Agency Updates Auto Safety Ratings for New Technology

The NHTSA wants to update its ratings system for vehicle safety to include testing of some new advanced driver-assist systems.

Jan 15th, 2021
I Stock 1194849705
iStock

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government's road safety agency wants to update its ratings system for vehicle safety to include testing of some new advanced driver-assist systems as it tries to keep up with changing technology. 

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration wants public comment about testing and adding a rating system for lane-keeping, automatic braking for pedestrians, blind spot warning and blind spot intervention systems. It included automatic emergency braking in its ratings system for the 2018 model year.

The agency also seeking comments on how to display crash avoidance technology information on vehicle window stickers for consumers to compare vehicles.

NHTSA's ratings include a star system based on vehicle crash tests, but critics say nearly every vehicle gets four or five stars. The agency says it does not plan to update the crash tests at this time.

Comments will be accepted for 60 days by mail, at http://www.regulations.gov, and hand delivery to the Department of Transportation in Washington.


More in Automotive
This undated photo provided by National Transportation Safety Board, The Orange County Fire Authority battles a fire on a burning vehicle inside a garage in Orange County, Calif. When firefighters removed the SUV from the garage to assess the fire , they identified the fuel source as the SUV’s high-voltage battery pack. U.S. safety investigators say electric vehicle fires pose risks to first responders, and manufacturers have inadequate guidelines to keep them safe.
NTSB: EV Battery Fires Pose Risks to 1st Responders
New recommendations come at a time when automakers are rolling out multiple new electric vehicle models.
Jan 13th, 2021
Vw Volkswagen Ap 5adf3889490c5
Volkswagen Sales Down 15% in Pandemic Year
Sales of battery-only cars, however, jumped 214%.
Jan 13th, 2021
Uber driver Jose Luis Guevara, a member of the Mobile Workers Alliance, pauses for a picture outside Los Angeles City Hall. Drivers for app-based ride-hailing and delivery services are suing to overturn a California ballot initiative.
Uber, Lyft Drivers Sue over California Ballot Measure
Drivers bringing the lawsuit have several hurdles to clear, but their arguments are "compelling."
Jan 13th, 2021
In this file photo, a visitor wearing a face mask to protect against the coronavirus walks among vehicles from Nissan at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, also known as Auto China, in Beijing.
China's 2020 Auto Sales Fall for Third Year
Even before the coronavirus hit, demand was hurt by consumer unease about possible job losses and Beijing's tariff war with the US.
Jan 13th, 2021
Mm 166 Thumb
Report: Apple to Partner with Hyundai on Secret Car Project
Starting a car company from scratch is famously difficult.
Jan 12th, 2021
The EP1 electric pallet.
GM Forms New Electric Delivery Business
Its first product will be an electric-powered wheeled pallet to take goods from warehouse to truck to destination.
Jan 12th, 2021
ID.3 cars at Volkswagen's factory in Zwickau, Germany, Feb. 25, 2020.
Volkswagen Triples Electric Car Sales Ahead of Climate Rules
Germany saw more people buy electrics than diesels last month.
Jan 12th, 2021
In this Sept. 29, 2020, file photo, former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn holds a press conference at the Maronite Christian Holy Spirit University of Kaslik, as he launches an initiative to help Lebanon that is undergoing a severe economic and financial crisis, in Kaslik, north of Beirut, Lebanon. A former Nissan chief operating officer outlined in a Japanese court Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, the pains company officials took to hide star executive Carlos Ghosn’s pay, and how they had worried about his quitting for a rival.
Ex-Exec Says Nissan Tried to Hide Ghosn's Pay
After Japan beefed up its compensation disclosure requirements in 2010, Ghosn handed back about $10 million a year.
Jan 12th, 2021
Power Supply Connect To Electric Vehicle For Charge To The Battery Charging Technology Industry Transport Which Are The Futuristic Of The Automobile Ev Fuel Plug In Hybrid Car 954558318 4000x2673 (1)
Electric Truck Startup Hits 100K Orders
Lordstown Motors Corp. plans to begin production of the Endurance All-Electric Pickup in September.
Jan 12th, 2021
Blue Modern Car Closeup 482681182 2197x1370
Detroit Auto Show Replaced by Outdoor Event
The new event is being called Motor Bella and will be held at a nearby race track with 1.6 million square feet of display space.
Jan 12th, 2021
This file photo shows an aerial view of a Ford Motor Company factory in Sao Bernardo do Campo.
Ford Closing Manufacturing Operations in Brazil
The automaker has been operating in the South American country since 1919.
Jan 12th, 2021
Ford Logo Ap
Ford Wins Big in Vehicle of the Year Awards
The judges evaluate finalists on value, innovation, design, performance, safety, technology and driver satisfaction.
Jan 11th, 2021