GE Vernova to Invest $41 Million in Schenectady Plant

The expansion includes additional capacity for generator operations.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Aug 27, 2025
Ge Vernova
GE Vernova

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that GE Vernova plans to invest at least $41 million into its Center of Excellence for steam and generator assembly and testing in Schenectady. 

The company expects the project to create 50 union labor jobs. Empire State Development will support the expansion with up to $1 million in performance-based Excelsior Jobs Program tax credits.

GE Vernova said the investment would support the manufacturing of its H65 and H84 generators.

The expansion includes additional capacity for generator operations by renovating existing space, purchasing and installing new machinery and equipment and providing requisite training for employees. 

“We are committed to meeting the needs of our customers and the world as demand for electricity continues to rise at historic rates," GE Vernova CEO Scott Strazik said. "This investment in our Schenectady facility continues our work to build gas power capacity and help meet global energy needs. 

GE Vernova has a 130-year legacy in New York state, which is home to its Gas Power and Onshore Wind businesses and Advanced Research Center. 

The latest project adds to more than $130 million in investments in Schenectady since 2023, including a $50 million investment in 2023 to build a new manufacturing line and an $80 million investment announced this January for gas power and onshore wind work.

This year, GE Vernova has disclosed $720 million in investments at its U.S. manufacturing facilities, which it expects to create 1,800 jobs over the next two years. 

These investments are part of a larger $9 billion cumulative global capex and R&D investment plan through 2028 that the company revealed at its Investor Update in December 2024.

