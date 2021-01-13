Uber, Lyft Drivers Sue over California Ballot Measure

Drivers bringing the lawsuit have several hurdles to clear, but their arguments are "compelling."

Jan 13th, 2021
Brian Melley
Uber driver Jose Luis Guevara, a member of the Mobile Workers Alliance, pauses for a picture outside Los Angeles City Hall. Drivers for app-based ride-hailing and delivery services are suing to overturn a California ballot initiative.
Uber driver Jose Luis Guevara, a member of the Mobile Workers Alliance, pauses for a picture outside Los Angeles City Hall. Drivers for app-based ride-hailing and delivery services are suing to overturn a California ballot initiative.
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drivers for app-based ride-hailing and delivery services filed a lawsuit Tuesday to overturn a California ballot initiative that makes them independent contractors instead of employees eligible for benefits and job protections. The lawsuit filed with the California Supreme Court said Proposition 22 is unconstitutional because it limits the power of the Legislature to grant workers the right to organize and excludes drivers from being eligible for workers' compensation.

The measure, which was passed in November with 58 percent support, was the most expensive in state history with Uber, Lyft and other services pouring $200 million in support of it. Labor unions, who joined drivers in the lawsuit, spent about $20 million to challenge it.

"Prop. 22 doesn't just fail our state rideshare drivers, it fails the basic test of following our state constitution," said Bob Schoonover of the Service Employees International Union. "The law as written by Uber and Lyft denies drivers rights under the law in California and makes it nearly impossible for lawmakers to fix these problems."

Drivers bringing the lawsuit have several hurdles to clear, but their arguments are compelling, said Mary-Beth Moylan, associate dean of McGeorge Law School in Sacramento. The first challenge is getting the California Supreme Court to take the case instead of kicking it to lower courts to weigh the facts, which could delay the case for years. To do so, the high court would have to find the arguments are legal, not factual, and there is urgency to decide the issue, Moylan said.

The second challenge is that courts have generally granted broad deference to voters to pass such initiatives.

"Generally speaking, courts in California don't like to overturn the will of the people," Moylan said. "But the petitioners' claim is that the people did not really have the power to do what they did. There are instances where the California courts have come in and said ... it's nice that this is what the people wanted to do, but our constitution doesn't permit the people to do this."

The lawsuit is the latest round in the high-stakes fight between labor and the titans of the gig economy, all based in San Francisco.

Proposition 22 was written by Uber and Lyft and supported by DoorDash, Postmates and Instacart to challenge the landmark labor law AB5 passed by Democrats in 2019. The law expanded a California Supreme Court ruling that limited businesses from classifying certain workers as independent contractors.

The measure granted the delivery services an exemption from the law that would have required providing drivers with protections like minimum wage, overtime, health insurance and reimbursement for expenses.

Under the measure, drivers remain independent contractors exempt from mandates such as sick leave and workers' comp but would receive "alternative benefits," including a guaranteed minimum wage and subsidies for health insurance if they average 25 hours of work a week.

Uber and Lyft did not comment hours after being contacted, but a group that supported the ballot initiative issued a statement criticizing the lawsuit as an effort to overturn the vote.

"Voters across the political spectrum spoke loud and clear, passing Prop. 22 in a landslide," Jim Pyatt, an Uber driver in Modesto, said in the statement. "Meritless lawsuits that seek to undermine the clear democratic will of the people do not stand up to scrutiny in the courts."

The lawsuit claims the measure interferes with state lawmakers' authority to establish and enforce a workers' comp system, which would require a constitutional amendment. "They're making this argument that this should have been a constitutional amendment, not a statutory amendment," Moylan said. "I think that argument probably has some legs."

She said the outcome of that could turn on whether the statute actually changed the workers' comp provisions or did something less.

Another claim in the lawsuit alleges the measure violates a rule limiting ballot measures to a single subject. Moylan said courts have generally interpreted that broadly and have not found violations based on that claim.

"I think it's an intellectually meritorious argument," she said. "I don't think it's a winner."

More in Laws & Regulations
I Stock 1174418589
Investigators Shut Down Big Darknet Marketplace
Prosecutors said DarkMarket offered drugs, forged money, stolen credit cards, anonymous SIM cards and malware for sale.
Jan 12th, 2021
This file photo shows the U.S. Treasury Department building at dusk in Washington. The Corporate Transparency Act, enacted into law on Jan. 1, 2021, seeks to strengthen controls by creating a corporate registry managed by the Treasury Department.
Law Cracks Down on Shell Companies to Combat Corruption
The overhaul of money laundering laws is aimed at locating the proceeds from foreign bribery, drug trafficking and financing for terrorists.
Jan 11th, 2021
Mm 163 Thumb
Bad Advice on Cannabis Leads to National Security Trial
Let's call it a cautionary tale.
Jan 7th, 2021
I Stock 543456820
Researcher Gets Time Served for Lying About Smuggled Vials
He will not be allowed to return to the U.S. for at least 10 years.
Jan 7th, 2021
In this undated file photo provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, caribou from the Porcupine caribou herd migrate onto the coastal plain of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in northeast Alaska. The U.S. government held its first-ever oil and gas lease sale Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 for Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, an event critics labeled as a bust with major oil companies staying on the sidelines and a state corporation emerging as the main bidder.
US Holds First Oil Lease Sale for Alaska's Arctic Refuge
The sale garnered bids on half the 22 tracts that were listed as available.
Jan 7th, 2021
Louisiana I Stock 1022005440 5c6433ac6d5bb
Judge Drops Suit Against Louisiana Plastics Complex
The Army Corps of Engineers is reconsidering the permit for Formosa Plastics.
Jan 6th, 2021
Migratory Birds I Stock 916219088
Trump Administration Scales Back Wild Bird Protections
Conservationists said they would push President-elect Joe Biden to reverse the rule.
Jan 5th, 2021
This Oct. 20, 2008 file photo shows, one of many signs that have popped up in yards, on trees and along roads in the Lake Township, Mich., section of Menominee County, where the proposed Aquila Resources Inc. mine would be located. Administrative Law Judge Daniel Pulter has overruled state regulators who granted a permit required for construction of the open-pit mine in the Upper Peninsula, in a decision released Monday. Jan. 4, 2021, creating another delay for a project that has been debated for nearly two decades.
MI Judge Invalidates Crucial Mine Permit
It's another setback for a project that's been debated nearly two decades.
Jan 5th, 2021
Environmental Protection Agency Building in Washington, Sept. 21, 2017.
EPA Rollback Curbs Health Studies
Big public-health studies have been instrumental in setting some of the nation's most important clean-air protections.
Jan 5th, 2021
Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong is questioned by a reporter upon arrival at the Seoul High Court in Seoul, South Korea, Dec. 30, 2020.
Prosecutors Seek 9-Year Prison Term for Samsung Chief
Prosecutors say he bribed South Korea's former president and her longtime confidante to back his bid for control of the conglomerate.
Jan 4th, 2021
Osh Ae
DoL Announces New OSHA Debt Collection Initiative
Aimed to collect citation penalties more efficiently, it centers on getting notifications to employers faster.
Dec 23rd, 2020
Can my employer make me get a COVID-19 vaccine?
Can Employers Make COVID-19 Vaccination Mandatory?
Yes, but with some exceptions.
Dec 23rd, 2020