Edwards Vacuum Laying Off 128 Workers in Oregon

The cuts come amid a shift in the area's industrial landscape.

Nolan Beilstein
Sep 22, 2025
Original Engineers005
Image: Atlas Copco Group

UK-based semiconductor industry supplier Edwards Vacuum announced plans to lay off 128 workers at its facility in Hillsboro, Oregon. Citing "changing business needs,” parent company Atlas Copco stated in a WARN Notice that the job cuts would affect employees in the production business unit and “related support roles.”

Edwards expects the layoffs to begin on November 15 and continue through June 30, 2026. The company noted that the facility’s other operations would continue without interruption. The action will not include bumping rights.

Edwards, which makes vacuums and exhaust systems for semiconductor production, opened its 75,000-square-foot North America Semiconductor Technology Center in Hillsboro in 2019.

The announcement comes nearly two months after Intel said it would cut about 2,400 jobs across four Oregon campuses, including three in Hillsboro, the Hillsboro News Times reported. The chipmaker also cut 3,000 local positions in 2024.

Located in the “Silicon Forest,” Hillsboro’s industrial landscape continues to shift as manufacturing facilities convert to low-staff data centers. The Hillsboro Herald reported examples such as a former SolarWorld solar cell plant transforming into a multi-building NTT Global data center.

Latest in Labor
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
September 19, 2025
President Donald Trump speaks as Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick listens in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, in Washington.
White House Says $100K H-1B Visa Fee Won't Apply to Existing Holders
September 22, 2025
I Stock 1498795409
How to Give Temporary Workers in Food and Beverage Manufacturing the Skills to Unleash Their Full Potential
September 18, 2025
Amazon employees load packages on carts at Amazon's DAX7 delivery station, July 16, 2024, South Gate, Calif.
Amazon Spends $1 Billion to Increase Pay and Lower Health Care Costs for U.S. Workers
September 18, 2025
Related Stories
President Donald Trump speaks as Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick listens in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, in Washington.
Labor
White House Says $100K H-1B Visa Fee Won't Apply to Existing Holders
I Stock 1498795409
Labor
How to Give Temporary Workers in Food and Beverage Manufacturing the Skills to Unleash Their Full Potential
Amazon employees load packages on carts at Amazon's DAX7 delivery station, July 16, 2024, South Gate, Calif.
Labor
Amazon Spends $1 Billion to Increase Pay and Lower Health Care Costs for U.S. Workers
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsor Content
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Labor
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
September 19, 2025
I Stock 1498795409
Labor
How to Give Temporary Workers in Food and Beverage Manufacturing the Skills to Unleash Their Full Potential
Temp workers are a critical component that can quickly become a liability.
September 18, 2025
Amazon employees load packages on carts at Amazon's DAX7 delivery station, July 16, 2024, South Gate, Calif.
Labor
Amazon Spends $1 Billion to Increase Pay and Lower Health Care Costs for U.S. Workers
Full-time employees, on average, will see their pay rise by $1,600 per year.
September 18, 2025
I Stock 497680194
Labor
Perdue Farms to Cut Nearly 300 Jobs at Indiana Plant
The company cited changes in consumer demand and declining turkey flocks.
September 15, 2025
The Boeing logo is displayed at the company's factory, Sept. 24, 2024, in Renton, Wash.
Labor
Boeing Workers Reject Offer, Extending Strike at 3 Plants
The 3,200 workers who build fighter jets are heading back to the picket lines.
September 12, 2025
South Korean workers released after days of detention in Georgia, arrive at the Incheon International Airport, in Incheon, South Korea, Friday, Sept. 12, 2025.
Labor
South Korean Workers Return Home After Days in Detention Following U.S. Immigration Raid
Some workers spoke about the unexpected raid and the harsh conditions of their detention.
September 12, 2025
A Korean Air charter plane carrying Korean workers detained in immigration raid at Georgia factory leaves Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta bound for South Korea, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025.
Labor
South Korean Workers Detained in Immigration Raid Leave Atlanta, Head Home
South Korea's president expects Korean companies to hesitate to make new investments in the U.S.
September 11, 2025
I Stock 1264709557
Labor
Labor Department Watchdog to Audit BLS Jobs, Inflation Reports
Both reports are considered definitive measures of two key aspects of the U.S. economy.
September 11, 2025
Protesters stage a rally against the detention of South Korean workers during an immigration raid in Georgia, near the U.S. Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025. The signs read 'A tariff bomb and workers confinement.'
Labor
Korean Workers Detained in Hyundai Plant Raid Face Uncertain Future
Meanwhile, fear lingers for other residents.
September 10, 2025
This image from video provided by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via DVIDS shows manufacturing plant employees being escorted outside the Hyundai Motor Group’s electric vehicle plant, Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, in Ellabell, Ga.
Labor
Attorney Says Detained Korean Hyundai Workers Had Special Skills for Short-Term Jobs
They reportedly came to install and repair equipment that would take U.S. workers years to learn.
September 9, 2025
A construction worker carries steel decking at the site of a construction of a housing project, Thursday, July 31, 2025, in Portland, Maine.
Labor
Employers Added 911,000 Fewer Jobs than Originally Reported
New data shows the U.S. job market was much weaker than thought in 2024 — as well as this year.
September 9, 2025
A day laborer waits for work in the parking lot of a Home Depot in the Van Nuys section of Los Angeles, Aug. 28, 2025.
Labor
Home Depot Stores, Long a Hub for Day Laborers, Now Draw Immigration Raids
The home improvement retailer has denied involvement in immigration enforcement operations.
September 9, 2025
This image from video provided by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via DVIDS shows manufacturing plant employees waiting to have their legs shackled at the Hyundai Motor Group’s electric vehicle plant, Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, in Ellabell, Ga.
Labor
What to Know About the Large-Scale Immigration Raid at a Georgia Manufacturing Plant
It targeted a site state officials have long called Georgia's largest economic development project.
September 8, 2025
This image from video provided by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via DVIDS shows a person being handcuffed at the Hyundai Motor Group’s electric vehicle plant, Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, in Ellabell, Ga.
Labor
South Korea Will Bring Home 300 Workers Detained in Massive Hyundai Plant Raid in Georgia
The raid stunned many in South Korea.
September 8, 2025
The Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America is seen on March 26, 2025, in Ellabell, Ga.
Labor
ICE Raids Hyundai EV Factory Site
WATCH: Authorities detained about 475 people.
September 4, 2025