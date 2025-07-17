Boston Battery Manufacturer Relocating to Illinois

The company will target the drone and defense, consumer electronics, energy storage and EV markets.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Jul 17, 2025
Battery
iStock.com/SweetBunFactory
Battery technology company Pure Lithium Corporation announced the company will relocate its entire operation from Boston to Chicago as it works toward commercial production. 
 
The $46 million investment, supported by the Reimagining Energy and Vehicles in Illinois (REV Illinois) program, will enable Pure Lithium to manufacture a commercially viable lithium metal battery. The company plans to target the drone and defense, consumer electronics, grid-scale energy storage systems and electric vehicle markets. 
 
After completing its initial start-up phase in Boston, Pure Lithium expects to open its new facility this year in Chicago's Fulton Market district. The company added that it would move or create 50 jobs.
 
"Our new facility in Chicago aligns with the company's long-term operational goals and growth strategy," Founder and CEO Emilie Bodoin said. "This move allows us to construct a semi-automated battery pilot line, vertically integrating our lithium metal reactor."
 
The move also puts Pure Lithium closer to Argonne National Laboratory as the two collaborate on a project to scale lithium metal anode production using recycled lithium metal, with funding from the U.S. Department of Energy. 
 
Pure Lithium will receive Reimagining Energy and Vehicles (REV) incentives from DCEO as part of an incentive package.
 
This major investment project aligns with Illinois' Economic Growth Plan, which outlines a roadmap to attract investments, create jobs and support communities. Other manufacturing companies that have recently chosen to establish or expand their business in Illinois includes Damera Corporation, Rivian and Wieland North America.
