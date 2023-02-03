Nominations for Second Year of Lowe’s Hometowns Now Being Accepted

More than 1.4 million people across the country are expected to see impact.

Industrial Media Staff
Feb 3, 2023
Lowe’s is giving back to the communities it serves through Lowe’s Hometowns, the company’s largest community impact program. More than 1.4 million people across the country are expected to see impact from the 100 signature projects in 2023 within one year of their completion. 

Consumers can nominate a project, organization or cause to receive a Lowe’s Hometowns grant. Eligible projects include:  

  • Facilities and organizations dedicated to skilled trades education
  • Neighborhood housing and shelters  
  • Local facilities that serve community members, including food pantries, senior citizen centers and youth clubs 
  • Outdoor community spaces, including gardens and playgrounds 
  • Cultural preservation, such as a theatre or memorial renovation 

