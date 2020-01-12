Planned Refinery by National Park Hurt by Funding, Lawsuits

Securities filings show Meridian has raised only about 6% of the project's costs to date.

James MacPherson
Jan 12th, 2020
In this June 11, 2014, file photo, visitors hike to a stone lookout over the Little Missouri River inside the Theodore Roosevelt National Park, located in the Badlands of North Dakota. Anemic funding, alleged unpaid work and legal fights are hobbling developers of a proposed $800 million oil refinery near the park in western North Dakota. But the project manager for Meridian Energy Group&apos;s Davis Refinery, which has drawn criticism from environmental groups and others who worry it would add to pollution near the national park, insists it will be built.
In this June 11, 2014, file photo, visitors hike to a stone lookout over the Little Missouri River inside the Theodore Roosevelt National Park, located in the Badlands of North Dakota. Anemic funding, alleged unpaid work and legal fights are hobbling developers of a proposed $800 million oil refinery near the park in western North Dakota. But the project manager for Meridian Energy Group's Davis Refinery, which has drawn criticism from environmental groups and others who worry it would add to pollution near the national park, insists it will be built.
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Anemic funding, alleged unpaid work and legal fights are hobbling developers of a proposed $800 million oil refinery near Theodore Roosevelt National Park in western North Dakota.

But the project manager for Meridian Energy Group’s Davis Refinery — which has drawn criticism from environmental groups and others who worry it would add to pollution near the national park — insists it will be built.

“The project is still on track and moving in the right direction,” Dan Hedrington said. “Is the project still being built? Yes.”

Meridian wants to build the refinery just 3 miles (5 kilometers) from the park, which is the state's top tourist attraction with more than 700,000 visitors annually. Environmental groups argue pollution from the factory will spoil scenery and air quality at the 30,000-acre (12,000-hectare) park.

The company has said the project first proposed in 2016 will be the "cleanest refinery on the planet" and a model for environmentally friendly technology. But environmental groups are leery and have two disputes pending before North Dakota’s Supreme Court.

The National Parks Conservation Association in March filed an appeal to the Supreme Court, arguing that an air quality permit issued by the state Health Department and upheld by a state judge violates the federal Clean Air Act. The Environmental Law and Policy Center and the Dakota Resource Council also appealed last year to the state's high court, arguing developers aren't being honest about the refinery's size.

Meridian began site work in 2018, aiming to have the refinery operating by mid-2021. Meridian CEO William Prentice told The Associated Press in August that the company delayed its startup until 2022 due to funding and legal setbacks.

Prentice told the AP at the time that all funding would be obtained “within months” and all permits would be obtained by the end of 2019.

Meridian’s original state permit allowing it to begin work at the site expired last month but was extended by regulators for another 18 months. Prentice, in a letter to the state Department of Environmental Quality, blamed “litigation” as “the direct cause of delays to the financing and construction” of the project.

The state’s initial approval wasn't based on the site but on a determination after an 18-month review that the refinery wouldn't be a major source of pollution and wouldn't negatively impact the park.

Prentice's letter said the company is “fully committed” to building the refinery “assuming ... litigation is successfully concluded in the near future.”

Securities filings show Meridian has raised only about 6% of the project's costs to date.

St. Paul, Minnesota-based SEH Design/Build in November filed a $2.18 million lien, alleging it has not been paid for site preparation work. Records show the 157-acre (63.5-hectare) parcel where the work was done is owned by Greg Kessel, a local landowner who was appointed to the company’s board.

SEH Design/Build and Kessel did not return telephone calls seeking comment.

Hedrington, the project manager, said “payments are being made” on the lien, but would not disclose the amount.

More in Energy
This May 30, 2013, file photo shows the Twin Metals office in Ely, Minn. Twin Metals Minnesota has formally submitted a plan to regulators for an underground copper-nickel mine in northeastern Minnesota.
Twin Metals Minnesota Files Plan
The filing launches what’s expected to be a lengthy environmental review and permitting process for what would be Minnesota’s second copper-nickel mine.
Dec 19th, 2019
A person looks on as DTE Energy Co.&apos;s old Conners Creek Power Plant is demolished Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in Detroit. The power plant that was more than 100 years old was demolished Friday to accommodate a Jeep factory.
Historic Detroit Power Plant Demolished
The land where the 104-year-old facility sat was needed for a Jeep plant to store vehicles.
Dec 13th, 2019
This Oct. 8, 2019, file photo shows the logo for Chevron on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Chevron Corp. reports financial results Friday, Nov. 1. Chevron said Tuesday, Dec. 10, it will book a charge of at least $10 billion because lower long-term prices for oil and natural gas are making some projects less valuable.
Chevron to Take $10B+ Write-down
The company says lower long-term prices for oil and natural gas will reduce the value of its assets.
Dec 11th, 2019
In this Oct. 22, 2019, file photo, Ted Wells, Jr., the lead attorney for Exxon, leaves New York Supreme Court in New York, after opening arguments in a lawsuit against Exxon. Exxon Mobil prevailed Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in a lawsuit accusing the energy giant of downplaying the toll that climate change regulations could take on its business, with a judge saying the state attorney general&apos;s case didn&apos;t prove the company deceived investors &mdash; but also didn&apos;t excuse it of any accountability for global warming.
Exxon Mobil Wins Lawsuit
The oil company was accused of understating the costs of increased regulation in order to protect the value of its shares.
Dec 11th, 2019
In this April 29, 2015 file photo, a boat travels on the Tennessee River near the Watts Bar Nuclear Plant near Spring City, Tenn. Federal regulators have fined the nation&rsquo;s largest public utility $145,000 for submitting incomplete and inaccurate information on a backup system at its Watts Bar Nuclear Plant. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission notified the Tennessee Valley Authority of the proposed fine regarding the Spring City, Tennessee plant in a Nov. 19, 2019 letter. The utility says it has taken corrective action, adding that the backup configuration was never used.
TVA Fined for Nuke Plant Info
According to a TVA spokesperson, this did not impact public safety.
Dec 4th, 2019
Chevy
Chevy Goes Old School with Electric Hot Rod
The E-10 has 450 horsepower and a zero-to-60 time of five seconds, thanks to two 400-volt batteries.
Dec 4th, 2019
In this Nov. 28, 2019 photo, smoke and steam rise from a coal processing plant that produces carbon black, an ingredient in steel manufacturing, in Hejin in central China&apos;s Shanxi Province.
China’s Climate Paradox: A leader in Coal and Clean Energy
China accounts for about 30 percent of the world's total carbon emissions, yet also leads markets for solar, wind and electric vehicles.
Dec 2nd, 2019
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Kozak, second right, and Russian Minister of Energy Alexander Novak, back to a camera attend a joint video conference with Chinese President Xi Jinping during inaugurating the Power of Siberia pipeline in the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia on Monday, Dec. 2.
China, Russia Launch Massive Joint Gas Pipeline
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin inaugurated the pipeline — dubbed the “Power of Siberia” — through a joint video conference.
Dec 2nd, 2019
Mnet 208766 Power Lines
Preparing for the EU’s Power Provisions
While the debate rages, energy buyers are caught in a rapidly changing market of new regulations, environmental standards, cross-border cooperation, increased uncertainty, volatility and complexity—each with their attendant risks
Jun 17th, 2019
Mnet 213824 Facebook Solar Farms Ap
Facebook Is Building a Massive Solar Project in Texas
Facebook is building a massive solar farm in West Texas that's believed to be one of the largest solar projects in the nation and the social media giant's first direct investment in renewable energy.
Jun 11th, 2019
Mnet 149094 Crown Holdings Listing Image
Crown to Use Wind Power in 2020 as First Step in Long-Term Renewable Energy Initiative
As a major step toward fulfillment of its pledge to the RE100 initiative Crown Holdings, Inc. has signed a 15-year Virtual Power Purchase Agreement with Longroad Energy to utilize wind power in all of its U.S. and Canadian beverage can plants starting on July 1, 2020.
Jun 10th, 2019
In this Nov. 12, 2011, file photo, the Unit 4 reactor building of the crippled Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power station is seen through a bus window in Okuma, Japan. Image credit: AP Photo/David Guttenfelder, Pool
Japan Plans Carbon Emission Cuts, More Nuclear Energy
Japan is calling for further efforts to cut its carbon emissions by promoting renewable energy while also pushing nuclear power despite its 2011 Fukushima nuclear plant disaster.
Jun 7th, 2019
Mnet 213722 Ap Ny
Michael Bloomberg to Plunge $500M Into Clean Energy Effort
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is plunging $500 million into an effort to close all of the nation's remaining coal plants by 2030 and put the United States on track toward a 100% clean energy economy.
Jun 7th, 2019
Mnet 195189 Exxon Flickr Commons
Exxon Mobil to Pay $1M to Settle Oil Spill in Montana River
A judge has approved an agreement for Exxon Mobil Corp. to pay $1.05 million to settle federal pollution violations over a 2011 pipeline break that sent oil into Montana's Yellowstone River.
Jun 5th, 2019