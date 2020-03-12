Firm Starts Prep Work for Keystone XL Pipeline

But opponents await a judge's ruling on their request to block any work.

Matthew Brown
Mar 12th, 2020
Keystone Xl Sign Ap
AP file

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Canadian company said Wednesday it has started preliminary work along the route of the proposed Keystone XL oil sands pipeline through the U.S. in anticipation of starting construction next month, as opponents await a judge's ruling on their request to block any work.

TC Energy spokeswoman Sara Rabern said the Calgary-based company was moving equipment this week and will begin mowing and felling trees in areas along the pipeline's 1,200-mile (1,930-kilometer) route within the next week or so.

The work is planned in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska, Rabern said. She did not provide further location details.

In April the company plans to begin construction at the line's border crossing in northern Montana. That would be a huge milestone for a project first proposed in 2008 that has since attracted bitter opposition from climate activists who say fossil fuel usage must be curbed to combat global warming.

The company also plans work next month on employee camps in Fallon County, Montana and Haakon County, South Dakota.

Environmental groups in January asked U.S. District Judge Brian Morris to block any work. They said clearing and tree felling along the route would destroy bird and wildlife habitat. The judge in December had denied a request from environmentalists to block construction because no work was immediately planned.

The request by environmentalists came days after the Trump administration approved a right-of-way allowing the $8 billion line to be built across federal land.

“It is irresponsible for TC Energy to jump the gun before Judge Morris rules on our motion," Stephan Volker, an attorney for the Indigenous Environmental Network and North Coast Rivers Alliance, said Wednesday.

Keystone XL was rejected twice under former President Barack Obama over worries it could make climate change worse.

The pipeline would transport up to 830,000 barrels (35 million gallons) of crude oil daily from western Canada to terminals on the U.S. Gulf Coast.

President Donald Trump has been a strong proponent. The Republican issued a special permit for the pipeline last year after Morris had blocked the project in November 2018, citing potential spills and other environmental concerns.

A legal challenge to Trump's permit is pending before Morris.

Another oil pipeline in TC Energy’s Keystone network in October spilled an estimated 383,000 gallons (1.4 million liters) of oil in eastern North Dakota. Critics say a damaging spill from Keystone XL is inevitable given the length of the line and the many rivers and other waterways it would cross beneath.

More in Energy
In this June 8, 2017, file photo, fresh nuts, bolts and fittings are ready to be added to the east leg of the pipeline near St. Ignace, Michigan.
Disputed Pipeline Moves Forward
The Canadian company is forging ahead with plans to begin construction work next year on the tunnel.
Mar 6th, 2020
Del. Richard &apos;Rip&apos; Sullivan, D-Arlington, gestures during the House session at the Capitol Thursday, March. 5, 2020, in Richmond, Va. Sullivan is leading the floor debate on the renewable energy bills.
VA Moves on Sweeping Energy Bill
The bill, which lays out a path towards net zero carbon emissions, is expected to pass.
Mar 6th, 2020
Austrian rescue personnel checks the body temperature of participants before meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC at their headquarters in Vienna, Austria, Thursday, March 5, 2020.
OPEC Calls for Big Production Cut
The proposal assumes that non-member allies like major producer Russia, who will take up the proposal Friday, will agree to the cuts.
Mar 5th, 2020
Id Qh Social Thumb
Fastenal Pilots Electric Truck Program
The company is using electric trucks to service its branches in the Los Angeles metro area.
Mar 5th, 2020
In this Dec. 3, 2019, file photo, weeds grow in an abandoned apartment complex, in Futaba, Fukushima prefecture, Japan.
Japan Opens Off-Limits Nuclear Town
All 7,000 people in the town of Futaba were forced to evacuate when three reactors at a nearby nuclear plant melted down after being damaged by a magnitude 9. 0 earthquake and tsunami on March 11, 2011.
Mar 4th, 2020
In this April 23, 2018, file photo, the logo for ExxonMobil appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
Exxon Outlines Emissions Plan
Some environmental advocates see Exxon's move as a rebuke of President Donald Trump's Environmental Protection Agency, which in August proposed relaxing regulations on methane emissions.
Mar 4th, 2020
Chevron
Chevron Looks to Trim US Workforce
Plummeting prices and oversupply have sent the oil & gas market into the red.
Mar 4th, 2020
I Stock 940461304
Polar Bears Tool Ineffective
The new study suggests that thermal imaging used by oil exploration companies to detect polar bears in dens works less than half the time.
Mar 3rd, 2020
Offshore Wind Istock
Developer to Grow Offshore Wind Industry
Ørsted is looking for ways to better monitor the movements of whales near wind farms, and ideas for reducing noise when turbines are installed.
Mar 2nd, 2020
Del. Terry Kilgore R-Scott, left, talks with Del. Kathy Byron, R-Bedford, during the House session at the Capitol Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Richmond, Va. Legislators from southwest Virginia have mounted a huge push to oppose the possible early closure of one of the country&apos;s newest coal plants.
VA Pushes to Save 'Clean' Coal Plant
The plant would have to close in 2030 unless it can demonstrate an 83 percent reduction in carbon emissions through capture and sequestration, a lofty goal.
Mar 2nd, 2020
In this April 11, 2018 file photo, water moves through a spillway of the Lower Granite Dam on the Snake River near Almota, Wash. Farmers, environmentalists, tribal leaders and public utility officials are eagerly awaiting a federal report due Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, that could decide the fate of four hydroelectric dams on the Snake River.
Feds Reject Removal of 4 US Dams
Feds say this approach would destabilize the power grid.
Mar 2nd, 2020
In this Feb. 20, 2020, file photo Interior Secretary David Bernhardt joins President Donald Trump as he speaks at a campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colo. The Trump administration moved Thursday on a water-recycling push it says could get good use out of more of the wastewater that industries, cities and farms spew out, including the billions of barrels of watery waste generated by oil and gas fields each year.
US Considers Oilfield Water Recycling
But environmental groups fear the Trump administration will use the project to allow businesses to offload hazardous wastewater in ways that threaten drinking water sources.
Feb 28th, 2020
Coal Ap
Regulators Oppose Coal Merger
The loss of competition would likely raise energy prices for consumers, according to the complaint.
Feb 27th, 2020
In this Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, photo, Jason Meek, whose Northern California wine country home was destroyed in 2017, walks through the remains of his home in Santa Rosa, Calif.
Wildfire Victims Fear They'll be Last
A $13.5B deal has sparked confusion, resentment, suspicion and despair as the victims, government agencies, and lawyers grapple for their piece of the pie.
Feb 26th, 2020