TITANS of CNC partners with HELLER Machine Tools

The agreement includes a cooperation in machining technology, process and practical application.

Industrial Media Staff
Sep 26, 2022
Heller + Titans Of Cnc 2 Copy
HELLER Machine Tools

HELLER Machine Tools announced a strategic partnership with TITANS of CNC, Inc.

The key points of the agreement include a cooperation in machining technology, process and practical application. TITANS of CNC will install two 5-axis machining centers into their Texas facility: the HF 5500 with the fifth axis in the workpiece and the CP 6000 with the fifth axis in the tool – and a Round Pallet Storage System.

“This information is free to the public and will enable entrepreneurs to utilize this training to improve their bottom line and will ultimately help to build up the industry, one shop at a time," HELLER Machine Tools L.P. CEO Kenneth Goodin explained. 


Latest in Operations
Snap On Red Bull Powertrains
Snap-on to Provide Tools and Tool Control Solutions to New Red Bull Powertrains Tech Campus
September 26, 2022
Heller + Titans Of Cnc 2 Copy
TITANS of CNC partners with HELLER Machine Tools
September 26, 2022
Custom engineered, miniature rupture disk assemblies designed for low to high pressure and cycles are ideal for many medical applications including magnetic resonance imaging.
Medical Device Integrated Rupture Disk Assemblies for Medical OEM Equipment
September 21, 2022
Brandon Groundbreaking Group
Henkel Expands S.D. Facility to Support EV and Electronics Manufacturing
September 21, 2022
Related Stories
Snap On Red Bull Powertrains
Operations
Snap-on to Provide Tools and Tool Control Solutions to New Red Bull Powertrains Tech Campus
The mining company that wants to extract an assortment of rare elements from southeast Nebraska has announced an agreement that will provide up to $285 million to help cover the roughly $1.1 billion cost of building the mine.
Operations
Proposed Nebraska Mine Raises Up To $366M of $1.1B It Needs
In this photo provided by the South Ukraine nuclear power plant, a crater left by a Russian rocket is seen 300 meter from the South Ukraine nuclear power plant, in the background, close to Yuzhnoukrainsk, Mykolayiv region, Ukraine, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Operations
Ukraine Warns of 'Nuclear Terrorism' After Strike Near Plant
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Operations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
August 4, 2022
The mining company that wants to extract an assortment of rare elements from southeast Nebraska has announced an agreement that will provide up to $285 million to help cover the roughly $1.1 billion cost of building the mine.
Operations
Proposed Nebraska Mine Raises Up To $366M of $1.1B It Needs
The company wants to extract an assortment of rare elements from southeast Nebraska.
September 26, 2022
I Stock 1348345957 (1)
Operations
Why Patagonia's Founder Gave His Company Away to Fight Climate Change
5 questions answered.
September 22, 2022
Custom engineered, miniature rupture disk assemblies designed for low to high pressure and cycles are ideal for many medical applications including magnetic resonance imaging.
Operations
Medical Device Integrated Rupture Disk Assemblies for Medical OEM Equipment
Reliability is essential and this demands high integrity from the pressure relief technology.
September 21, 2022
Brandon Groundbreaking Group
Operations
Henkel Expands S.D. Facility to Support EV and Electronics Manufacturing
The company's facility in Brandon was built in 2009, covers 36,000 square feet, and employs 120 workers.
September 21, 2022
Maintenance
Operations
How Reliable Are Your Machines?
Learning this key formula could be the next step in creating less downtime.
September 20, 2022
Low Res Glyphosate Reactions Hr jpg
Operations
Why Isn't Weed Killer Working Anymore?
Weeds started fighting back.
September 19, 2022
In this photo provided by the South Ukraine nuclear power plant, a crater left by a Russian rocket is seen 300 meter from the South Ukraine nuclear power plant, in the background, close to Yuzhnoukrainsk, Mykolayiv region, Ukraine, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Operations
Ukraine Warns of 'Nuclear Terrorism' After Strike Near Plant
The missile struck within 300 meters of reactors.
September 19, 2022
Ifpc Hel
Operations
Lockheed Martin Delivers Highest Powered Laser to Date
The HELSI laser will support demonstration efforts with the Army’s IFPC-HEL, which is scheduled for laboratory and field testing this year.
September 19, 2022
Over the course of Bernard's 75 years in business, research and development efforts have led to multiple cutting-edge technologies.
Operations
Bernard Celebrates 75th Anniversary
The company's history in welding product innovation started with a storefront in Chicago.
September 16, 2022
Untitled
Operations
GM Plans $491M Plant Upgrade to Help Support EVs in Ind.
A 6,000-square-foot addition is also planned.
September 16, 2022
A CSX freight train in Homestead, Pa., Sept. 14, 2022.
Operations
Railroad Hires Ford Executive as Next CEO
Joe Hinrichs previously served as president of Ford's global auto business.
September 16, 2022
The newly constructed facility will be home to the most powerful laser in the U.S.
Operations
Univ. of Michigan’s ZEUS Will Be Most Powerful Laser in U.S.
At the height of its power, ZEUS will be a 3-petawatt laser.
September 15, 2022
A Patagonia store is seen on Jan. 12, 2022, in Pittsburgh. The founder of outdoor gear company Patagonia, long known for environmental activism, said Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, that the company is transferring all of its voting shares into a trust 'dedicated to fighting the environmental crisis and defending nature.'
Operations
Patagonia Founder Gives Company Away to Environmental Trusts
He never wanted to be a businessman.
September 15, 2022
Waas Static 1600x900
Operations
FAA Calls On Raytheon to Upgrade Space-Based Nav System
It will enhance safer air travel.
September 15, 2022