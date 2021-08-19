U.S. Jobless Claims Hit a Pandemic Low

The weekly pace of applications for unemployment aid has fallen more or less steadily since topping 900,000 in early January.

Aug 19th, 2021
Paul Wiseman
A Now Hiring sign at a business in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, June 2, 2021. U.S. employers posted a record 10.1 million job openings in June, another sign that the job market and economy are bouncing back briskly from last year’s coronavirus shutdowns. The Labor Department reported Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 that job openings rose from 9.5 million in May.
A Now Hiring sign at a business in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, June 2, 2021. U.S. employers posted a record 10.1 million job openings in June, another sign that the job market and economy are bouncing back briskly from last year’s coronavirus shutdowns. The Labor Department reported Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 that job openings rose from 9.5 million in May.
AP Photo/Steve Helber

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of people seeking unemployment benefits fell last week for a fourth straight time to a pandemic low, the latest sign that America's job market is rebounding from the pandemic recession as employers boost hiring to meet a surge in consumer demand.

The Labor Department reported Thursday that jobless claims fell by 29,000 to 348,000. The four-week average of claims, which smooths out week-to-week volatility, also fell — by 19,000, to just below 378,000, also a pandemic low.

The weekly pace of applications for unemployment aid has fallen more or less steadily since topping 900,000 in early January. The dwindling number of first-time jobless claims has coincided with the widespread administering of vaccines, which has led businesses to reopen or expand their hours and drawn consumers back to shops, restaurants, airports and entertainment venues.

Still, the number of applications remains high by historic standards: Before the pandemic tore through the economy in March 2020, the weekly pace amounted to around 220,000 a week. And now there is growing concern that the highly contagious delta variant could disrupt the economy's recovery from last year's brief but intense recession. Some economists have already begun to mark down their estimates for growth this quarter as some measures of economic activity, like air travel, have started to weaken.

Filings for unemployment benefits have traditionally been seen as a real-time measure of the job market’s health. But their reliability has deteriorated during the pandemic. In many states, the weekly figures have been inflated by fraud and by multiple filings from unemployed Americans as they navigate bureaucratic hurdles to try to obtain benefits. Those complications help explain why the pace of applications remains comparatively high.

By all accounts, the job market has been rebounding with vigor since the pandemic paralyzed economic activity last year and employers slashed more than 22 million jobs. The United States has since recovered 16.7 million jobs. And employers have added a rising number of jobs for three straight months, including a robust 943,000 in July. In the meantime, employers have posted a record 10.1 million openings, and many complain that they can’t find enough applicants to fill their open positions.

Last week's drop in applications for aid was larger than many economists had expected, a sign that the job market's recovery remains on track for now despite the worries surrounding the spread of the delta variant.

“As life normalizes and the service sector continues to gain momentum (delta variant permitting), we expect initial jobless claims to remain in a downtrend," Joshua Shapiro, chief U.S. economist at the consulting firm Maria Fiorini Ramirez, said in a research note.

Shapiro added that “this report points to a continued rapid pace of job gains since the July employment data were collected.''

Some employers ascribe their labor shortages to supplemental unemployment benefits from the federal government — including $300 a week on top of regular state aid — for discouraging some of the jobless from seeking work. In response, many states have withdrawn from the federal programs, which expire nationwide next month anyway.

Economists point to other factors, too, that have kept some people on the sidelines of the job market. They include difficulty finding or affording child care, fear about becoming infected by the virus at work and the desire of some people to seek better jobs than they had before the pandemic triggered widespread layoffs.

Whatever the causes, the economy remains 5.7 million jobs shy of the number it had in February 2020. And with the U.S. recording an average of more than 100,000 new COVID-19 cases a day — up from fewer than 12,000 in late June — the delta variant is increasingly clouding the outlook for the rest of the year.

Just over 2.8 million people were receiving traditional state jobless benefits in the week of Aug. 7, down by 79,000 from the previous week and the lowest since the pandemic struck.

Including federal benefits, 11.7 million were receiving some type of unemployment benefits in the week of July 31, down from 28.7 million a year earlier. That drop is a result, in part, of the increased number of people working and no longer receiving jobless aid. But it also reflects the cancellation in many states of a federal unemployment aid program for the self-employed and a separate program for the long-term jobless.

More in Labor
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Mar 19th, 2021
A car passes a hiring banner in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, July 16, 2021. Hiring in California slowed down in June 2021 as employers in the nation's most populous state tried to coax reluctant workers back into their pre pandemic jobs before the nation's expanded unemployment benefits expire in September.
U.S. Job Openings Hit a Record 10.1 Million in June
The job market and economy are bouncing back briskly from last year's coronavirus shutdowns.
Aug 9th, 2021
The workers are trying to get home to their countries that restricted international travel because of the pandemic.
Contractors Who Powered U.S. War in Afghanistan Stuck in Dubai
For years, they toiled in the shadows as cleaners, cooks, construction workers, servers and technicians on sprawling American bases.
Aug 9th, 2021
A shopper passes a hiring sign while entering a retail store in Morton Grove, Ill., Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Despite an uptick in COVID-19 cases and a shortage of available workers, the U.S. economy likely enjoyed a burst of job growth last month as it bounces back with surprising vigor from last year’s coronavirus shutdown. The Labor Department’s July jobs report Friday, Aug. 6 is expected to show that the United States added more than 860,000 jobs in July, topping June’s 850,000, according to a survey of economists by the data firm FactSet.
U.S. Added 943,000 Jobs in July
The unemployment rate dropped to 5.4%.
Aug 6th, 2021
I Stock 1064235628
Amazon Postpones Return to Office Until 2022
Unlike Microsoft, Amazon will not mandate employees receive the COVID-19 vaccine before they return to the office.
Aug 5th, 2021
In this July 1, 2021 file photo, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador waves after giving a speech at a ceremony marking the third anniversary of his presidential election at the National Palace in Mexico City. Mexico's anti-monopoly regulator has on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, openly criticized President Lopez Obrador's plan to set a maximum price for cooking and heating gas.
Mexico City Gas Distributors Strike Over Price Controls
Independent distribution trucks and their crews blocked the entrances to gas tank farms.
Aug 4th, 2021
Fastenal Branch Adsf
Fastenal to Pay $168K, Offer Positions to Resolve Hiring Discrimination
It resolves alleged hiring discrimination at the company's High Point, NC distribution hub between Dec. 7, 2016 and July 31, 2018.
Aug 3rd, 2021
In this March 30, 2021 file photo, a banner encouraging workers to vote in labor balloting is shown at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Ala. The union that tried, and failed, to organize Amazon warehouse workers in Bessemer, says it may get a do-over. The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union on Monday, Aug. 2 said that a hearing officer for the National Labor Relations Board has recommended that the vote by workers in April to overwhelmingly reject the union be set aside and that another vote be held in its place.
Union: NLRB Wants New Vote for Amazon Workers
The hearing officer from NLRB determined that Amazon violated labor law, according to the union.
Aug 3rd, 2021
In this April 28 photo, an employee manually assembles a circuit-board element before a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the opening of a Nanotronics manufacturing center at the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York.
Employers Dial Up Pressure on Unvaccinated Workers
A growing number of businesses are imposing rules to make it more onerous for employees to refuse to get vaccinated.
Aug 2nd, 2021
Pills I Stock 1191001266
Pharmaceutical Plant Idled Despite Effort to Save Jobs
The moves left workers scrambling.
Aug 2nd, 2021
A hiring sign is shown in Downers Grove, Ill., Thursday, June 24, 2021. The number of Americans collecting unemployment benefits slid last week, another sign that the job market continues to recover rapidly from the coronavirus recession.
U.S. Jobless Claims Down to 400,000 as Economy Recovers
The weekly applications have fallen from a peak of 904,000 in early January.
Jul 29th, 2021
Robot Human Hand Connection 000075665883 Small
How Automation Is Changing Manufacturing's Job Dynamic
While automation has brought more robots and technology into supply chains, people remain the driving force.
Jul 28th, 2021