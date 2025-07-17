Rolls-Royce Announces $75M Expansion in South Carolina

The project will increase the production volume for engines used in data centers.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Jul 17, 2025
Demand for high-performance mtu emergency power generators from Rolls-Royce for critical applications has risen significantly over the past 10 years. The mtu Series 4000 engines that power these systems are built in Aiken and then assembled into complete power generators at the Rolls-Royce plant in Mankato.
Rolls-Royce Solutions America Inc.

Rolls-Royce Solutions America Inc., a provider of off-highway engines and complete power generation systems, announced a $75 million expansion to its mtu engine manufacturing operations in Aiken, South Carolina. 

The two-phase facility expansion will accommodate increased production volume for Rolls-Royce's mtu Series 4000 engines.

Phase 1 will grow the existing manufacturing footprint by 37,000 square feet. In a potential further phase, another 22,000 square feet of manufacturing space could be added. 

Rolls-Royce said construction on Phase 1 would begin in the first quarter of 2026, with production expected to begin in July 2027.

The company expects the project to create 60 new jobs. 

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project.

With more than 110 years of experience, Rolls-Royce’s Power Systems division manufactures and services propulsion engines and energy systems under the mtu brand. The company’s products include high-speed combustion engines and emergency power systems used in data centers, hospitals, universities and municipalities.

Earlier this year, Rolls-Royce announced a $24M expansion of its Mankato, Minnesota facility, adding 100 jobs to its Power Systems division in the U.S.

Demand for high-power mission critical backup generators from Rolls-Royce has grown considerably over the past decade. The mtu Series 4000 engines that power these systems are built in Aiken and then assembled into complete generator sets at the Rolls-Royce facility in Mankato.

July 16, 2025
