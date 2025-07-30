Sustainable aluminum processor Aluminz Corporation announced that it secured a 155-acre site and signed a 30-year lease and performance agreement to develop a zero-landfill aluminum tolling facility in Mount Pleasant, Texas.

Aluminz is a portfolio company of 1V1sion Capital, a New York City based private investment firm.

The project aims to create over 130 permanent jobs and 75 construction roles, with site preparation planned for this fall, groundbreaking by late 2025 and operations beginning by mid-to-late 2027.

Aluminz added that the development would establish a domestic, low-carbon supply of aluminum that supports the aerospace, automotive, electronics, consumer and renewable energy sectors.

Additional project features: