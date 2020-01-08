Major Insurance Co. to Ditch Some Fossil Fuel Companies

Hartford cites concerns over climate change.

Associated Press
Jan 8th, 2020
Oil And Gas Istock
iStock

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A major insurer is limiting its coverage of companies in the fossil fuel business, citing concerns about climate change.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. won't cover companies that get more than a quarter of their revenue from thermal coal mining or that produce more than a quarter of their energy from coal.

The company also said it will not write policies or make investments in companies that generate more than 25% of their revenue directly from extracting oil from tar sands. It won't cover or invest in the construction and operation of new coal-fired plants.

The company said it plans to phase out policies or investments that currently violate those parameters by 2023.

The Hartford posted around $19 billion in revenue in 2018. The company joins 18 global insurers in limiting or dropping coverage of energy companies that tend to rely on fossil fuels, but the Rainforest Action Network said The Hartford is the “first mainstream U.S. insurer” to restrict coverage for tar sands oil and coal.

The company is aiming to balance the need for energy and economic growth with concerns about a warming planet and the role of fossil fuels, CEO Christopher Swift said.

"The world needs affordable, accessible energy to support global economic progress and at the same time action is needed to mitigate the impact such activity has on our climate,” he said.

More in Energy
This Oct. 8, 2019, file photo shows the logo for Chevron on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Chevron Corp. reports financial results Friday, Nov. 1. Chevron said Tuesday, Dec. 10, it will book a charge of at least $10 billion because lower long-term prices for oil and natural gas are making some projects less valuable.
Chevron to Take $10B+ Write-down
The company says lower long-term prices for oil and natural gas will reduce the value of its assets.
Dec 11th, 2019
In this Oct. 22, 2019, file photo, Ted Wells, Jr., the lead attorney for Exxon, leaves New York Supreme Court in New York, after opening arguments in a lawsuit against Exxon. Exxon Mobil prevailed Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in a lawsuit accusing the energy giant of downplaying the toll that climate change regulations could take on its business, with a judge saying the state attorney general&apos;s case didn&apos;t prove the company deceived investors &mdash; but also didn&apos;t excuse it of any accountability for global warming.
Exxon Mobil Wins Lawsuit
The oil company was accused of understating the costs of increased regulation in order to protect the value of its shares.
Dec 11th, 2019
In this April 29, 2015 file photo, a boat travels on the Tennessee River near the Watts Bar Nuclear Plant near Spring City, Tenn. Federal regulators have fined the nation&rsquo;s largest public utility $145,000 for submitting incomplete and inaccurate information on a backup system at its Watts Bar Nuclear Plant. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission notified the Tennessee Valley Authority of the proposed fine regarding the Spring City, Tennessee plant in a Nov. 19, 2019 letter. The utility says it has taken corrective action, adding that the backup configuration was never used.
TVA Fined for Nuke Plant Info
According to a TVA spokesperson, this did not impact public safety.
Dec 4th, 2019
Chevy
Chevy Goes Old School with Electric Hot Rod
The E-10 has 450 horsepower and a zero-to-60 time of five seconds, thanks to two 400-volt batteries.
Dec 4th, 2019
In this Nov. 28, 2019 photo, smoke and steam rise from a coal processing plant that produces carbon black, an ingredient in steel manufacturing, in Hejin in central China&apos;s Shanxi Province.
China’s Climate Paradox: A leader in Coal and Clean Energy
China accounts for about 30 percent of the world's total carbon emissions, yet also leads markets for solar, wind and electric vehicles.
Dec 2nd, 2019
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Kozak, second right, and Russian Minister of Energy Alexander Novak, back to a camera attend a joint video conference with Chinese President Xi Jinping during inaugurating the Power of Siberia pipeline in the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia on Monday, Dec. 2.
China, Russia Launch Massive Joint Gas Pipeline
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin inaugurated the pipeline — dubbed the “Power of Siberia” — through a joint video conference.
Dec 2nd, 2019
Mnet 208766 Power Lines
Preparing for the EU’s Power Provisions
While the debate rages, energy buyers are caught in a rapidly changing market of new regulations, environmental standards, cross-border cooperation, increased uncertainty, volatility and complexity—each with their attendant risks
Jun 17th, 2019
Mnet 213824 Facebook Solar Farms Ap
Facebook Is Building a Massive Solar Project in Texas
Facebook is building a massive solar farm in West Texas that's believed to be one of the largest solar projects in the nation and the social media giant's first direct investment in renewable energy.
Jun 11th, 2019
Mnet 149094 Crown Holdings Listing Image
Crown to Use Wind Power in 2020 as First Step in Long-Term Renewable Energy Initiative
As a major step toward fulfillment of its pledge to the RE100 initiative Crown Holdings, Inc. has signed a 15-year Virtual Power Purchase Agreement with Longroad Energy to utilize wind power in all of its U.S. and Canadian beverage can plants starting on July 1, 2020.
Jun 10th, 2019
In this Nov. 12, 2011, file photo, the Unit 4 reactor building of the crippled Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power station is seen through a bus window in Okuma, Japan. Image credit: AP Photo/David Guttenfelder, Pool
Japan Plans Carbon Emission Cuts, More Nuclear Energy
Japan is calling for further efforts to cut its carbon emissions by promoting renewable energy while also pushing nuclear power despite its 2011 Fukushima nuclear plant disaster.
Jun 7th, 2019
Mnet 213722 Ap Ny
Michael Bloomberg to Plunge $500M Into Clean Energy Effort
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is plunging $500 million into an effort to close all of the nation's remaining coal plants by 2030 and put the United States on track toward a 100% clean energy economy.
Jun 7th, 2019
Mnet 195189 Exxon Flickr Commons
Exxon Mobil to Pay $1M to Settle Oil Spill in Montana River
A judge has approved an agreement for Exxon Mobil Corp. to pay $1.05 million to settle federal pollution violations over a 2011 pipeline break that sent oil into Montana's Yellowstone River.
Jun 5th, 2019
Mnet 125804 Coal Ap
Colorado Utility Gets $500M Offer to Shut Coal Plants
A wholesale power provider has proposed a $500 million deal for a Colorado electric utility to retire some coal assets and shift toward more renewable energy.
May 31st, 2019
Mnet 210260 Ap Coal
Energy Secretary: U.S. Aims to Make Fossil Fuels Cleaner
Perry said the Trump administration has proven it can make energy cleaner, but he provided no details involving coal and other fossil fuels other than the closing of old, inefficient coal-burning power plants and exporting increasing volumes of natural gas, an alternative to coal.
May 31st, 2019