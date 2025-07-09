Researchers Develop New Membrane Technology to Extract Lithium from Water

The team believes this breakthrough could have broader applications.

Jul 9, 2025
Lithium
iStock.com/guteksk7

Scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory announced the development of a membrane technology that efficiently extracts lithium from water.

Lithium, the lightest metal on the periodic table, plays a role in multiple applications, including electric vehicles, cellphones, laptops and military technologies. However, as demand for lithium skyrockets, concerns about supply and reliability are growing.

Most of the world’s lithium currently comes from hard-rock mining and salt lakes in just a few countries. The majority of Earth’s lithium is actually dissolved in seawater and underground salt water reserves, but extracting it has been prohibitively expensive, energy-hungry and inefficient. 

Traditional methods struggle to separate lithium from other, more abundant elements like sodium and magnesium. 

In salt water, lithium and other elements exist as cations, atoms that have lost one or more electrons, giving them a positive electric charge. The researchers claim that their new membrane offers a low-cost solution by using vermiculite, a naturally abundant clay that costs only about $350 per ton. 

The team developed a process to peel apart the clay into ultrathin layers, just a billionth of a meter thick, and then restack them to form a kind of filter. These layers are so thin they’re considered 2D. However, untreated, the clay layers quickly fall apart in water.

To solve this problem, the researchers inserted microscopic aluminum oxide pillars between the layers, giving the structure the look of a high-rise parking lot under construction, with many solid pillars holding each “floor” in place. This architecture prevents collapse while neutralizing the membrane’s negative surface charge, a crucial step for subsequent modifications.

Next, sodium cations were introduced into the membrane, where they settled around the aluminum oxide pillars. This changed the membrane’s surface charge from neutral to positive. 

In water, both magnesium and lithium ions carry a positive charge, but magnesium ions carry a higher charge (+2) compared with lithium’s (+1). The membrane’s positively charged surface repels the higher charged magnesium ions more forcefully than it does the lithium ions. This difference allows the membrane to capture lithium ions more easily while keeping magnesium ions out.

The researchers believe this breakthrough could have broader applications, from recovering other key materials like nickel, cobalt and rare earth elements, to removing harmful contaminants from water supplies.

Latest in Energy
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
May 1, 2025
The Spring Creek Mine in Decker, Mont., is just one mine in the Powder River Basin, the most productive coal-producing region in the U.S.
Engineering Prof: Americans May Soon Pay Higher Prices for Dirtier Energy
July 9, 2025
Massachusetts-based Ascend Elements is finalizing upgrades to its Covington, Georgia, facility that will allow it to produce up to 3,000 metric tons of lithium carbonate per year.
Battery Recycling's Uncertain Path: U.S. Industry at a Crossroads
July 9, 2025
The electrolyzers used as part of the new method to make ‘green ammonia’.
Using Lightning to Make Ammonia Out of Thin Air
July 8, 2025
Related Stories
Eaton is demonstrating its Factories as a Grid approach at its Arecibo, Puerto Rico manufacturing facility (pictured) and during the Reuters Global Energy Transition.
Energy
Eaton’s 'Factories as a Grid' Approach Advances Energy Security
An aerial image of Consumer Energy's J.H. Campbell Generating Complex in Ottawa County, Mich., Sept. 21, 2024.
Energy
Michigan, Environmental Groups Challenge Federal Order to Keep Coal-Fired Plant Open
Workers install panels at a solar project Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in Galena, Alaska.
Energy
Alaskan Village Turns to Solar, Biomass Energies to Cut Diesel, Save Money
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Energy
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
May 1, 2025
Massachusetts-based Ascend Elements is finalizing upgrades to its Covington, Georgia, facility that will allow it to produce up to 3,000 metric tons of lithium carbonate per year.
Energy
Battery Recycling's Uncertain Path: U.S. Industry at a Crossroads
Can U.S. battery recyclers survive the shifting clean energy and manufacturing landscape?
July 9, 2025
The electrolyzers used as part of the new method to make ‘green ammonia’.
Energy
Using Lightning to Make Ammonia Out of Thin Air
New method could transform hydrogen and agricultural industries.
July 8, 2025
In this October 2018 photo provided by MeyGen, tidal turbines are visible at the MeyGen tidal site located in the Inner Sound of the Pentland Firth, a narrow channel of water between the Scottish mainland and Stroma Island.
Energy
Underwater Turbine Spinning for 6 Years Off Scotland's Coast is a Breakthrough for Tidal Energy
The tidal energy project produces enough electricity to power up to 7,000 homes annually.
July 7, 2025
In this photo provided by Gigablue, circular structures called booms containing particles engineered by the company Gigablue, float near a research vessel in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Dunedin, New Zealand, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, as part of a project to grow tiny organisms known as phytoplankton that absorb carbon dioxide from the ocean.
Energy
Israeli Startup Says Its New Technology Will Save Planet
Scientists have doubts.
July 7, 2025
BKV Carbon Ventures health and safety advisor Adam Pope looks on at a compression station that is part of a carbon capture and sequestration process in Bridgeport, Texas, Thursday, May 29, 2025.
Energy
How Carbon Capture Works and the Debate About Whether it's a Future Climate Solution
Capture is seen by many as an important, while also faces criticism.
June 26, 2025
Eaton is demonstrating its Factories as a Grid approach at its Arecibo, Puerto Rico manufacturing facility (pictured) and during the Reuters Global Energy Transition.
Energy
Eaton’s 'Factories as a Grid' Approach Advances Energy Security
Helping manufacturers simplify the electrification of critical processes.
June 26, 2025
An Energy Star logo is displayed on a box for a freezer Jan. 21, 2025, in Evendale, Ohio.
Energy
If Energy Star Goes Away, Finding Energy Efficient Appliances Will Be Harder
But here are some tips.
June 24, 2025
The Unit 2 reactor at Indian Point Energy Center in Buchanan, N.Y., is seen, April 26, 2021, almost one year after it was shut down.
Energy
New York Governor Seeks to Build the State’s First New Nuclear Power Plant in Decades
The state power authority will seek to develop “at least” one new nuclear energy facility.
June 24, 2025
Wind turbines stretch across the horizon at dusk at the Spearville Wind Farm, Sept. 29, 2024, near Spearville, Kan.
Energy
Support for Solar Energy, Offshore Wind Falls Among Democrats, Independents
An AP-NORC poll reveals signs of growing cynicism.
June 23, 2025
The Shearon Harris nuclear plant is seen in Holly Springs, N.C., on June 14, 2013.
Energy
North Carolina Lawmakers Finalize Bill That Would Scrap 2030 Carbon Reduction Goal
Bill opponents question savings given uncertainty in energy demand, construction costs.
June 20, 2025
An aerial image of Consumer Energy's J.H. Campbell Generating Complex in Ottawa County, Mich., Sept. 21, 2024.
Energy
Michigan, Environmental Groups Challenge Federal Order to Keep Coal-Fired Plant Open
Consumers Energy had planned to close the power station by May 31.
June 19, 2025
Workers install panels at a solar project Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in Galena, Alaska.
Energy
Alaskan Village Turns to Solar, Biomass Energies to Cut Diesel, Save Money
The projects come at a precarious time for the renewable energy transition in the U.S.
June 18, 2025
Nicholas Hartnett, owner of Pure Power Solar, carries a panel as he and Brian Hoeppner, right, install a solar array on the roof of a home in Frankfort, Ky., July 17, 2023.
Energy
Senate Republicans Double Down, Target Clean Energy in Draft Tax Bill
Tax credits would still be phased out, just not so fast.
June 17, 2025
This 2019 aerial photo provided by ConocoPhillips shows an exploratory drilling camp at the proposed site of the Willow oil project on Alaska's North Slope.
Energy
U.S. Appeals Court Refuses to Vacate Biden Approval of Alaska's Willow Oil Project
Critics have raised concerns that the project would drive industrialization in the region.
June 16, 2025