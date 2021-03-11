10 Reasons to Introduce CNC Automation to Your Processes

Increased automation augments CNC efforts and increases workflow even further.

Mar 11th, 2021
10 Cnc
https://cymanufacturing.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/Tips-for-CNC-machining-parts-design-1024x576.jpg

Despite the array of manufacturing equipment available, CNC continues to stay relevant, and if the incorporation of CNC machines in manufacturing was a notable innovation, the introduction of automation through CNC is nothing less than revolutionary. If you are out of the loop, then this post will be particularly handy in getting you up to speed. Here are some key benefits of using CNC automation in modern manufacturing:

1.Higher Speed

CNC machines collate multiple manufacturing steps into a single computer, which actuates its execution in a logical progression. As such, the use of CNC devices implicitly reduces the processing time. However, the use of automation augments these efforts and increases the turnover rate even further. Achieving higher speeds of operation is one of the most notable advantages of CNC automation. This advantage is particularly impactful in the manufacturing sector, where time is of the essence.

2. Greater Precision

CNC machines integrate with computerized technologies, such as CAD/CAM, to maintain accuracy after every iteration. As a result, they ensure high-degree precision in the manufacturing process. Furthermore, since automated CNC machines do not require human intervention and can operate autonomously, they can run 24/7 without affecting the quality of the products. As such, they deliver higher efficiency than their human-operated counterparts.

3. Improved Capacity

Automated CNC machines can cater to high-volume manufacturing lines without compromising on quality and accuracy. They can continuously, identically, and repeatedly produce the same item over and over again with zero user error. The combination of high speed, greater accuracy, and 24/7 operation allows automated CNC machines to increase capacity.

4. Design Consistency

As stated previously, CNC machines can produce the same item by following an identical set of steps repeatedly. At the same time, they can deliver accuracy that is within 1/1000th. Hence, the end design remains consistent regardless of whether it is the first product or the thousandth. And as a result, CNC introduces design fidelity throughout the manufacturing process. Moreover, even when a project is complete or temporarily suspended, manufacturers can retain the design in the software and prototype. When the unit restarts manufacturing the part, the automated CNC machine can refer to these data sets and resume the process in no time!

5. Reduced Waste Generation

Given the fact that CNC machines consistently produce highly accurate parts, they cut down on waste generation. The efficient use of resources and precision cuts limit the waste generated per piece, reducing the overall cost of production.

6. Design Intricacy and Complexities

Once you take care of the programming aspect, an automated CNC machine can follow the instructions down to the T. By honoring even the most intimate details, CNC machines can create highly accurate designs regardless of the design complexities involved. In fact, these products are better versions of the manual ones as the computer accounts for the minutest of details.

7. Simplicity of Operation

In regular conditions, CNC machines are easier to operate. However, when one adds automation to the mix, the management of these machines becomes all the more simple. A single operator can easily supervise, manage, and operate multiple CNC machines simultaneously. As a result, manufacturing organizations can cut down on labor costs.

8. Improved Safety

Automatic CNC machines do not require constant human supervision. Hence, they make the manufacturing unit a safe workplace. The operator simply needs to program the instructions into the CNC, and the machine will take care of the rest. Such devices can be a boon to manufacturing units that work with toxic or highly corrosive/abrasive substances or require adverse conditions, like high temperatures. They make the task of an operator easier and safer.

9. Reduced Downtime

Mobile CNC machines can mitigate the effect of planned machine downtime as they can be used as a supportive power tool. One can move them to the desired region during routine maintenance activities and continue their operation. As a result, it brings down the load or backlog when the traditional machining equipment is down.

10. Granular Control

Enterprises often outsource the manufacturing process to smaller workshops. However, automated CNC machines make the process more cost-effective and less labor-intensive, making in-house manufacturing economically viable. The greater control that comes with in-house manufacturing is a fringe benefit that complements the production.

CNC automation offers high speed and high precision cutting, milling, and drilling operations that no human being can achieve. These devices also bring about an element of versatility as one can program them to perform a gamut of operations without changing the equipment. As a result, they can streamline the manufacturing process while offering unlimited scalability.

Most interestingly, CNC machines continue to assimilate changes and evolve accordingly. And as CNC machining turns more accessible, the equipment can be an asset to any manufacturing entity regardless of its domain or size!

 

Peter Jacobs is the Senior Director of Marketing at CNC Masters.

More in Operations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Mar 2nd, 2021
In this Monday, June 15, 2020 file photo, an employee wearing protective gear arrange boxes of Lego at a toy store at the Senayan City, in Jakarta, Indonesia. Sales of Lego sets surged in 2020 as more children stayed home during global pandemic lockdowns - and parents bought the colorful plastic brick toys to keep them entertained during weeks of isolation. The privately-held Danish company said its net profit rose 19% to 9.9 billion kroner ($1.6 billion) as sales jumped 21% and it grew its presence in its 12 largest markets.
Homebound Children Drive Surge in Lego Sales
Lego was well-positioned to benefit from the massive disruptions during the pandemic.
Mar 10th, 2021
I Stock 524904756
Coke-Owned Minute Maid Moving from Houston to Atlanta
While bringing the juice brand into Coca-Cola's hometown, it will end its nearly 57-year relationship with Houston.
Mar 10th, 2021
Automatic Manufacturing Production Machine , Robot Gripper Warehouse Picking Holding Water Bottle In Smart Factory 838450804 2125x1416 (1)
How Robotic Processing Automation Will Change in 2021
The worldwide pandemic helped spur unprecedented growth in the adaptation and use of RPA, but manufacturers are now struggling to scale these automation initiatives.
Mar 9th, 2021
The first Alaska Airlines passenger flight on a Boeing 737-9 Max airplane takes off on March 1 on a flight to San Diego from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle.
Boeing Plane Orders Finally Swing to Net Positive
February was the first month the company received more orders than cancellations for commercial airplanes.
Mar 9th, 2021
Boschtn
Bosch Auto Chip Factory to Open This Summer
It will help, but it won't solve all of the auto industry's problems.
Mar 9th, 2021
GM autoworker Matt Moorhead looks out his window in Warren, Ohio.
2 Years After Closure, Autoworkers Still Chased by Uncertainty
When GM ended a half-century of building cars in Lordstown, Ohio, 1,600 workers had to decide whether to move to another factory.
Mar 9th, 2021
Nestle Essentia
Nestle Acquires Essentia, Strengthens Functional Water Segment
Washington State-based Essentia pioneered ionized alkaline water more than 20 years ago.
Mar 8th, 2021
In this Dec. 12, 2012 file photo, anti-virus software founder John McAfee answers questions to reporters as he walks on Ocean Drive, in the South Beach area of Miami Beach, Fla. McAfee was indicted on fraud and money laundering conspiracy charges alleging that he and cohorts made over $13 million by fooling investors zealous over the emerging cryptocurrency market, authorities said Friday, March 5, 2021.
Ex-Software Exec McAfee Charged with Fraud
He and cohorts allegedly made over $13 million by fooling investors.
Mar 8th, 2021
Cargill Logo
Cargill Investing $475 in Soy Processing Operations
The move is expected to increase capacity by 10 percent in one location and double capacity in another, helping meet growing demand.
Mar 5th, 2021
I Stock 1040917000
Here's Which CGP Companies Benefited the Most From the Pandemic
A new report found that the total consumer-packaged-goods industry grew more than 10 percent in 2020, dwarfing the prior three-year rate.
Mar 4th, 2021
I Stock 926069614
Corporate Profits On the Rise for 1st Time Since Pandemic Began
Earnings for the largest S&P 500 companies are on track to be up 4 percent year-over-year, far better than the 10 percent decline that was expected.
Mar 4th, 2021