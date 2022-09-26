Powering the highest class of international open-wheel racing requires tools with strength, precision, and reliability, driving Red Bull Powertrains to form a technical partnership with Snap‑on.

Red Bull Powertrains was created in 2021 to supply power units to Oracle Red Bull Racing and Scuderia AlphaTauri. This new power unit division is based at the high-tech Red Bull Technology Campus in a purpose-built, state-of-the-art facility in Milton Keynes, United Kingdom.

Snap-on will be providing hand and power tools for use on the manufacturing floor and in the testing labs, all of which will be secured in its Level 5 Automated Tool Control (ATC) solution.



These tools, coupled with the most sophisticated tool management technology in manufacturing, will further contribute to the success of the Red Bull Powertrains operation. Snap-on is a long-time technical partner and recognized expert in providing innovative, high-quality tool and equipment solutions for a range of professional motorsports teams where criticality and urgency are essential.

“There is a reason top motorsports teams from as early as the 1920s have relied on Snap-on to power their cars to victory lane. Through research, development, and innovation, Snap-on builds distinct advantages into our products by pushing boundaries of what is possible, said Jesus Arregui, Senior Vice President, Snap-on Incorporated and President, Commercial Group. “With this collaborative relationship, Red Bull Powertrains is now able to tap into our over 100-year history of product innovation rooted in observing work to take their racing program to new heights. We are very excited by our partnership with Red Bull Powertrains.”



Christian Horner, Oracle Red Bull Racing Team Principal and CEO, and CEO of Red Bull Powertrains said: “Our business has evolved significantly over the past 10 years. This new partnership with Snap-on is another example of how we are choosing only the most sophisticated partners to help us reach our goal of winning more world championships. With the hand and power tools that Snap-on will provide to our world class team at Red Bull Powertrains, I am very confident for our future.”