Edwards Vacuum Laying Off 128 Workers in Oregon

UK-based semiconductor industry supplier Edwards Vacuum announced plans to lay off 128 workers at its facility in Hillsboro, Oregon. Citing "changing business needs,” parent company Atlas Copco stated in a WARN Notice that the job cuts would affect employees in the production business unit and “related support roles.”

Edwards expects the layoffs to begin on November 15 and continue through June 30, 2026. The company noted that the facility’s other operations would continue without interruption. The action will not include bumping rights.

Edwards, which makes vacuums and exhaust systems for semiconductor production, opened its 75,000-square-foot North America Semiconductor Technology Center in Hillsboro in 2019.

The announcement comes nearly two months after Intel said it would cut about 2,400 jobs across four Oregon campuses, including three in Hillsboro, the Hillsboro News Times reported . The chipmaker also cut 3,000 local positions in 2024.