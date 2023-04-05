Cities Will Get Nearly $200M in Grants for Pipeline Upgrades

To repair and replace aging and sometimes leaking natural gas pipelines.

Associated Press
Apr 5, 2023
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks to the Transportation Research Board gathering in Washington on Jan. 11, 2023.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks to the Transportation Research Board gathering in Washington on Jan. 11, 2023.
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Federal officials announced the first $196 million of grants Wednesday in a $1 billion program to repair and replace aging and sometimes leaking natural gas pipelines across the country.

The Transportation Department and its Pipelines and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration announced that the city of Las Cruces, New Mexico, will get $10 million as the first grant recipient. Nineteen other communities will also get grants to help upgrade 270 miles (435 kilometer) of natural gas pipelines, although the government didn't identify all the recipients.

Another nearly $400 million of grants will be announced later this year.

The grants, announced by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, will be paid for with money from the infrastructure law President Joe Biden's administration is touting in a series of events across the country.

Several of the pipelines that will be repaired or replaced were installed decades ago, and some of them are leaking. Officials estimate that completing these repairs will help reduce methane emissions by roughly 212 metric tons a year.

Aging pipelines have been involved in fatal explosions and massive spills that have occurred over decades in California, Michigan, New Jersey and other states.

"Investments in pipeline safety are investments in community safety and our shared environment," said PHMSA Deputy Administrator Tristan Brown.

Latest in Operations
1 New Berlin Wisconsin Mo Rendering
ABB Announces $170M in U.S. Projects
April 4, 2023
I Stock 1417897152
Math Saw a Dramatic Decline in Lockdown
April 4, 2023
Deal
Sure Grip Controls Acquires Industrial Electronic Controls
April 4, 2023
I Stock 1352825153
Will You Face a Tax Bomb in Retirement?
April 3, 2023
Related Stories
Ssag 1
Operations
What is a Gear Standard Anyway?
Deal
Operations
Sure Grip Controls Acquires Industrial Electronic Controls
Unnamed (4)
Operations
Air Gap: A Critical Measurement in Hydroelectric Generator Performance
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Operations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
January 10, 2023
1 New Berlin Wisconsin Mo Rendering
Operations
ABB Announces $170M in U.S. Projects
Nearly $100 million will go toward a Wisconsin drives and services facility.
April 4, 2023
Ssag 1
Operations
What is a Gear Standard Anyway?
The answer depends on who you ask.
April 4, 2023
I Stock 1417897152
Operations
Math Saw a Dramatic Decline in Lockdown
The decline has far-reaching implications.
April 4, 2023
Deal
Operations
Sure Grip Controls Acquires Industrial Electronic Controls
The acquisition will provide expertise in electronic throttles, displays and sensor manufacturing.
April 4, 2023
I Stock 1352825153
Operations
Will You Face a Tax Bomb in Retirement?
The earlier you start defusing this potential tax bomb, the better.
April 3, 2023
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a worker assembles western musical instruments at a manufacturer factory in in Wuqiang County, north China's Hebei province on Feb. 23, 2023.
Operations
China Factory Activity Grows at Slower Pace in March
Exporters are under pressure from weak U.S. and European demand.
March 31, 2023
Slimboom
Operations
Scientists Observe Flattest Explosion Ever Seen in Space
It challenges everything we know about explosions in space.
March 31, 2023
Unnamed (4)
Operations
Air Gap: A Critical Measurement in Hydroelectric Generator Performance
The Kaman AGT reduces the number of overhaul technician hours required to inspect and analyze.
March 31, 2023
Ra Korteks Teams (1)
Operations
Rockwell Automation Helps Modernize Machine Infrastructure at Fiber and Textiles Plant
The company faced a growing risk of unplanned downtime.
March 31, 2023
The Hoover Treated Wood Products leadership team breaks ground on a new fire-retardant wood treatment facility in Fairfield, Texas.
Operations
Hoover Breaks Ground on $9M Treated Wood Products Plant in Texas
The plant will treat fire-retardant wood products to be used in new construction.
March 29, 2023
Battery
Operations
LG Energy Solution to Build Battery Manufacturing Complex in Arizona
The $5.5 billion project is expected to break ground this year.
March 28, 2023
I Stock 1431401495
Operations
Why Should Operators Run GMP-Certified Facilities?
Why GMP certification is essential to manufacturers of all sizes in all pharmaceutical industries.
March 27, 2023
A worker stands inside a blast furnace at the Zaporizhstal steel plant, in Zaporizhia, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 1, 2023.
Operations
A Steel Plant Ready for War Shows Hit to Ukraine's Economy
Flak jackets are piled up at the plant and anti-tank traps guard the entrance.
March 27, 2023
Ai
Operations
Former IBM CEO on AI, Layoffs, Women Leaders in Tech
Ginni Rometty's nearly 40-year career at IBM culminated in her becoming CEO in 2012.
March 27, 2023