Trystar Acquires Asentria to Expand Monitoring, Controls Solutions Portfolio

Asentria’s flagship product helps detect and manage potential site and power resiliency issues.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Sep 16, 2025
Trystar
Asentria

Trystar announced the acquisition of hardware and software company Asentria Corporation to enhance its monitoring and controls solutions portfolio. 

Based in Seattle, Asentria specializes in the design and development of remote site monitoring solutions. The automation provider's deployments reportedly exceed 100,000 hardware units in more than 50 countries.

Neither party disclosed terms of the transaction.

Asentria’s flagship product is the SiteBoss site controller, an intelligent automation platform that integrates with power, environmental and security systems. It helps mobile network operators, data centers and utility companies detect and manage potential site threats and power resiliency issues. 

SiteBoss senses and sends power metrics and system alarms to operators, giving them advanced notice of failures and operational efficiency issues. 

When combined with Asentria’s experience in power and pinpointing operational trouble spots, SiteBoss provides visibility and actionable information for its customers’ power sites and remote systems. Another differentiator is Asentria’s software, which features a single web interface and dashboard to analyze and manage multiple systems.

"[Asentria's] products complement and broaden our monitoring and controls offering and further strengthen our presence in the telecom, commercial and industrial end markets,” Trystar CEO AJ Smith said. "With our expertise in electrical power systems, as well as our resources and market presence, we can help advance Asentria’s products and go-to-market efforts even faster.”

Founded in 1991 in Faribault, Minnesota, Trystar designs, engineers and manufactures custom electrical power resiliency solutions. The company has made eight acquisitions in the electrical power space since 2020 and currently operates 12 locations in North America.

