Nominations for Second Year of Lowe’s Hometowns Now Being Accepted

Lowe’s is giving back to the communities it serves through Lowe’s Hometowns, the company’s largest community impact program. More than 1.4 million people across the country are expected to see impact from the 100 signature projects in 2023 within one year of their completion.

Consumers can nominate a project, organization or cause to receive a Lowe’s Hometowns grant. Eligible projects include:

Facilities and organizations dedicated to skilled trades education

Neighborhood housing and shelters

Local facilities that serve community members, including food pantries, senior citizen centers and youth clubs

Outdoor community spaces, including gardens and playgrounds

Cultural preservation, such as a theatre or memorial renovation

