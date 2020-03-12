Judge Approves $143M Natural Gas Explosions Settlement

The settlement's approval comes days after Columbia Gas of Massachusetts pleaded guilty to causing the explosions.

Associated Press
Mar 12th, 2020
In this Sept. 13, 2018 file image from video provided by WCVB in Boston, flames consume the roof of a home following an explosion in Lawrence, Mass.
In this Sept. 13, 2018 file image from video provided by WCVB in Boston, flames consume the roof of a home following an explosion in Lawrence, Mass.
WCVB via AP, File

A Massachusetts judge approved a $143 million class action settlement Thursday for residents and business owners affected by natural gas explosions in Massachusetts in 2018.

The settlement's approval comes days after Columbia Gas of Massachusetts pleaded guilty to causing the explosions that killed one person, injured dozens of others, and damaged or destroyed more than 100 buildings.

“This community suffered greatly in the wake of the explosions, and the compensation that residents and businesses will receive from this settlement will go a long way in healing the Merrimack Valley,” the lawyers leading the class action suit said in a statement.

Columbia Gas is also on the hook for a $53 million criminal fine — the largest ever imposed for breaking a federal pipeline safety law. Its parent company will sell off the Massachusetts operation. Rival utility Eversource has said it plans to acquire the assets.

The National Transportation Safety Board concluded last year that Columbia Gas poorly planned a routine pipeline replacement project in Lawrence, causing natural gas overpressurization that led to the explosions and fires in homes and businesses on Sept. 13, 2018.

The board also determined that the utility inadequately responded to the disaster, which resulted in a prolonged recovery effort in which residents and businesses were without natural gas service for heat or hot water, sometimes for months through the winter.

The class action settlement is meant to compensate residents, property owners, and businesses in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover.

Roughly 175,000 people were estimated to be eligible for payments, but only about 11,000 claims were submitted as of mid-February, attorneys said. The deadline to file a claim was extended until April 27, the lawyers said.

The average payment for a family of four is expected to be about $8,000, the lawyers said.

The settlement is separate from an $80 million deal reached earlier with the three communities to address infrastructure damage.

It is also separate from settlements the company reached with two Lawrence families, including the family of Leonel Rondon, the 18-year-old who died when a chimney collapsed on his vehicle in the driveway of a friend’s home.

Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera was among those who objected to the payout plan.

He argued that the roughly $24 million designated for the lawyers was too high. The lawyers have said their fees are below the rates typical of such a case.

More in Energy
Ap20068839046443
Oil Plunges 25% Amid Virus
The turmoil in the oil markets caused share prices to plunge in the Middle East and in Asia.
Mar 9th, 2020
In this June 8, 2017, file photo, fresh nuts, bolts and fittings are ready to be added to the east leg of the pipeline near St. Ignace, Michigan.
Disputed Pipeline Moves Forward
The Canadian company is forging ahead with plans to begin construction work next year on the tunnel.
Mar 6th, 2020
Del. Richard &apos;Rip&apos; Sullivan, D-Arlington, gestures during the House session at the Capitol Thursday, March. 5, 2020, in Richmond, Va. Sullivan is leading the floor debate on the renewable energy bills.
VA Moves on Sweeping Energy Bill
The bill, which lays out a path towards net zero carbon emissions, is expected to pass.
Mar 6th, 2020
Austrian rescue personnel checks the body temperature of participants before meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC at their headquarters in Vienna, Austria, Thursday, March 5, 2020.
OPEC Calls for Big Production Cut
The proposal assumes that non-member allies like major producer Russia, who will take up the proposal Friday, will agree to the cuts.
Mar 5th, 2020
Id Qh Social Thumb
Fastenal Pilots Electric Truck Program
The company is using electric trucks to service its branches in the Los Angeles metro area.
Mar 5th, 2020
In this Dec. 3, 2019, file photo, weeds grow in an abandoned apartment complex, in Futaba, Fukushima prefecture, Japan.
Japan Opens Off-Limits Nuclear Town
All 7,000 people in the town of Futaba were forced to evacuate when three reactors at a nearby nuclear plant melted down after being damaged by a magnitude 9. 0 earthquake and tsunami on March 11, 2011.
Mar 4th, 2020
In this April 23, 2018, file photo, the logo for ExxonMobil appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
Exxon Outlines Emissions Plan
Some environmental advocates see Exxon's move as a rebuke of President Donald Trump's Environmental Protection Agency, which in August proposed relaxing regulations on methane emissions.
Mar 4th, 2020
Chevron
Chevron Looks to Trim US Workforce
Plummeting prices and oversupply have sent the oil & gas market into the red.
Mar 4th, 2020
I Stock 940461304
Polar Bears Tool Ineffective
The new study suggests that thermal imaging used by oil exploration companies to detect polar bears in dens works less than half the time.
Mar 3rd, 2020
Offshore Wind Istock
Developer to Grow Offshore Wind Industry
Ørsted is looking for ways to better monitor the movements of whales near wind farms, and ideas for reducing noise when turbines are installed.
Mar 2nd, 2020
Del. Terry Kilgore R-Scott, left, talks with Del. Kathy Byron, R-Bedford, during the House session at the Capitol Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Richmond, Va. Legislators from southwest Virginia have mounted a huge push to oppose the possible early closure of one of the country&apos;s newest coal plants.
VA Pushes to Save 'Clean' Coal Plant
The plant would have to close in 2030 unless it can demonstrate an 83 percent reduction in carbon emissions through capture and sequestration, a lofty goal.
Mar 2nd, 2020
In this April 11, 2018 file photo, water moves through a spillway of the Lower Granite Dam on the Snake River near Almota, Wash. Farmers, environmentalists, tribal leaders and public utility officials are eagerly awaiting a federal report due Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, that could decide the fate of four hydroelectric dams on the Snake River.
Feds Reject Removal of 4 US Dams
Feds say this approach would destabilize the power grid.
Mar 2nd, 2020
In this Feb. 20, 2020, file photo Interior Secretary David Bernhardt joins President Donald Trump as he speaks at a campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colo. The Trump administration moved Thursday on a water-recycling push it says could get good use out of more of the wastewater that industries, cities and farms spew out, including the billions of barrels of watery waste generated by oil and gas fields each year.
US Considers Oilfield Water Recycling
But environmental groups fear the Trump administration will use the project to allow businesses to offload hazardous wastewater in ways that threaten drinking water sources.
Feb 28th, 2020
Coal Ap
Regulators Oppose Coal Merger
The loss of competition would likely raise energy prices for consumers, according to the complaint.
Feb 27th, 2020