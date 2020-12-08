Years of Research Laid Groundwork for Speedy COVID-19 Shots

More than a decade of behind-the-scenes work is credited for the success.

Dec 8th, 2020
Lauran Neergaard
Blood samples from volunteers participating in the last-stage testing of the COVID-19 vaccine by Moderna and the National Institutes.
Blood samples from volunteers participating in the last-stage testing of the COVID-19 vaccine by Moderna and the National Institutes.
Associated Press

How could scientists race out COVID-19 vaccines so fast without cutting corners? A head start helped -- over a decade of behind-the-scenes research that had new vaccine technology poised for a challenge just as the coronavirus erupted.

“The speed is a reflection of years of work that went before,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, told The Associated Press. “That’s what the public has to understand.”

Creating vaccines and having results from rigorous studies less than a year after the world discovered a never-before-seen disease is incredible, cutting years off normal development. But the two U.S. frontrunners are made in a way that promises speedier development may become the norm -- especially if they prove to work long-term as well as early testing suggests.

“Abject giddiness,” is how Dr. C. Buddy Creech, a Vanderbilt University vaccine expert, described scientists’ reactions when separate studies showed the two candidates were about 95% effective.

“I think we enter into a golden age of vaccinology by having these types of new technologies,” Creech said at a briefing of the Infectious Diseases Society of America.

Both shots -- one made by Pfizer and BioNTech, the other by Moderna and the National Institutes of Health -- are so-called messenger RNA, or mRNA, vaccines, a brand-new technology. U.S. regulators are set to decide this month whether to allow emergency use, paving the way for rationed shots that will start with health workers and nursing home residents.

Billions in company and government funding certainly sped up vaccine development — and the unfortunately huge number of infections meant scientists didn't have to wait long to learn the shots appeared to be working.

But long before COVID-19 was on the radar, the groundwork was laid in large part by two different streams of research, one at the NIH and the other at the University of Pennsylvania — and because scientists had learned a bit about other coronaviruses from prior SARS and MERS outbreaks.

“When the pandemic started, we were on a strong footing both in terms of the science" and experience handling mRNA, said Dr. Tal Zaks, chief medical officer of Massachusetts-based Moderna.

Traditionally, making vaccines required growing viruses or pieces of viruses — often in giant vats of cells or, like most flu shots, in chicken eggs — and then purifying them before next steps in brewing shots.

The mRNA approach is radically different. It starts with a snippet of genetic code that carries instructions for making proteins. Pick the right virus protein to target, and the body turns into a mini vaccine factory.

“Instead of growing up a virus in a 50,000-liter drum and inactivating it, we could deliver RNA and our bodies make the protein, which starts the immune response,” said Penn’s Dr. Drew Weissman.

Fifteen years ago, Weissman’s lab was trying to harness mRNA to make a variety of drugs and vaccines. But researchers found simply injecting the genetic code into animals caused harmful inflammation.

Weissman and a Penn colleague now at BioNTech, Katalin Kariko, figured out a tiny modification to a building block of lab-grown RNA that let it slip undetected past inflammation-triggering sentinels.

“They could essentially make a stealth RNA,” said Pfizer chief scientific officer Dr. Philip Dormitzer.

Other researchers added a fat coating, called lipid nanoparticles, that helped stealth RNA easily get inside cells and start production of the target protein.

Meanwhile at the NIH, Dr. Barney Graham’s team figured out the right target — how to use the aptly named “spike” protein that coats the coronavirus to properly prime the immune system.

The right design is critical. It turns out the surface proteins that let a variety of viruses latch onto human cells are shape-shifters — rearranging their form before and after they've fused into place. Brew a vaccine using the wrong shape and it won’t block infection.

“You could put the same molecule in one way and the same molecule in another way and get an entirely different response,” Fauci explained.

That was a discovery in 2013, when Graham, deputy director of NIH’s Vaccine Research Center, and colleague Jason McLellan were investigating a decades-old failed vaccine against RSV, a childhood respiratory illness.

They homed in on the right structure for an RSV protein and learned genetic tweaks that stabilized the protein in the correct shape for vaccine development. They went on to apply that lesson to other viruses, including researching a vaccine for MERS, a COVID-19 cousin, although it hadn't gotten far when the pandemic began.

“That's what put us in a position to do this rapidly,” Graham told the AP in February before the NIH’s vaccine was first tested in people. “Once you have that atomic-level detail, you can engineer the protein to be stable."

Likewise, Germany’s BioNTech in 2018 had partnered with New York-based Pfizer to develop a more modern mRNA-based flu vaccine, giving both companies some early knowledge about how to handle the technology.

“This was all brewing. This didn’t come out of nowhere,” said Pfizer’s Dormitzer.

Last January, shortly after the new coronavirus was reported in China, BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin switched gears and used the same method to create a COVID-19 vaccine.

Moderna also was using mRNA to develop vaccines against other germs including the mosquito-borne Zika virus -- research showing promise but that wasn’t moving rapidly since the Zika outbreak had fizzled.

Then at the NIH, Graham woke up on Saturday Jan. 11 to see Chinese scientists had shared the genetic map of the new coronavirus. His team got to work on the right-shaped spike protein. Days later, they sent Moderna that recipe -- and the vaccine race was on.

More
The first patient enrolled in Pfizer's COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine clinical trial at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore.
UK Authorizes Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine for Emergency Use
The company's shot is the first to be backed up by rigorous scientific review.
Dec 2nd, 2020
Landed Chang'e-5 spacecraft.
China Spacecraft Collects Moon Samples to Take Back to Earth
The lander will spend two days drilling into the lunar surface and collecting 4.4 pounds of rocks and debris.
Dec 2nd, 2020
A Delta ModTech employee using Microsoft’s HoloLens technology.
Microsoft’s HoloLens Becomes Critical Tool for Machine Owners
This used to be the stuff of science fiction movies, but now it's woven into our daily lives.
Dec 1st, 2020
I Stock 1272748402
San Francisco Public Utilities Chief Charged with Corruption
He allegedly accepted meals, cash and other gifts from a construction company in exchange for insider information on city contracts.
Dec 1st, 2020
Tony Hsieh speaks during a Grand Rapids Economic Club luncheon in Grand Rapids, Mich.
Tony Hsieh, Retired Zappos CEO, Dies at 46 After House Fire
Hsieh spent years working to transform Las Vegas's downtown area.
Nov 30th, 2020
In this Feb. 9, 2019, file photo, a sign bearing the company logo stands outside a Tesla store in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver. U.S. safety regulators are continuing their investigation into complaints that Tesla’s giant touch screens can fail and cause the cars to lose the rear camera display and other functions. A preliminary investigation was opened in June 2020 covering 63,000 Model S vehicles.
US Agency Investigating Tesla Suspension Failures
Linkages near the ball joints can fail, allowing contact between the tire and wheel liner.
Nov 27th, 2020
In this undated file photo issued by the University of Oxford on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, a researcher in a laboratory at the Jenner Institute in Oxford, England, works on the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University.
AstraZeneca Manufacturing Error Clouds Vaccine Study Results
In a surprise, the group of volunteers that got a lower dose seemed to be much better protected than the volunteers who got two full doses.
Nov 27th, 2020
I Stock 1220006108
With Wipe and Mask Demand High, Fiber Maker Sets Growth
The Thai chemical company subsidiary will spend $48 million to expand production.
Nov 25th, 2020
I Stock 1190582403
US-European Ocean Monitoring Satellite Launches into Orbit
The satellite’s extremely accurate radar altimeter will bounce energy off the sea surface as it sweeps over Earth’s oceans.
Nov 23rd, 2020
Scientists work with a bioreactor at a company facility in New York state.
FDA Allows Emergency Use of Antibody Drug Trump Received
Early results suggest the drug may reduce COVID-19-related hospitalization in high-risk patients.
Nov 23rd, 2020
A person being injected as part of the first human trials in the UK to test a potential coronavirus vaccine.
3rd Major COVID-19 Vaccine Shown to Be Effective and Cheaper
The results come as a second wave of COVID-19 hits many countries.
Nov 23rd, 2020
Pedestrians walk past Pfizer world headquarters in New York.
Pfizer Seeking Emergency Use of its COVID-19 Vaccine in US
Limited first shots could start as early as next month.
Nov 20th, 2020