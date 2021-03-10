Greenpeace Protests Loans for Carbon-Heavy Industries

The environmental group accused the bank of “systematically undermining climate protection.”

Mar 10th, 2021
Associated Press
An activist of environmental organization Greenpeace flies with a motorized paraglider past the European Central Bank in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Two activists landed on the roof of a side building and unrolled a banner to protest against the ECB's climate policy.
An activist of environmental organization Greenpeace flies with a motorized paraglider past the European Central Bank in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Two activists landed on the roof of a side building and unrolled a banner to protest against the ECB's climate policy.
AP Photo/Michael Probst

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Greenpeace activists landed on the roof of a European Central Bank building Wednesday to drop a banner protesting the financial institution's loans policy, which climate activists say favors heavily polluting industries.

Activists used a powered paraglider to reach the roof of the reception building at the ECB's Frankfurt headquarters before unfurling their banner reading "Stop funding climate killers."

Greenpeace said that a recent study showed the bank gives companies that produce large amounts of greenhouse gases better risk ratings, while climate-friendly industries are burdened with a greater margin between the market value of their assets and the value ascribed to it by the ECB.

The environmental group accused the bank of “systematically undermining climate protection.”

The ECB confirmed the activists had landed on its roof and said police were called.

“Climate change is one of the greatest challenges faced by mankind this century," the bank said. “The ECB is contributing to the response within its mandate as a central bank, acting in step with those responsible for climate policy.”

The ECB said it was "conducting a review of its strategy which includes an in-depth analysis of how to respond to the climate crisis across all ECB policy areas.”

The bank said earlier this year that it is setting up a dedicated unit to coordinate measures against climate change across its work.

More in Energy
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Mar 2nd, 2021
Smoke rises after Saudi-led airstrikes on an army base in Sanaa, Yemen. The airstrikes come as retaliation for recent attacks on Saudi Arabia that were claimed by the Iranian-backed rebels.
Attack on Saudi Oil Site Sends Prices Up
The threats to the global oil supply are taking place with economists expecting energy demand to surge as nations recover from the pandemic.
Mar 8th, 2021
Clyde Robinson, 80, on his property in Memphis, Jan. 28, 2021.
Pipeline Project Draws Allegations of Environmental Racism
The project would run through wetlands and poor, predominantly Black neighborhoods.
Mar 8th, 2021
Ice can be a wind turbine’s worst enemy.
The Science Behind Frozen Wind Turbines
How to keep them spinning through the winter.
Mar 5th, 2021
Illuminated Nuclear Power Plant At Night 146807010 2971x1975
Germany Gives Nuclear Plant $2.9B for Early Shutdown
Germany is on course to phase out the use of nuclear power by the end of 2022.
Mar 5th, 2021
In this Jan. 18, 2020, file photo, a bird flies over the Forbidden City on a day with high levels of air pollution in Beijing. China's Premier Li Keqiang announced that the country would target a reduction of 18% in carbon intensity over the course of the next five years as part of the meeting of the ceremonial legislature which kicked off its annual meeting Friday, March 5, 2021.
China Sets Moderate New Energy Goals
China is the world's biggest emitter of greenhouse gases.
Mar 5th, 2021
Ista
Solar Tech Adapted to Detect Chemical Warfare, Pesticides
The prototype has the widest range, highest sensitivity and quickest response ever achieved for a technique that doesn't rely on expensive laboratory instrumentation.
Mar 4th, 2021
In this Feb. 15, 2021, file photo, traffic is sparse on the snow-covered Interstate 45 near The Woodlands Parkway following an overnight snowfall in The Woodlands, Texas. Temperatures plunged into the teens Monday with light snow and freezing rain.
House Panel Seeks Storm Documents from Texas Grid Operator
Last month's storm followed similar winter storms in 1989 and 2011 that also caused massive outages.
Mar 4th, 2021
Bill Magness, President and CEO of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), testifies as the Committees on State Affairs and Energy Resources hold a joint public hearing to consider the factors that led to statewide electrical blackouts, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Austin, Texas. The hearings were the first in Texas since a blackout that was one of the worst in U.S. history, leaving more than 4 million customers without power and heat in subfreezing temperatures.
Texas Power Grid CEO Fired
He becomes the second senior official to depart in the wake of the one of the worst blackouts in U.S. history.
Mar 4th, 2021
In this Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2015, photo, motorists get gas at a station in Sacramento, Calif. A Northern California city has become what's believed to be the first in the country to ban all new gas stations in an effort to curb emissions. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that the Petaluma City Council voted unanimously Monday, March 1, 2021, to prohibit the creation, expansion, reconstruction and relocation of gas stations.
California City Bans New Gas Stations
It's believed to be the first in the nation to do so.
Mar 4th, 2021
In this file photo taken before the coronavirus pandemic restrictions, people stand outside the headquarters of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, in Vienna, Austria.
OPEC Cartel, Allies Face Decision on Increasing Output
Caution about more production faces a different outlook from Russia, which has been an advocate for more supply.
Mar 4th, 2021
I Stock 1092303344
Hershey Announces New 2030 Emissions Reduction Goals
They include committing to end deforestation across the company's supply chain by the end of the decade.
Mar 3rd, 2021