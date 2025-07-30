Aluminz Announces Zero-Landfill Aluminum Production Facility

The project aims to begin operations in 2027.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Jul 30, 2025
Aluminz
Aluminz Corporation

Sustainable aluminum processor Aluminz Corporation announced that it secured a 155-acre site and signed a 30-year lease and performance agreement to develop a zero-landfill aluminum tolling facility in Mount Pleasant, Texas. 

Aluminz is a portfolio company of 1V1sion Capital, a New York City based private investment firm.

The project aims to create over 130 permanent jobs and 75 construction roles, with site preparation planned for this fall, groundbreaking by late 2025 and operations beginning by mid-to-late 2027.

Aluminz added that the development would establish a domestic, low-carbon supply of aluminum that supports the aerospace, automotive, electronics, consumer and renewable energy sectors.

Additional project features:

  • Investment in aluminum recovery technology
  • 140,000 MT/year conversion capacity
  • Zero-landfill model enabled by advanced technology, averting about 60,000 MT per year of material from landfill
  • Direct rail access to Union Pacific (UNP) and Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) lines via NETEX Rail and proximity to Interstate I-30
