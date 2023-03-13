Report: Ukraine World's 3rd Biggest Arms Importer in 2022

U.S. arms exports increased by 14% between the periods 2013–17 and 2018–22.

Jari Tanner
Mar 13, 2023
A Ukrainian paratrooper of 95 Air Assault brigade aims to fire by MSLR BM-21 'Grad' towards Russian positions at the frontline near Kreminna, Ukraine, Thursday, March 9, 2023.
A Ukrainian paratrooper of 95 Air Assault brigade aims to fire by MSLR BM-21 "Grad" towards Russian positions at the frontline near Kreminna, Ukraine, Thursday, March 9, 2023.
AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka

HELSINKI (AP) — Russia's invasion of Ukraine that has led to a substantial flow of military aid to Kyiv from the United States and Europe made Ukraine the world's third largest importer of arms in 2022, a Swedish think tank said Monday.

The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, or SIPRI, reported that from 1991, when Ukraine became independent amid the fall of the Soviet Union, until the end of 2021, Ukraine imported few major arms.

But Moscow's invasion on Feb. 24 last year markedly changed that. Only Qatar — which has dramatically ramped up its arms purchasing in the past decade — and India imported more arms in the year, SIPRI said in its report on global arms transfers.

Pieter Wezeman, senior researcher with the SIPRI Arms Transfers Program noted that even as arms transfers declined globally last year, "those to Europe have risen sharply due to the tensions between Russia and most other European states." He said that following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, European states want to import more arms, "faster."

SIPRI said that the export of arms has long been dominated by the United States and Russia with the two countries being the largest and second-largest arms exporters for the past three decades.

However, the gap between the two has been widening significantly, while that between Russia and the third largest arms supplier, France, has narrowed. The think tank said it was likely that the invasion of Ukraine will further limit Russia's arms exports due to Moscow's need to prioritize supplying its own armed forces and low demand from other states due to trade sanctions.

SIPRI's data showed that U.S. arms exports increased by 14% between the periods 2013–17 and 2018–22, and Washington accounted for 40% of global arms exports in 2018–22.

Meanwhile, Russia's arms exports fell by 31% between the two periods, and its share of global arms exports decreased from 22% to 16%, while France's share increased from 7.1% to 11%.

SIPRI, established in 1966, is an independent international institute dedicated to research into conflict, armaments, arms control and disarmament.

Latest in Operations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
January 10, 2023
Ap23071089921202
Four Astronauts Fly SpaceX Back Home, End 5-Month Mission
March 13, 2023
Ap23072421431994
Pfizer Buys Seagen for $43B, Boosts Access to Cancer Drugs
March 13, 2023
Shurtape 2
Fix Maintenance Problems with the Right Tape
March 8, 2023
Related Stories
The Caterpillar Inc. 'CAT' logo adorns an excavator at the Milton CAT dealership in Londonderry, N.H., Feb. 20, 2020.
Operations
Caterpillar Workers Ratify New 6-Year Contract With Company
The Virginia-class fast attack submarine USS Colorado (SSN 788) is seen before at the commissioning ceremony at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Conn., March 17, 2018.
Operations
Australia to Buy American Made Nuclear-Powered Submarines
The furnaces that produce high-purity graphite also require components manufactured from graphite and related materials such as fiber-reinforced carbon.
Operations
Soaring Demand for Purified Graphite Spurs Need for High-Volume Furnaces
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Operations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
January 10, 2023
Ap23071089921202
Operations
Four Astronauts Fly SpaceX Back Home, End 5-Month Mission
Their capsule splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico just off the Florida coast near Tampa.
March 13, 2023
Ap23072421431994
Operations
Pfizer Buys Seagen for $43B, Boosts Access to Cancer Drugs
The pharmaceutical giant said it will pay $229 in cash for each Seagen share.
March 13, 2023
Mb 246 Thunb
Video
Commercial EV Maker Arrival Burning Through Cash
The company is cutting its global workforce in half.
March 10, 2023
I Stock 1398845506
Operations
Ford to Cut 1,100 Jobs in Spain After Other European Layoffs
The cuts are part of a "leaner, more competitive cost structure in Europe."
March 10, 2023
The Federal Reserve interest rate announcement displayed on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Feb. 1, 2023.
Operations
Corporate Borrowers Squeezed by Rising Rates
Companies that piled on debt throughout the pandemic and the economic recovery could be in for a tough road as the bills come due.
March 10, 2023
Ap23069407910387
Operations
BP CEO Pay Doubles to $12M as High Energy Costs Surge Profit
BP reported in February that its profit doubled to $28 billion as Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent oil and gas prices soaring.
March 10, 2023
The Virginia-class fast attack submarine USS Colorado (SSN 788) is seen before at the commissioning ceremony at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Conn., March 17, 2018.
Operations
Australia to Buy American Made Nuclear-Powered Submarines
The announcement comes amid growing concerns about China's influence in the Indo-Pacific region.
March 9, 2023
Shurtape 2
Operations
Fix Maintenance Problems with the Right Tape
Even pros may end up using the wrong kind of tape for the task at hand.
March 8, 2023
Siemens Mobility North Carolina Expansion Manufacturing Stills 1
Operations
Siemens Mobility to Build U.S. Rail Car Plant
The $220 million advanced manufacturing center will create 500 jobs.
March 8, 2023
The furnaces that produce high-purity graphite also require components manufactured from graphite and related materials such as fiber-reinforced carbon.
Operations
Soaring Demand for Purified Graphite Spurs Need for High-Volume Furnaces
Graphite’s atomic structure can withstand extreme furnace temperatures in a corrosive environment.
March 8, 2023
An inflatable decoy of High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) is presented to media in Decin, Czech Republic, Monday, March 6, 2023.
Operations
Inflatable Tanks: Inside the Company That Makes Decoy Armaments
The company makes more than 30 different inflatable military decoys ranging from tanks and armored vehicles to aircraft and howitzers.
March 6, 2023
Waste
Operations
Common Types of Manufacturing Waste and Best Way to Manage It
There are seven types of manufacturing waste in the industry.
March 6, 2023
The Altria Group Inc. corporate headquarters in Richmond, Va., is shown April 23, 2008.
Operations
Altria Makes $2.75B Investment in e-Cigarette Startup NJOY
The announcement comes days after the company said it was swapping its minority stake in Juul Labs.
March 6, 2023
President Joe Biden speaks during an event to support legislation that would encourage domestic manufacturing and strengthen supply chains for computer chips in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, March 9, 2022, in Washington.
Operations
GOP Senators Say Computer Chip Money Underwriting 'Woke' Agenda
This includes requiring some recipients to offer child care and encouraging the use of union labor.
March 3, 2023