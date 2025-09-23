Engine supplier GE Aerospace announced five-year labor agreements with over 600 UAW-represented workers at its Erlanger, Kentucky, and Evendale, Ohio facilities near Cincinnati. The new contracts , which received 82% approval, ended a nearly 3-week strike and will run through September 15, 2030.

The agreements provide general wage increases of 19.5% that compound to a 21.1% pay boost over the life of the contracts. They also add paid vacation and personal time, $3,500 in cash payments per employee to combat rising healthcare costs, a renewed minimum headcount guarantee through 2029 and commitments to add at least 82 jobs across the two facilities.

Strikes at GE Aerospace’s Evendale assembly facility and Erlanger distribution center began on August 28 following about a month of negotiations .

One day before the work stoppage, GE Aerospace presented a three-year offer that included a 12% general wage increase, $2,500 in cash payments and three additional days of paid vacation for all tiers under 30 years of service. However, the UAW chose to strike without a vote.

The two sides returned to the negotiating table on September 9, reached a tentative agreement on September 12 and ratified the contracts on September 19.

Separately, GE Aerospace also agreed to a five-year contract with about 550 workers in Evendale represented by the International Association of Machinists. Negotiations began on July 29, with a tentative agreement reached on August 17 and ratified on August 20. The contract runs through 2030.