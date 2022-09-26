TITANS of CNC partners with HELLER Machine Tools

HELLER Machine Tools announced a strategic partnership with TITANS of CNC, Inc.

The key points of the agreement include a cooperation in machining technology, process and practical application. TITANS of CNC will install two 5-axis machining centers into their Texas facility: the HF 5500 with the fifth axis in the workpiece and the CP 6000 with the fifth axis in the tool – and a Round Pallet Storage System.

“This information is free to the public and will enable entrepreneurs to utilize this training to improve their bottom line and will ultimately help to build up the industry, one shop at a time," HELLER Machine Tools L.P. CEO Kenneth Goodin explained.



