Thousands of Jobs at Risk in Africa as U.S. Trade Deal Expires

The agreement has allowed African nations to effectively compete with Asian exporters.

Desmond TiroJack Denton
Sep 30, 2025
Factory workers operate machines to make garments at United Aryan EPZ Limited in Ruaraka on the outskirts of Nairobi, Kenya, March 21, 2025.
Factory workers operate machines to make garments at United Aryan EPZ Limited in Ruaraka on the outskirts of Nairobi, Kenya, March 21, 2025.
AP Photo/Andrew Kasuku, File

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Workers and industry are bracing for the end of a longstanding U.S. trade agreement that gave African exporters preferential treatment and now leaves businesses vulnerable to new competitive pressures and tariffs.

The African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) will terminate as scheduled on Tuesday amid uncertainty over renegotiations and the looming impact of new tariffs announced by the White House in April.

AGOA is a multilateral trade agreement that has given thousands of products from qualifying African nations duty-free access to U.S. markets since 2000.

A key example of the deal's impact can be found in Kenya, where it has allowed the country's textile and apparel sector — makers of jeans, for instance — to effectively compete with Asian exporters such as in Bangladesh and Vietnam.

"If AGOA goes away we have zero chance to compete with the Asian countries," said Pankaj Bedi, owner of United Aryan, an apparel manufacturer in Nairobi that exports Levi's and Wrangler jeans to the U.S.

Textile and apparel exports from Kenya to the U.S. have grown from around $50 million when AGOA was first introduced to around $500 million today.

"I will be asking (Trump) for the U.S. to consider seriously renewing and extending AGOA for at least a minimum of five years," Kenyan president William Ruto said last week at the UN General Assembly in New York. "It is a platform that connects Africa and the U.S. in a very fundamental way."

AGOA had also given African countries hope that major elements of their export economies would be exempt from blanket tariffs of 10% — and in some cases much higher — announced by the U.S. earlier this year.

Kenya is already paying 10% on non-AGOA exports, which are not many. Kenyan manufacturers will struggle to compete with rivals in Asia, even though some Asian countries may face a higher U.S. tariff, because of the limited domestic supply chain in Kenya where most of the raw materials are imported, as well as higher energy costs, lending rates, and operating expenses.

Ruto and other African leaders are pushing for a last-minute renegotiation of AGOA while also scrambling to sign new bilateral agreements with the U.S. They are doing so amid a period of seismic change in global trade dynamics and with a White House that shows a mixed commitment to Africa.

"African countries including Kenya must be alive to the possibility that AGOA won't be extended, AGOA won't be remodified, and … America won't be interested in having a trade pact," said Raphael Obonyo, a public policy expert at UN Habitat.

Ruto said last week that Kenya and the U.S had made "good progress" toward a bilateral agreement that could be signed by the end of this year.

AGOA has mostly benefitted African economies in both big and small industries. The agreement has helped both the continent's largest exporters—Nigerian and Angolan oil, South African autos, and Kenyan clothing—as well as some of its smallest economies where exports are highly concentrated, such as Lesotho and Eswatini.

Some African economies, like Nigeria and Lesotho, are likely to face "notable adverse effects" from the end of AGOA and new U.S. tariffs, researchers at the German Institute of Development and Sustainability wrote in a brief.

While there may be limited macroeconomic effects across Africa as a whole from changes to U.S. trade, these assumptions "likely understate the full impact of new Trump-era tariffs and do not capture the indirect effects like reduced foreign investment, weakened supply chains, rising poverty, or the loss of capacity-building," the researchers added.

AGOA-dependent industries likely employ some 1.3 million people whose jobs are now at risk — in countries where many people have few if any other options in the case of sudden unemployment.

In Kenya, more than 66,000 people, many of them women, were employed through now-vulnerable textile and apparel exporters to the U.S. In the garment districts of Kenya's bustling capital, job cuts and fears over livelihoods have already begun.

United Aryan said this week that it will shed some 1,000 jobs or 10% of its workforce amid trade uncertainty.

"There is no way we can survive," added Bedi, who is also the apparel export sub-chair at the Kenya Association of Manufacturers.

For Julia Shigadi, a machinist at United Aryan, the end of AGOA is an existential threat.

"This has been my bread and butter," said Shigadi. "I only depend on this job—so if it is gone, it means my life is gone too."

Latest in Trade
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
September 19, 2025
Volvo trucks are seen at a dealership, Sept. 26, 2025, LaVergne, Tenn.
Trump Finds New Trade Targets: Pharmaceuticals, Kitchen Cabinets, Heavy Trucks
September 29, 2025
Saronic 2
Unmanned Vehicle Maker, Military Shipbuilder Among 6 U.S. Companies Sanctioned by China
September 25, 2025
Mpho Parks Tau, mayor of Johannesburg, launch the first State of City Climate Finance report at COP21 in Paris, Dec. 4, 2015.
South African Officials Talk Tariffs in Washington
September 22, 2025
Related Stories
Volvo trucks are seen at a dealership, Sept. 26, 2025, LaVergne, Tenn.
Trade
Trump Finds New Trade Targets: Pharmaceuticals, Kitchen Cabinets, Heavy Trucks
Saronic 2
Trade
Unmanned Vehicle Maker, Military Shipbuilder Among 6 U.S. Companies Sanctioned by China
Mpho Parks Tau, mayor of Johannesburg, launch the first State of City Climate Finance report at COP21 in Paris, Dec. 4, 2015.
Trade
South African Officials Talk Tariffs in Washington
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Trade
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
September 19, 2025
Saronic 2
Trade
Unmanned Vehicle Maker, Military Shipbuilder Among 6 U.S. Companies Sanctioned by China
Three were added to the "unreliable entity list," effectively banning them from trade with China.
September 25, 2025
Mpho Parks Tau, mayor of Johannesburg, launch the first State of City Climate Finance report at COP21 in Paris, Dec. 4, 2015.
Trade
South African Officials Talk Tariffs in Washington
South Africa's trade ministry said that the discussions were "cordial and constructive."
September 22, 2025
Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney, right, presents Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum with an official World Cup soccer ball before they meet at the Palacio National in Mexico City, Thursday, Sep 18, 2025.
Trade
Leaders of Canada, Mexico Vow Closer Economic Ties in Face of Trump Trade Uncertainty
More than 75% of Canada's exports and more than 80% of Mexico's go to the U.S.
September 19, 2025
Vehicles are parked for export at a Yokohama port, near Tokyo on Aug. 1, 2025.
Trade
Japan's Exports to the U.S. Continue to Fall, Hit by Trump's Tariffs
August marks the fifth straight month of export decline for Japan.
September 17, 2025
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, in Washington, during an event with President Donald Trump.
Trade
China Launches Probes Targeting U.S. Semiconductors Ahead of Madrid Trade Talks
Probes target certain analog IC chips imported from the U.S.
September 15, 2025
A Mexican flag hangs at the National Palace, where a portrait of former Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador hangs, as President Claudia Sheinbaum delivers her first state-of-the-nation address in Mexico City, Monday, Sept. 1, 2025.
Trade
Mexico Proposes New Import Taxes on 1,400 Products to Boost National Production
The move coincides with U.S. pressure to present a united front against China.
September 12, 2025
Chairman of European Parliament's Committee on International Trade Bernd Lange attends a news conference in Jakarta, April 16, 2025.
Trade
Head of EU Trade Committee Has 'Doubts' About Deal with U.S.
The deal could be amended during the legislative approval process.
September 8, 2025
Workmen peel off the bark of cork trees in Rio Frio, Portugal, Aug. 28, 2025.
Trade
Cork Wins a Rare Tariff Exemption
U.S. winemakers have something to celebrate.
September 5, 2025
President Donald Trump during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Aug. 26, 2025.
Trade
What Happens to Trump’s Tariffs Now That a Federal Appeals Court Has Knocked Them Down?
The ruling could put Trump on shaky ground in trying to impose tariffs going forward.
September 3, 2025
Tariffs
Oracle
The Hidden Costs of Tariffs
A typical multinational spends 1,000 working hours per week dealing with tariff uncertainty.
September 3, 2025
Ap25241593663714
Trade
Trump Plans Hefty Tax on Imported Drugs, Risking Higher Prices and Shortages
For decades, imported medicine has mostly been allowed to enter the U.S. duty free.
September 2, 2025
A worker stitches a footwear in a manufacturing unit in Agra, India, Monday, Aug. 25, 2025.
Trade
Trump's 50% Tariffs on India Take Effect
The tariffs come as the administration pushes for more access to India’s agriculture and dairy sectors.
August 27, 2025
Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks during a news conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa, Aug. 22, 2025.
Trade
Canada to Match Tariff Exemptions Under USMCA Trade Pact
The U.S. carve-out shields the vast majority of goods from punishing duties.
August 25, 2025
President Donald Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen talk after reaching a trade deal at the Trump Turnberry golf course in Turnberry, Scotland Sunday, July 27, 2025.
Trade
The U.S. and EU Release a Bare-Bones Account of Their Trade Deal, but It's a Work in Progress
The 3 1/2-page text is a political commitment, but it's not legally binding.
August 21, 2025