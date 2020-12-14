Oracle to Move from Silicon Valley to Texas

The software maker will let many employees choose their office locations and decide whether to work from home.

Dec 14th, 2020
Associated Press
Oracle Corp. headquarters in Redwood City, Calif.
Oracle Corp. headquarters in Redwood City, Calif.
Associated Press

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Tech giant Oracle Corp. said Friday it will move its headquarters from Silicon Valley to Austin, Texas, and let many employees choose their office locations and decide whether to work from home.

The business software maker said it will keep major hubs at its current home in Redwood City, California, and other locations.

“We believe these moves best position Oracle for growth and provide our personnel with more flexibility about where and how they work,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

The move comes the same week that Tesla founder Elon Musk announced that he has moved to Austin. Musk had criticized California officials for restrictions designed to limit the coronavirus pandemic.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott quickly boasted about Oracle’s decision.

“Oracle just announced they have moved their headquarters to Austin,” Abbott tweeted. “Texas is truly the land of business, jobs, and opportunity. We will continue to attract the very best.”

Texas has long targeted companies in high-cost California for relocation. This month, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, one of the early companies in Silicon Valley, said it will move to the Houston area and build a campus with two five-story buildings by 2022. In 2018, Toyota shifted its U.S. headquarters from Southern California, to Plano, Texas, a Dallas suburb.

In its most recent fiscal year, which ended May 31, Oracle reported earnings of $10.1 billion on revenue of about $39 billion. The company was founded in Santa Clara, California, in 1977 and as of May 31, employed about 135,000 people.

More
I Stock 1209627596
Company Offering Pandemic Stock Tips Accused of $137M Fraud
The founders of Raging Bull claimed they found a "hidden bull market" in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dec 8th, 2020
Blood samples from volunteers participating in the last-stage testing of the COVID-19 vaccine by Moderna and the National Institutes.
Years of Research Laid Groundwork for Speedy COVID-19 Shots
More than a decade of behind-the-scenes work is credited for the success.
Dec 8th, 2020
President-elect Joe Biden arrives at The Queen theater.
Biden, Top Democrats Swing Behind Bipartisan Virus Aid Bill
The bill would establish a $300 per week jobless benefit and re-establishing PPP, among other various forms of aid.
Dec 3rd, 2020
Hewlett Packard Enterprise President & CEO Antonio Neri, right, rings the New York Stock Exchange opening bell.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Move Headquarters
One of the first companies in Silicon Valley, HPE's exit is a symbolic loss for Northern California.
Dec 3rd, 2020
Virgin Galactic aircraft
Virgin Galactic Gets NASA Contract
The partnership will support NASA's Flight Opportunity program.
Dec 2nd, 2020
The first patient enrolled in Pfizer's COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine clinical trial at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore.
UK Authorizes Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine for Emergency Use
The company's shot is the first to be backed up by rigorous scientific review.
Dec 2nd, 2020
Landed Chang'e-5 spacecraft.
China Spacecraft Collects Moon Samples to Take Back to Earth
The lander will spend two days drilling into the lunar surface and collecting 4.4 pounds of rocks and debris.
Dec 2nd, 2020
A Delta ModTech employee using Microsoft’s HoloLens technology.
Microsoft’s HoloLens Becomes Critical Tool for Machine Owners
This used to be the stuff of science fiction movies, but now it's woven into our daily lives.
Dec 1st, 2020
I Stock 1272748402
San Francisco Public Utilities Chief Charged with Corruption
He allegedly accepted meals, cash and other gifts from a construction company in exchange for insider information on city contracts.
Dec 1st, 2020
Tony Hsieh speaks during a Grand Rapids Economic Club luncheon in Grand Rapids, Mich.
Tony Hsieh, Retired Zappos CEO, Dies at 46 After House Fire
Hsieh spent years working to transform Las Vegas's downtown area.
Nov 30th, 2020
In this Feb. 9, 2019, file photo, a sign bearing the company logo stands outside a Tesla store in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver. U.S. safety regulators are continuing their investigation into complaints that Tesla’s giant touch screens can fail and cause the cars to lose the rear camera display and other functions. A preliminary investigation was opened in June 2020 covering 63,000 Model S vehicles.
US Agency Investigating Tesla Suspension Failures
Linkages near the ball joints can fail, allowing contact between the tire and wheel liner.
Nov 27th, 2020
In this undated file photo issued by the University of Oxford on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, a researcher in a laboratory at the Jenner Institute in Oxford, England, works on the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University.
AstraZeneca Manufacturing Error Clouds Vaccine Study Results
In a surprise, the group of volunteers that got a lower dose seemed to be much better protected than the volunteers who got two full doses.
Nov 27th, 2020