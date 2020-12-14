US Set for First COVID-19 Shots as Shipments Begin Arriving

Now the hurdle is to rapidly get vaccine into the arms of millions.

Dec 14th, 2020
Lauran Neergaard
Boxes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Portage, Mich., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020.
Boxes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Portage, Mich., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020.
Associated Press

Hospital workers begin unloading precious frozen vials of COVID-19 vaccine Monday, with the first vaccinations against a scourge that has killed nearly 300,000 Americans expected later in the day.

“It feels like the cavalry is arriving,” Robert C. Garrett, CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health, said as New Jersey’s largest health network awaited delivery.

Shots made by Pfizer Inc. and its German partner BioNTech are the first authorized for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration -- beginning what will become the largest vaccination campaign in U.S. history. Several other countries also have OK'd the vaccine, including the U.K., which started vaccinating last week.

For health care workers who, along with nursing home residents, will be first in line for vaccination, hope is tempered by grief and the sheer exhaustion of months spent battling a coronavirus that still is surging in the U.S. and around the world.

“This is mile 24 of a marathon. People are fatigued. But we also recognize that this end is in sight,” said Dr. Chris Dale of Swedish Health Services in Seattle.

Packed in dry ice to stay at ultra-frozen temperatures, the first of nearly 3 million doses being shipped in staggered batches this week made their way by truck and by plane around the country Sunday from Pfizer’s Kalamazoo, Michigan, factory. Once they arrive at distribution centers, each state directs where the doses go next.

Some hospitals across the country spent the weekend tracking their packages, refreshing FedEx and UPS websites for clues.

More of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will arrive each week. And later this week, the FDA will decide whether to green light the world’s second rigorously studied COVID-19 vaccine, made by Moderna Inc.

Now the hurdle is to rapidly get vaccine into the arms of millions, not just doctors and nurses but other at-risk health workers such as janitors and food handlers — and then deliver a second dose three weeks later.

“We’re also in the middle of a surge, and it’s the holidays, and our health care workers have been working at an extraordinary pace,” said Sue Mashni, chief pharmacy officer at Mount Sinai Health System in New York City.

Plus, the shots can cause temporary fever, fatigue and aches as they rev up people's immune systems, forcing hospitals to stagger employee vaccinations.

A wary public will be watching closely to see whether health workers embrace vaccination. Just half of Americans say they want to get vaccinated, while about a quarter don’t and the rest are unsure, according to a recent poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Health Research.

The FDA, considered the world’s most strict medical regulator, said the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine appears safe and strongly protective -- and laid out the data behind it in a daylong public meeting last week for scientists and consumers alike to see.

“Please people, when you look back in a year and you say to yourself, ‘Did I do the right thing?’ I hope you’ll be able to say, ‘Yes, because I looked at the evidence,’” Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, said Sunday on NBC’s Meet the Press. “People are dying right now. How could you possibly say, ‘Let’s wait and see.’”

Still, emergency use means the vaccine was cleared for widespread use before a final study in nearly 44,000 people is complete -- and that research is continuing to try to answer additional questions. While effective against COVID-19 illness, it’s not yet clear if vaccination will stop the symptomless spread that accounts for half of all cases.

The shots still must be studied in children, and during pregnancy. But the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists said late Sunday that vaccination should not be withheld from pregnant women who otherwise would qualify.

While the vaccine was determined to be safe, regulators in the U.K. are investigating several severe allergic reactions. The FDA’s instructions tell providers not to give it to those with a known history of severe allergic reactions to any of its ingredients.

Related
I Stock 843874974
NAM: Americans Need to Take COVID-19 Vaccine
Dec 14th, 2020
More
I Stock 1209627596
Company Offering Pandemic Stock Tips Accused of $137M Fraud
The founders of Raging Bull claimed they found a "hidden bull market" in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dec 8th, 2020
Blood samples from volunteers participating in the last-stage testing of the COVID-19 vaccine by Moderna and the National Institutes.
Years of Research Laid Groundwork for Speedy COVID-19 Shots
More than a decade of behind-the-scenes work is credited for the success.
Dec 8th, 2020
President-elect Joe Biden arrives at The Queen theater.
Biden, Top Democrats Swing Behind Bipartisan Virus Aid Bill
The bill would establish a $300 per week jobless benefit and re-establishing PPP, among other various forms of aid.
Dec 3rd, 2020
Hewlett Packard Enterprise President & CEO Antonio Neri, right, rings the New York Stock Exchange opening bell.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Move Headquarters
One of the first companies in Silicon Valley, HPE's exit is a symbolic loss for Northern California.
Dec 3rd, 2020
Virgin Galactic aircraft
Virgin Galactic Gets NASA Contract
The partnership will support NASA's Flight Opportunity program.
Dec 2nd, 2020
The first patient enrolled in Pfizer's COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine clinical trial at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore.
UK Authorizes Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine for Emergency Use
The company's shot is the first to be backed up by rigorous scientific review.
Dec 2nd, 2020
Landed Chang'e-5 spacecraft.
China Spacecraft Collects Moon Samples to Take Back to Earth
The lander will spend two days drilling into the lunar surface and collecting 4.4 pounds of rocks and debris.
Dec 2nd, 2020
A Delta ModTech employee using Microsoft’s HoloLens technology.
Microsoft’s HoloLens Becomes Critical Tool for Machine Owners
This used to be the stuff of science fiction movies, but now it's woven into our daily lives.
Dec 1st, 2020
I Stock 1272748402
San Francisco Public Utilities Chief Charged with Corruption
He allegedly accepted meals, cash and other gifts from a construction company in exchange for insider information on city contracts.
Dec 1st, 2020
Tony Hsieh speaks during a Grand Rapids Economic Club luncheon in Grand Rapids, Mich.
Tony Hsieh, Retired Zappos CEO, Dies at 46 After House Fire
Hsieh spent years working to transform Las Vegas's downtown area.
Nov 30th, 2020
In this Feb. 9, 2019, file photo, a sign bearing the company logo stands outside a Tesla store in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver. U.S. safety regulators are continuing their investigation into complaints that Tesla’s giant touch screens can fail and cause the cars to lose the rear camera display and other functions. A preliminary investigation was opened in June 2020 covering 63,000 Model S vehicles.
US Agency Investigating Tesla Suspension Failures
Linkages near the ball joints can fail, allowing contact between the tire and wheel liner.
Nov 27th, 2020
In this undated file photo issued by the University of Oxford on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, a researcher in a laboratory at the Jenner Institute in Oxford, England, works on the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University.
AstraZeneca Manufacturing Error Clouds Vaccine Study Results
In a surprise, the group of volunteers that got a lower dose seemed to be much better protected than the volunteers who got two full doses.
Nov 27th, 2020