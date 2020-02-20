Breast Cancer Survivors Pioneer New Products

These so-called cancer-entrepreneurs say they're filling gaps in the marketplace.

Anne D'Innocenzio
Feb 20th, 2020
This undated image provided by AnaOno Intimates, LLC shows Dana Donofree, a Philadelphia-based designer who in 2014 created AnaOno. AnaOno is a line of trendy wireless bras for women who have had breast reconstruction, a mastectomy or lumpectomy.
This undated image provided by AnaOno Intimates, LLC shows Dana Donofree, a Philadelphia-based designer who in 2014 created AnaOno. AnaOno is a line of trendy wireless bras for women who have had breast reconstruction, a mastectomy or lumpectomy.
Danielle Pearce Photography/AnaOno Intimates, LLC via AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Women fighting breast cancer are increasingly seeing more options for bras as well as clean beauty treatments and other products that help them look and feel better.

Many of the offerings are coming from female entrepreneurs who have also battled breast cancer themselves and understand what it feels like to lose their breasts and hair and see their skin ravaged by radiation or chemo infusions.

They are survivors like Dana Donofree, a Philadelphia-based designer who in 2014 created AnaOno, a line of trendy wireless bras for women who have had breast reconstruction, a mastectomy or lumpectomy. Not sure about getting a wig? Sonya Keshwani founded StyleEsteem Wardrobe, a collection of stylish colorful head wraps. There are also a number of women who've created their own clean beauty lines including Sarah Kelly, a breast cancer survivor who, along with her sister and oncology nurse Leah Robert, owns and operates SaltyGirl Beauty, an all-natural makeup brand inspired by Kelly's fight.

Many of these brands use breast cancer survivors as models and donate a portion of their proceeds to cancer charities. They sell online as well to small boutiques around the country, and some breaking into chains like Ulta and Credo Beauty. Donofree started selling her designs to Chico FAS's Soma chain online and in stores in the fall of 2018. The brand is now in 112 Soma stores, nearly half of the store chain.

“We make bras for two boobs, no boobs and new boobs,” said Donofree, who founded her company after seeing only medicinal looking or uncomfortable bras catering to women with breast cancer. "Every surgery yields different results. Every design I look at I think of all these different body types."

Traditional retailers have been improving their offerings to better cater to women with breast cancer. Nordstrom and Soma, for example, both provide a service that helps outfit women who had mastectomies or lumpectomies.

But these so-called cancer-entrepreneurs say they're filling gaps in the marketplace.

Melissa Berry, a seven-year breast cancer survivor and a fashion and beauty publicist, said she struggled to find bras, makeup and other accessories that made her feel good at traditional stores as she was going through chemotherapy.

“(These women) created products out of their own need. They've created their own communities of women who can talk to each other," said Berry, who founded CancerFashionista, an online resource offering beauty, fashion and lifestyle tips for women being treated for breast cancer and beyond. “I would like to see retailers embrace smaller brands that don't have the bandwidth.”

HERE'S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

FINDING THE RIGHT BRA: Donofree's collection, with styles ranging from lacy to sporty, offers pocketed bras that work with prosthetics and breast forms, bras for flat chests, bras for those who had a lumpectomy or a DIEP flap reconstruction, where breasts are rebuilt from stomach fat. The collection, which ranges in price from $32 to $54, incorporates four-way stretch, hidden seams, and gentle fabrics like imported modal, which don't rub against scars and are made from beech trees. Fit specialists are available to chat online, through email or by phone.

Somaalso carries its own brand of bras for women who had breast cancer operations called Enbliss and says all of its stores offer fit specialists with this specialty training. They number around 2,200.

HEAD SCARF OR WIG? Wigs with real hair can cost at least $3,000. The cheaper synthetic wig options can retail for a couple hundred dollars. And aside from the expense, they can be uncomfortable. StyleEsteem's Keshwani, who was diagnosed with breast cancer two years ago at age 29, didn't want to bother with a wig so she searched for head wraps on Amazon and Etsy. She thought they were too boring and dowdy, and they made her look like a cancer patient. Her solution? Create her own collection, which now features 32 different styles and are priced in the $20s to $30s. Her designs, which are mostly cotton and polyester blends, were recently featured in a popup store at Nordstrom in Virginia in partnership with a local cancer hospital.

"It's literally taking something that a woman loses and making it something amazing," said Keshwani.

CLEAN BEAUTY PRODUCTS: Women currently doing chemo or suffering from its lasting effects on their skin have more choices in organic beauty products. CancerFashionista's Berry highlights the foundations and lip glosses from SaltyGirl that are made with shea butter and coconut oil that are nourishing. Breast cancer survivor Cynthia Besteman, founder of Violets are Blue, developed a skin care line that includes a roll-on unscented magnesium-based deodorant that's free of baking soda and aluminum — and caters to women going through treatment. It sells for $25 for 3.2 ounces. Meryl Marshall created Hynt Beauty, a nontoxic cosmetics collection that doesn't use artificial preservatives like parabens. In March, Hynt Beauty will be launched in 100 Ulta stores.

Women can also turn to The Campaign for Safe Cosmetics coalition, a project of Breast Cancer Prevention Partners. It offers tips on how to choose the best beauty products and a list of chemicals to avoid. Credo Beauty, a retailer which carries Violets are Blue and Vapour Organic Beauty — another brand started by a breast cancer survivor — bans dozens of ingredients linked to health or environmental issues. It also requires all brands it sells to obtain composition statements and other documentation on ingredients. Beauty chain Sephora offers makeup classes that specifically address the visible effects of cancer treatment.

PRODUCTS THAT GIVE BACK: StyleEsteem donates one head wrap to a cancer patient in need for each head wrap sold. For the fourth consecutive year, AnoOno threw a fashion show with nonprofit group Cancerland earlier this month, showcasing breast cancer survivors at all stages strutting down the runway wearing the brand's lingerie. All the funds raised benefit METAvivor, a nonprofit organization that raises money for research for stage 4 metastatic breast cancer.

More in Operations
Dfa Logoad
Dean Foods Nets Buyer
The cooperative is set to acquire Dean's 44 production facilities and direct store delivery system.
Feb 17th, 2020
Pesticide Sign Istock
Farm Wins $265M in Dicamba Suit
A peach farmer argued that weedkiller dicamba that had drifted onto his orchards from other farms had severely damaged his trees.
Feb 17th, 2020
This April 17, 2018, file photo shows the Wayfair website on a computer.
Wayfair Cuts 550 Jobs
The company has about 17,000 employees worldwide.
Feb 14th, 2020
Thumb
Micro Machines Are Back
Hasbro purchased Galoob in 1998 and Micro Machines were all but dead within a few years.
Feb 14th, 2020
I Stock 467725242
Moving Through the Maintenance Maturity Model
The digitization of asset data sets the stage for more strategic and automated enterprise asset management.
Feb 14th, 2020
Moving company U-Haul has a new hiring policy and smokers need not apply. Starting this month the company will screen out people who use tobacco or nicotine when making new hires in certain U.S. states.
Company Anti-Tobacco Efforts Often Fail
Research shows little evidence that company wellness plans improve employee health or lower health care costs.
Feb 12th, 2020
Tyson Foods&apos; Wilkesboro, NC poultry production plant.
Tyson to Count Chicken With Computer Vision
A system consisting of cameras, machine-learning algorithms and edge computing is expected to boost Tyson's chicken inventory management.
Feb 12th, 2020
This May 24, 2016, file photo shows Xerox copiers at a store, in North Andover, Mass.
Xerox Raises Bid for HP to $35B
A lower bid was rejected in November.
Feb 10th, 2020
In this Nov. 15, 2019, file photo is an Uber office in Secaucus, N.J. Uber continued to lose cash as it poured money into building its food delivery business and developing technology for driverless cars, but revenue for its rides business nearly tripled as the company picked up more passengers around the world. The ride-hailing giant lost $1.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019, about 24% more than it lost at the same time last year.
Uber Posts $1.1B Loss
A big factor in the massive loss is Uber's investment in driverless cars.
Feb 7th, 2020
Pallets
Wooden Pallets More Eco-Friendly
Nearly 40 percent of all hardwood produced in the U.S. goes into pallet production.
Feb 7th, 2020
Mm E27 Thumb
The BlackBerry Might Be Dead
An Indonesian contract manufacturer announced Monday that BlackBerry production has come to an end.
Feb 7th, 2020
Fired Terminated Istock
CEO Axed After Using Racial Slur
The founder of the organic fertilizer company said it was 'blown out of proportion' and 'ruined my life.'
Feb 7th, 2020
I Stock 499658564
Berry Growers Commit to Recyclable Packaging
Berry growers and trade associations have announced an industry-wide goal to use 100 percent recycle-ready packaging by 2025.
Feb 6th, 2020
Recycle Thumb
Baltimore Hasn’t Been Recycling Glass
Despite this, the county is still urging residents to sort glass into recycling bins.
Feb 5th, 2020