to think critically and find innovative solutions

The winner of the Female Machinist Award will be rewarded with a fully funded ticket to attend a trade show where ANCA is exhibiting.

The winner will have exclusive access to the ANCA team, including top-tier leadership, skilled engineers and renowned product experts. The prize also comes with opportunities to network with like-minded professionals and participate in educational seminars and workshops.

To learn more and apply, visit www.anca.com. The application deadline is August 31, 2023.

