Lowe’s Reveals 100 Impact Projects for 2023 Lowe’s Hometowns Program

Including a project nominated by music icon Lionel Richie.

Industrial Media Staff
Jun 29, 2023
Lionel Richie's Hello Park Tuskegee
Lowe's

Lowe's announced the 100 community projects that will be completed this year as part of Lowe's Hometowns, the company's largest-ever community impact program. Launched in 2022, Lowe's Hometowns is a five-year, $100 million commitment from Lowe's to rebuild and revitalize community spaces nationwide.

This year's Lowe's Hometowns projects were selected from 94 communities across 41 states and Washington, D.C., and will address needs specific to each community, from housing and community centers to outdoor spaces and facilities for first responders and veterans.

Each project will receive a grant from Lowe's to make physical improvements that help local organizations continue to make meaningful impact in their communities. At the core of this commitment are Lowe's red vest associates, who share a passion for giving back to their communities and provide support to every Lowe's Hometowns project.

This year, Lowe's Hometowns received a project nomination from music icon and Tuskegee, Alabama native Lionel Richie to turn an undeveloped plot of land into a vibrant outdoor community space. Located directly across from historic Tuskegee University, "Hello Park" will become the first public park of its kind available in the community and invite residents to gather, personally connect with nature and embrace the history of Tuskegee for decades to come.

"My hometown of Tuskegee has inspired and impacted me all my life. I love the people, culture and natural beauty of our little town, so my hope is that Hello Park will become a special venue for our community to share in honoring our history and heritage," Richie said. "Thanks to the commitment of Lowe's Hometowns to uplift communities nationwide, this dream will soon become a reality."

Now in the second year of the initiative, Lowe's Hometowns invites nonprofits and community members to share stories of projects in need. More than 1.4 million people, including children, seniors, veterans, first responders and more, are anticipated to benefit from the inaugural Lowe's Hometowns projects in 2022 within a year of their completion.

This year, projects include much-needed renovations to support the homeless services at Room In The Inn in Nashville; building an inclusive space for deaf and hard of hearing children at Aid the Silent in San Antonio; creating a grocery store-type space for the Community Food Basket in Idaho Falls; and installing new garage doors and flooring at the Wedington Volunteer Fire Department in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

By providing much-needed resources, plus the expert care of Lowe's associates and connections with local Pros, Lowe's Hometowns will continue its commitment to support community projects nationwide.

lowes.com

Latest in Operations
Fiberoptic
Superior Essex Communications Announces Expansion of Fiber Optic Cable Manufacturing Facility
June 29, 2023
Lionel Richie's Hello Park Tuskegee
Lowe’s Reveals 100 Impact Projects for 2023 Lowe’s Hometowns Program
June 29, 2023
Using automated scraper strainers along with FRP construction can cost-effectively improve equipment longevity and production.
Improving Seawater Straining to Cool Power Plants
June 28, 2023
Bosch Rexroth plant, Queretaro, Mexico.
Bosch Rexroth Opens Mexico Plant
June 27, 2023
Related Stories
Fiberoptic
Operations
Superior Essex Communications Announces Expansion of Fiber Optic Cable Manufacturing Facility
I Stock 1218015100
Operations
Why Manufacturers Are Using a New Approach to Roadmapping
Nsf2
Operations
NSF Invests $162M in Research Centers to Accelerate Materials Science from Lab to Factory
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Operations
Fiberoptic
Operations
Superior Essex Communications Announces Expansion of Fiber Optic Cable Manufacturing Facility
The investment will build an additional 90,000 square feet.
June 29, 2023
Using automated scraper strainers along with FRP construction can cost-effectively improve equipment longevity and production.
Operations
Improving Seawater Straining to Cool Power Plants
Automated scraper strainers that filter micron-sized particles and detritus resist clogging.
June 28, 2023
Bosch Rexroth plant, Queretaro, Mexico.
Operations
Bosch Rexroth Opens Mexico Plant
The factory will serve the North American factory automation and hydraulics markets.
June 27, 2023
I Stock 1218015100
Operations
Why Manufacturers Are Using a New Approach to Roadmapping
Organizations that invest in transparent systems for their product roadmapping are building stronger processes that will benefit them in the long run.
June 27, 2023
The Line Public Exhibition Cover
Operations
Why Saudi Arabia's 'The Line' Isn’t a Revolution in Urban Living
Nine million people are expected to live in it - more than in any other city in Saudi Arabia.
June 27, 2023
Boat
Operations
This Self-Driving Boat Maps Underwater Terrain
The rudderless watercraft operates with four thrusters, allowing it to travel up to 5 feet per second and easily rotate 360-degrees.
June 27, 2023
Automation I Stock 1408717684
Operations
How 3D Machine Vision is Helping to Transform Manufacturing Processes
3D machine vision is propelling the manufacturing industry into an era of unprecedented possibilities.
June 26, 2023
I Stock 1409412758
Operations
How Do You Destroy a 'Forever Chemical'?
3M just offered a $10.3 billion settlement over PFAS contamination in water systems. So, what's next?
June 26, 2023
Nsf2
Operations
NSF Invests $162M in Research Centers to Accelerate Materials Science from Lab to Factory
To create novel materials that can solve challenges and enable the industries of tomorrow.
June 26, 2023
By strategically selecting the companies they acquire, they are able to offer OEMs a range of complementary value-added parts and services that go beyond just manufacturing.
Operations
Can You Make this Part?
One-stop shops maximize their value-add to OEMs through concentric acquisitions.
June 26, 2023
Nsf Hq Logo F
Operations
NSF Launches New $30M Program to Assess Outcomes of R&D Spending
Data and models will accurately describe past and future outcomes.
June 26, 2023
Le Sized
Operations
Virtual Lubrication Training, Sept 12-14
Attendees will see why machine lubrication activities should be moved from modest and reactive to thorough, accurate and proactive.
June 23, 2023
Green Target I Stock 1440375312
Energy
Three Ways for Manufacturers to Use the Inflation Reduction Act to Advance ESG Aims
A key sign of the success of the IRA is that businesses are lining up to take advantage of the subsidies.
June 23, 2023
An Already Famous Garlic Knots dish is shown at Shuggie's Trash Pie restaurant in San Francisco, Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
Operations
Upcycling Turns Would-Be Trash into Ice Cream, Pizza
One cook's trash is another chef's frosty treat.
June 23, 2023
Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation's proposed MMR Assembly Plant (MAP) in Gadsden, Alabama.
Operations
Alabama Site Picked for First Commercial-Sale Microreactor Assembly Plant
The facility will make modules for microreactors that are small enough to ship, but still provide a substantial amount of nuclear power.
June 23, 2023