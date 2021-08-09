U.S. Job Openings Hit a Record 10.1 Million in June

The job market and economy are bouncing back briskly from last year's coronavirus shutdowns.

Aug 9th, 2021
Paul Wiseman
A car passes a hiring banner in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, July 16, 2021. Hiring in California slowed down in June 2021 as employers in the nation's most populous state tried to coax reluctant workers back into their pre pandemic jobs before the nation's expanded unemployment benefits expire in September.
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers posted a record 10.1 million job openings in June, another sign that the job market and economy are bouncing back briskly from last year's coronavirus shutdowns.

Job openings rose from 9.5 million in May, the Labor Department reported Monday. Employers hired 6.7 million workers in June. The gap between openings and hiring suggests that firms are scrambling to find workers. A record low 1.3 million people were laid off or fired in June.

The U.S. economy has rebounded with unexpected strength as the rollout of vaccines allows businesses to reopen or expand hours and encourages cooped-up Americans to get out again and visit restaurants, bars and shops. Still, the fast-spreading delta variant has cast a shadow over the outlook. Daily cases are averaging more than 100,000, up from fewer than 12,000 in late June but down around 250,000 in early January.

On Friday, the Labor Department reported that the economy generated 943,000 jobs last month and the unemployment rate fell to 5.4% from 5.9% in June.

Mar 19th, 2021
