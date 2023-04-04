Sure Grip Controls Acquires Industrial Electronic Controls

Sure Grip Controls Inc., a subsidiary of Bailey International LLC, (Bailey) announced the acquisition of Rockford, Illinois-based, Industrial Electronic Controls (IEC).

The acquisition of IEC will expand Sure Grip Control’s product portfolio and provide additional expertise in electronic throttles, displays and sensor manufacturing. Sure Grip Controls will continue to develop and grow IECs business.

“Combining IEC’s high-quality products with Sure Grip Controls’ existing portfolio allows us to offer a very broad range of electronic controls products to the market,” said Ken Baker, CEO of Bailey International. “The addition of IEC’s products will help us fulfill our vision to provide mobile and industrial equipment manufacturers with a fuller range of products and expand our fingertip-to-tooltip offering."

IEC’s electronic throttles, displays and sensors have a reputation for design and quality control. IEC has extensive design and engineering capabilities combined with more than two decades of experience serving OEM customers.

Sure Grip Controls and IEC are both dedicated to developing highly customized controls for heavy equipment applications in agriculture, construction, forestry, transportation and beyond. Both companies employ processes to design, engineer, manufacture and quality-test products to ensure they withstand constant use in even the most rugged environments.

indelecon.com

suregripcontrols.com