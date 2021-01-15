MIT Professor Charged with Hiding Work for China

He and his research group collected about $29 million in foreign dollars, including millions from a Chinese government-funded university.

Jan 15th, 2021
Alanna Durkin Richer
Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Mass.
Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Mass.
iStock

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor was charged Thursday with hiding work he did for the Chinese government while he was also collecting U.S. dollars for his nanotechnology research.  

Gang Chen, 56, was arrested by federal agents at his home in Cambridge on charges including wire fraud, officials said.

While working for MIT, Chen entered into undisclosed contracts and held appointments with Chinese entities, including acting as an "overseas expert" for the Chinese government at the request of the People's Republic of China Consulate Office in New York, authorities said. Many of those roles were "expressly intended to further the PRC's scientific and technological goals," authorities said in court documents.

Chen did not disclose his connections to China, as is required on federal grant applications, authorities said. He and his research group collected about $29 million in foreign dollars, including millions from a Chinese government funded university, while getting $19 million in grants from U.S federal agencies for his work at MIT since 2013, authorities said

"It is not illegal to collaborate with foreign researchers. It is illegal to lie about it," Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling told reporters. Chen's attorney said the professor "loves the United States and looks forward to vigorously defending these allegations."

"Since Gang moved to this country over 30 years ago, his life has been the epitome of the American dream. He has dedicated his life to scientific advancement in mechanical engineering," attorney Rob Fisher said in an email.

Gang was ordered released from custody during a hearing held via videoconference before a Boston federal court judge. Hours earlier, agents executed search warrants at his home and his office at the university, said Joseph Bonavolonta, head of the Boston FBI office.

MIT said it is "deeply distressed" by Chen's arrest. "MIT believes the integrity of research is a fundamental responsibility, and we take seriously concerns about improper influence in U.S. research. Prof. Chen is a long-serving and highly respected member of the research community, which makes the government's allegations against him all the more distressing," the school said in a statement.

Chen's arrest comes nearly a year after federal authorities arrested another nanotechnology expert at a prestigious university in the Boston area. Harvard Professor Charles Lieber was charged last January with lying about his ties to China's Thousand Talents Plan, a program designed to lure people with knowledge of foreign technology and intellectual property to China.

Lieber's attorney has denied the allegations, calling the professor the "victim in this case, not the perpetrator."

The cases are part of a pattern of Justice Department prosecutions against researchers at American universities who are accused of concealing their professional relationships with Chinese institutions. Dozens of academics working in the U.S. have been charged in cases that often accuse them of failing to disclose research grants they had received from universities in China.

Earlier this month, several groups including Asian Americans Advancing Justice sent a letter to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden urging him to end the DOJ's so-called "China Initiative." The groups said the initiative has "greatly increased the targeting and profiling of Asian Americans and immigrants, particularly those of Chinese descent who are working in science and technology."


More in Laws & Regulations
Dollargeneraltn
Retailer to Pay Workers to Get Vaccine
The approach is more carrot than stick.
Jan 14th, 2021
Uber driver Jose Luis Guevara, a member of the Mobile Workers Alliance, pauses for a picture outside Los Angeles City Hall. Drivers for app-based ride-hailing and delivery services are suing to overturn a California ballot initiative.
Uber, Lyft Drivers Sue over California Ballot Measure
Drivers bringing the lawsuit have several hurdles to clear, but their arguments are "compelling."
Jan 13th, 2021
Tobacco Cigarette I Stock 1287152711
Lawyer Who Took on Big Tobacco Dies of COVID-19
He successfully sought billions in legal settlements in the 1990s.
Jan 13th, 2021
Chickentn2
Chicken Producers Pay Millions More for Price-Fixing
Years-long litigation continues to impact meat processors.
Jan 12th, 2021
A ventilator at St. Joseph's Hospital in Yonkers, N.Y., April 20, 2020.
Respiratory Therapist Sentenced for Stealing COVID Equipment
He pleaded guilty to stealing a ventilator and other equipment and selling it for personal gain.
Jan 12th, 2021
I Stock 1174418589
Investigators Shut Down Big Darknet Marketplace
Prosecutors said DarkMarket offered drugs, forged money, stolen credit cards, anonymous SIM cards and malware for sale.
Jan 12th, 2021
This file photo shows the U.S. Treasury Department building at dusk in Washington. The Corporate Transparency Act, enacted into law on Jan. 1, 2021, seeks to strengthen controls by creating a corporate registry managed by the Treasury Department.
Law Cracks Down on Shell Companies to Combat Corruption
The overhaul of money laundering laws is aimed at locating the proceeds from foreign bribery, drug trafficking and financing for terrorists.
Jan 11th, 2021
Mm 163 Thumb
Bad Advice on Cannabis Leads to National Security Trial
Let's call it a cautionary tale.
Jan 7th, 2021
I Stock 543456820
Researcher Gets Time Served for Lying About Smuggled Vials
He will not be allowed to return to the U.S. for at least 10 years.
Jan 7th, 2021
In this undated file photo provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, caribou from the Porcupine caribou herd migrate onto the coastal plain of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in northeast Alaska. The U.S. government held its first-ever oil and gas lease sale Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 for Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, an event critics labeled as a bust with major oil companies staying on the sidelines and a state corporation emerging as the main bidder.
US Holds First Oil Lease Sale for Alaska's Arctic Refuge
The sale garnered bids on half the 22 tracts that were listed as available.
Jan 7th, 2021
Louisiana I Stock 1022005440 5c6433ac6d5bb
Judge Drops Suit Against Louisiana Plastics Complex
The Army Corps of Engineers is reconsidering the permit for Formosa Plastics.
Jan 6th, 2021
Migratory Birds I Stock 916219088
Trump Administration Scales Back Wild Bird Protections
Conservationists said they would push President-elect Joe Biden to reverse the rule.
Jan 5th, 2021