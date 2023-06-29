Lowe’s Reveals 100 Impact Projects for 2023 Lowe’s Hometowns Program

Lowe's announced the 100 community projects that will be completed this year as part of Lowe's Hometowns, the company's largest-ever community impact program. Launched in 2022, Lowe's Hometowns is a five-year, $100 million commitment from Lowe's to rebuild and revitalize community spaces nationwide.

This year's Lowe's Hometowns projects were selected from 94 communities across 41 states and Washington, D.C., and will address needs specific to each community, from housing and community centers to outdoor spaces and facilities for first responders and veterans.

Each project will receive a grant from Lowe's to make physical improvements that help local organizations continue to make meaningful impact in their communities. At the core of this commitment are Lowe's red vest associates, who share a passion for giving back to their communities and provide support to every Lowe's Hometowns project.

This year, Lowe's Hometowns received a project nomination from music icon and Tuskegee, Alabama native Lionel Richie to turn an undeveloped plot of land into a vibrant outdoor community space. Located directly across from historic Tuskegee University, "Hello Park" will become the first public park of its kind available in the community and invite residents to gather, personally connect with nature and embrace the history of Tuskegee for decades to come.

"My hometown of Tuskegee has inspired and impacted me all my life. I love the people, culture and natural beauty of our little town, so my hope is that Hello Park will become a special venue for our community to share in honoring our history and heritage," Richie said. "Thanks to the commitment of Lowe's Hometowns to uplift communities nationwide, this dream will soon become a reality."

Now in the second year of the initiative, Lowe's Hometowns invites nonprofits and community members to share stories of projects in need. More than 1.4 million people, including children, seniors, veterans, first responders and more, are anticipated to benefit from the inaugural Lowe's Hometowns projects in 2022 within a year of their completion.

This year, projects include much-needed renovations to support the homeless services at Room In The Inn in Nashville; building an inclusive space for deaf and hard of hearing children at Aid the Silent in San Antonio; creating a grocery store-type space for the Community Food Basket in Idaho Falls; and installing new garage doors and flooring at the Wedington Volunteer Fire Department in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

By providing much-needed resources, plus the expert care of Lowe's associates and connections with local Pros, Lowe's Hometowns will continue its commitment to support community projects nationwide.

lowes.com