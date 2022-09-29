ENG Opens New Fabrication Facility In Brookshire, Texas

ENG, a provider of innovative project delivery solutions for the traditional and green energy sectors, announced the opening of a new state-of-the-art American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) certified fabrication facility in Brookshire, Texas.

This facility, an addition to ENG's ASME certified fabrication facility in Henderson, Texas, will add capacity to meet existing client demand for the company's engineering, procurement, automation, fabrication and construction services, as well as enable ENG to satisfy increasing client demand for these services across all markets.

The new facility will be housed in a 45,000-square-foot building and be equipped with 10 five-ton jib cranes for lifting smaller loads and four 35-ton overhead bridge cranes for moving heavier loads.

The facility will support and utilize local businesses, labor and equipment suppliers, enlist engineering support from ENG's Houston and Tulsa offices and work closely with the company's integration and fabrication facilities in Henderson and East Houston.

"We are excited to add significantly to our production capacity with this top-flight ASME shop, which will readily support client demand while maintaining unparalleled safety and quality across all disciplines including mechanical, piping, structural, electrical, instrumentation and automation," commented ENG CEO Mark Hess.

This announcement follows ENG's geographic expansion into the Permian Basin in March 2022 and a simultaneous upgrade of the company's processes and equipment capabilities in both of its fabrication and integration facilities.