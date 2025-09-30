U.S. Lags China in Factory Robot Deployment

See how China outpaces the U.S. in factory automation.

The International Federation of Robotics
Sep 30, 2025
Cobot
The International Federation of Robotics

The new World Robotics report recorded 393,700 industrial robots working in U.S. factories, an increase of 3% year-on-year. Annual installations reached 34,200 units in 2024, down 9% but 30% higher compared to 10 years ago. 

China, the world's largest market for industrial robots, has five times more operational stock than the U.S.

"The United States is highly automated running the third-largest stock of industrial robots worldwide, behind only Japan and China,' International Federation of Robotics President Takayuki Ito said. "However, a comparison of the U.S. and China reveals the enormous automation potential of the world's largest economy by GDP.”

With annual installations ranging from 26,200 to 40,400 units, the U.S. is in line with other leading adopters, such as South Korea, Germany and Japan. But China installed 295,000 industrial robots in 2024, which is almost nine times more than the U.S.

In 2024, China had around five times more factory robots in use (2,027,200) than the U.S. (393,700 units). This development is based on China’s national robotics strategy released in December 2021, with the aim of enhancing competitiveness.

National Robotics strategy

The Association for Advancing Automation (A3) strongly advocates for a national robotics strategy in the U.S. Its comprehensive vision outline, released in 2025, sets out key policy recommendations for maintaining global competitiveness. 

This must take into account the structural differences, such as the fact that most U.S. robot hardware is imported from Japan and Europe. The situation is different in China, where 57% of the market is served by domestic manufacturers.

In addition, Chinese manufacturers are leading the way in the adoption of robotics automation in new customer industries, extending the reach of robotics beyond the traditional domains of the automotive, metal/machinery and electro/electronics sectors.

RobotsThe International Federation of Robotics

U.S. Customer Industries

In the U.S., the traditional customer industry automotive remains by far the largest customer market, accounting for 40% of total U.S. installations in 2024. Sales rose by 11% to 13,600 units. On a global scale, the U.S. has the second largest production volume of cars and light vehicles, following China.

The metal and machinery industry installed 3,500 units, down 15%. The U.S. electrical/electronics industry went down by 23% at 2,800 units newly installed. Robot installations in the food and beverage industry gained 21% to 2,200 units in 2024.

Canada and Mexico

In Canada, robot demand from the automotive industry went down 28% to 1,800 units, accounting for 47% of total installations in 2024. Installations across all industries declined by 12% to 3,800 units. 

Canada has close ties to the U.S. economy and is thus strongly affected by U.S. tariffs. The automotive industry has cancelled many major investment projects due to policy uncertainty. Robot installations in Canada are, therefore, expected to further decline.

In Mexico, demand from the automotive industry declined by 11% to 3,500 units in 2024. This segment accounts for 63% of total installations. Installations across all industries declined by 4% to 5,600 units, continuing the downswing of the previous year.

Outlook

Uncertainty and trade tensions will be a burden for the U.S. robotics market in the short term. In the long run, reshoring production and labor scarcity could provide opportunities for robotics.

Latest in Automation
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
September 19, 2025
Cobot
U.S. Lags China in Factory Robot Deployment
September 30, 2025
I Stock 495379501
ABB to Invest $110 Million in 4 U.S. Plants
September 17, 2025
Trystar
Trystar Acquires Asentria to Expand Monitoring, Controls Solutions Portfolio
September 16, 2025
Related Stories
I Stock 495379501
Automation
ABB to Invest $110 Million in 4 U.S. Plants
Trystar
Automation
Trystar Acquires Asentria to Expand Monitoring, Controls Solutions Portfolio
Bot Auto's autonomous trucking solution.
Automation
Bot Auto Achieves First Humanless Hub-to-Hub Autonomous Trucking Run
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsor Content
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Automation
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
September 19, 2025
I Stock 495379501
Automation
ABB to Invest $110 Million in 4 U.S. Plants
Creating nearly 200 new jobs, the investment will support expected future growth in key industries.
September 17, 2025
Trystar
Automation
Trystar Acquires Asentria to Expand Monitoring, Controls Solutions Portfolio
Asentria’s flagship product helps detect and manage potential site and power resiliency issues.
September 16, 2025
Bot Auto's autonomous trucking solution.
Automation
Bot Auto Achieves First Humanless Hub-to-Hub Autonomous Trucking Run
WATCH: Within two years of founding, Bot Auto proves operational without remote assistance.
September 16, 2025
RobCo shown on a San Francisco billboard.
Automation
RobCo Robotic Services Launch New San Francisco HQ
The company seeks to meet soaring automation demand amid industry reshoring drive.
September 11, 2025
​​Artec 3D AS20 CAD rendering.
Automation
Artec 3D Launches Artec Studio 20, Upgraded with New Workflow Automation
Workflow automation allows for up to 70% faster data processing.
September 3, 2025
Technicians examine robotic machinery.
Automation
Let's Talk Technical with Onsemi: Robotics and Physical AI
How are autonomous mobile robots transforming industrial environments?
September 1, 2025
Ship sponsor Mattie Hanley follows naval tradition by breaking a bottle of spirits on the side of the USX-1 Defiant during the official christening ceremony in Everett, Wash., on Aug. 11, 2025.
Automation
DARPA Christens Unmanned Ship Aimed at Revolutionizing Naval Capability
Defiant demonstrates path to accelerate U.S. shipbuilding and strengthen naval fleet.
August 18, 2025
Workers transfer a robot before the opening ceremony for the World Humanoid Robot Games held in Beijing, China, Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025.
Oracle
Photos of Beijing's World Humanoid Robot Games Show How a Human Touch Is Still Needed
Though the robots showed off impressive moves, human intervention was never far from the field.
August 18, 2025
Automation
Ronald Elliot
Sales Engineer, Digi International
August 13, 2025
Orbbec's Pulsar ME450 3D LiDAR sensor.
Automation
Orbbec Debuts Industry-First Multi-Pattern 3D LiDAR at World Robot Conference 2025
New sensor allows robotics applications to switch scanning modes instead of swapping devices.
August 8, 2025
I Stock 1742585989
Automation
How Manufacturers Are Using Process Automation to Fill the Labor Gap
The question has become less about recruitment — and more about rethinking how work gets done.
August 7, 2025
A humanoid robot works at the reception of a restaurant at the Robot Mall, said to be the world's first humanoid intelligent robot 4S store, in Beijing, China, Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025.
Automation
China Opens All-Service Robot Store
Robots can be seen plucking boxes off a pharmacy shelf and serving drinks from behind a bar.
August 7, 2025
A composite image of the robotic leg — with integrated artificial muscles — bending at the ankle and knee.
Automation
‘Bone-ified Muscles’ Could Be Robots’ Next Flex
Bioinspired artificial muscles enable robotic limbs to push, lift and kick.
July 29, 2025
Automation
Debasis Bisoi
CEO at Bosch SDS
July 23, 2025