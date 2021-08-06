U.S. Added 943,000 Jobs in July

The unemployment rate dropped to 5.4%.

Aug 6th, 2021
Paul Wiseman
A shopper passes a hiring sign while entering a retail store in Morton Grove, Ill., Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Despite an uptick in COVID-19 cases and a shortage of available workers, the U.S. economy likely enjoyed a burst of job growth last month as it bounces back with surprising vigor from last year’s coronavirus shutdown. The Labor Department’s July jobs report Friday, Aug. 6 is expected to show that the United States added more than 860,000 jobs in July, topping June’s 850,000, according to a survey of economists by the data firm FactSet.
A shopper passes a hiring sign while entering a retail store in Morton Grove, Ill., Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Despite an uptick in COVID-19 cases and a shortage of available workers, the U.S. economy likely enjoyed a burst of job growth last month as it bounces back with surprising vigor from last year’s coronavirus shutdown. The Labor Department’s July jobs report Friday, Aug. 6 is expected to show that the United States added more than 860,000 jobs in July, topping June’s 850,000, according to a survey of economists by the data firm FactSet.
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hiring surged in July as American employers added 943,000 jobs. The unemployment rate dropped to 5.4% another sign that the U.S. economy continues to bounce back with surprising vigor from last year’s coronavirus shutdown.

The July numbers exceeded economists’ forecast for more than 860,000 new jobs. Hotels and restaurants, reopening and doing brisk business, added 327,000 jobs last month. Local public schools added 221,000.

The number of people who reported they had jobs surged by 1 million, pushing the jobless rate down from 5.9% in June. Last month, 261,000 people returned to the job market.

Scrambling to find workers as business surges back, companies raised wages: Average hourly earnings were up 4% last month from a year earlier.

The coronavirus triggered a brief but intense recession last spring, forcing businesses to shut down and consumers to stay home as a health precaution. The economy lost more than 22 million jobs in March and April 2020. Since then, though, it has recovered nearly 17 million jobs, leaving a 5.7 million shortfall compared to February 2020.

“Things are undeniably moving in the right direction,” said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com.

The rollout of vaccines has encouraged businesses to reopen and consumers to return to shops, restaurants and bars that they had shunned for months after the pandemic struck. Many Americans are also in surprisingly strong financial shape because the lockdowns allowed them to save money and bank relief checks from the federal government.

As a result, the economy has bounded back with unexpected speed. The International Monetary Fund expects U.S. gross domestic product — the broadest measure of economic output — to grow 7% this year, its fastest pace since 1984.

Employers are advertising jobs — a record 9.2 million openings in May — faster than applicants can fill them.

Some businesses blame generous federal unemployment benefits — including an extra $300 a week tacked on to regular state jobless aid — for discouraging Americans from seeking work. In response, many states have dropped the federal unemployment assistance even before it is scheduled to expire nationwide Sept. 6.

Many Americans may be staying out of the job market because of lingering health fears and trouble obtaining childcare at a time when many schools are closed.

The outlook is clouded by a resurgence of COVID-19 cases caused by the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. The United States is reporting an average of more than 75,000 new cases a day, up from fewer than 12,000 a day in late June — although still well below the 250,000 levels of early January.

More in Economics
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Mar 19th, 2021
The California Employment Development Department in Sacramento, Dec. 18, 2020.
U.S. Economy Surpasses Pre-Pandemic Size
Fueled by vaccinations and government aid, the economy grew at a 6.5% annual rate last quarter.
Jul 29th, 2021
President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to the Lehigh Valley operations facility for Mack Trucks in Macungie, PA on Wednesday, July 28.
Biden Pitches New 'Buy American' Rules During Truck Factory Visit
"They got a new sheriff in town,” Biden said after touring a Pennsylvania Mack Truck facility.
Jul 28th, 2021
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva at the Financing of African Economies Summit, Paris, May 18, 2021.
IMF Forecasts 6% Growth as Economies Reopen
But the agency downgraded its forecast for poorer countries, most of which are struggling to vaccinate.
Jul 27th, 2021
Lumber is piled at a housing construction site, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Middleton, Mass. Home construction in the U.S. rose a strong 6.3% in June, another big swing in what has been an up-and-down year so far.
U.S. Home Construction Jumps 6.3% in June
Home construction starts rose 12.6% in the West and 9.7% in the South.
Jul 20th, 2021
In this Dec. 18, 2020, file photo, a person passes the office of the California Employment Development Department in Sacramento, Calif. The recession that broke out with onset of the coronavirus pandemic officially ended in April 2021, making it the shortest downturn on record, according to the committee of economists that determines when recessions begin and end.
Economists: Pandemic Recession Ended in April 2020
It was the shortest downturn on record.
Jul 19th, 2021
Business Man Giving Bank Notes To Another Person 516934262 2125x1416 (1)
Knowing Your Financing Options
A re-opening economy means opportunities for growth, which may demand new levels of investment in order to capitalize.
Jul 16th, 2021
In this May 4, 2021, file photo is the Federal Reserve in Washington. The Federal Reserve's latest nationwide business survey found that the economy strengthened further in late May and early June, despite supply-chain bottlenecks that led to price hikes. The Fed said Wednesday, July 14, 2021 that seven of its 12 regional bank districts reported strong price increases, with the other five reporting moderate gains in prices.
Fed Survey: US Economy Strong but Hindered by Bottlenecks
Businesses are struggling to find enough components and employees to meet the demand.
Jul 14th, 2021
Amt Sdfa 6075d23a5cd9e
Manufacturing Technology Orders Grow at Explosive Pace
In only three other years since 1998 have orders surpassed $2 billion by May.
Jul 14th, 2021
A sign displays the price for shirts as a shopper peruses the offerings at a Costco warehouse on Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Lone Tree, Colo. American consumers faced a third straight monthly surge in princes in June, the latest sign that a rapid reopening of the economy is fueling a pent-up demand for goods and services that in many cases remain in short supply.
U.S. Consumer Prices Surged in Past Year the Most Since 2008
Fed officials regard the surge in inflation as a temporary response to supply shortages and other short-term disruptions.
Jul 13th, 2021
I Stock 145986613
Inflation Concerns Should Focus on Paystubs, Not Just Commodity Prices
When wages go up, they tend to stay there, unlike the up-and-down vagaries of commodities.
Jul 1st, 2021
I Stock 1224034141 (1)
U.S. Manufacturing Growth Slowed in June
The Institute for Supply Management's PMI ticked down from 61.2 in May to 60.6 in June.
Jul 1st, 2021