Electric Car Charging Stations on the Rise

There are now 26,000 electric vehicle charging stations open to the public in the U.S.

Aug 3rd, 2020
Tom Krisher
A Chevrolet Volt hybrid car charging.
A Chevrolet Volt hybrid car charging.
Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — When the electric car revolution arrives, will there be enough places to plug in?

There are now 26,000 electric vehicle charging stations open to the public in the U.S., with more than 84,000 plugs.

But the country, and the world, will need thousands more if drivers are going to adopt vehicles powered by batteries alone. And because they’re being asked to invest before that demand arrives, automakers and charging companies are struggling to raise the numbers.

Currently electric vehicles make up only about 1.3% of total new vehicle sales in the U.S., according to the Edmunds.com auto site. Electrics are much bigger in other countries, accounting for 2.6% of global new vehicle sales last year, the International Energy Agency says.

With more than 40 fully electric vehicles on the market in the U.S. or coming within the next three years, however, auto and charging company executives say the demand is on the way.

“The automakers, more and more of them, are committing to manufacture electric vehicles,” said Mike Moran, spokesman for Electrify America, a network of charging stations being built with $2 billion in settlement money from Volkswagen’s diesel emissions cheating scandal. “Last year automakers announced a combined $225 billion in investments in electrification.”

On Friday, General Motors and charging company EVGo announced plans to add about 700 fast-charging stations, tripling the number on the EVGo network over the next five years. They wouldn’t say how much they’ll invest, but plan to add 2,700 fast-charging plugs.

They’ll focus on 40 unspecified metropolitan areas, with emphasis on California, Texas, Florida and Illinois. And they’ll build the stations near where people go to run errands, like grocery stores or pharmacies. Typically a fast-charger can refill a battery in 30-40 minutes, so the idea is for charging to be done while people are shopping.

“We’ve done extensive consumer research in understanding what’s important to the customer,” GM CEO Mary Barra said. “Clearly having a robust charging infrastructure is something that our customers have told us is important.”

Detroit-based GM says it’s moving away from the internal combustion engine to an all-electric future, and it plans to roll out 20 new electric vehicles globally by 2023. Crosstown rival Ford has an all-electric SUV coming with 300 miles (480 kilometers) of range, and it’s planning a fully electric version of the F-150 pickup, the nation’s top-selling vehicle.

Fast-charging stations have higher kilowatt capacities than home chargers, and they’re important to quickly recharge batteries on newer electric vehicles that can travel 300 or more miles on a single charge. But the bulk of the nation’s public charging network is much slower. The U.S. Department of Energy says there are 3,884 public fast-charging stations in the country now with 14,858 outlets.

As more electric vehicles are sold, more fast chargers will be needed, especially for people who live in apartment buildings who can’t charge at home, said Cathy Zoi, EVGo’s CEO.

The 2,700 new fast-charging outlets will start to become available early next year. GM and EVGo say they’ll invest in the outlets, but many will be built with funding from utilities, governments and public-private partnerships.

More public charging stations will allow GM and other automakers to better compete with Tesla, which now leads the world in electric vehicle sales and has its own private network of fast-charging stations. Tesla has network of 1,971 charging stations with 17,467 outlets worldwide. A U.S. number wasn't available.

Electrify America now has over 450 charging stations in the U.S. with more than 2,000 fast-charging outlets, Moran said. It plans to have 800 stations and about 3,500 outlets by the end of next year.

Guidehouse analyst Sam Abuelsamid said the number of chargers is increasing rapidly and should be enough to meet demand as more electric vehicles are sold. A big problem now is that each network has its own payment system, so owners need multiple accounts to access all chargers, he said. But Ford, GM and others are working to aggregate all the networks into one account.

“As more and more vehicles come to market that support faster charging and have longer ranges, especially with aggregating, enabling roaming, that’s where I think it will start to make a difference,” he said.

More in Automotive
Photo 1575733135961 39fb82b34f86
Tesla Faces Safety Probe in South Korea
The electric vehicle maker’s “Autopilot” system is part of the inquiry.
Jul 30th, 2020
Flags wave in front of a factory building during the production restart of a VW plant in Zwickau, Germany.
VW Posts $1.8B Loss
But the German automaker still sees the potential for a profitable 2020.
Jul 30th, 2020
In this Dec. 25, 2018, file photo, then Nissan Motor Co.&apos;s executive Greg Kelly, center, leaves Tokyo&apos;s Detention Center in Tokyo. Former Nissan executive Kelly, who was arrested in connection with the financial scandal of his ex-boss Carlos Ghosn, will soon face trial in a Tokyo court. Both cases had been in limbo after Ghosn fled to Lebanon. Tokyo Deputy Chief Prosecutor Hiroshi Yamamoto said Thursday, July 30, 2020, the trial of Kelly, an American, and Nissan Motor Co., a defendant in the same trial as a company, will start Sept. 15.
Ghosn Gone, Other Nissan Ex-Exec to Face Trial
While American Greg Kelly is asserting innocence, Nissan has acknowledged guilt.
Jul 30th, 2020
The Renaissance Center, headquarters for General Motors, along the Detroit skyline.
Plant Closings Send GM to 2Q Loss, but Signs of Improvement
The company lost $806 million in the three months between April and June.
Jul 29th, 2020
Man charges electric car at fast charging station.
EV Battery Costs Explained
A look down the road to electric vehicles with sticker prices lower than gas cars.
Jul 28th, 2020
A man walks by new logo of Nissan seen at the automaker&apos;s showroom in Tokyo.
Nissan Expects Second Straight Year of Red Ink
The Japanese automaker's sales crashed amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Jul 28th, 2020
GM Defense&rsquo;s solution to the Army&rsquo;s next-gen transportation needs is based off the 2020 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 midsize truck.
GM Awarded Army Squad Vehicle Contract
The ISV design is based on the 2020 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 midsize truck.
Jul 28th, 2020
In this file photo dated Wednesday, Dec.18, 2019, the logo of French car maker Peugeot is pictured in Paris. The maker of Peugeot and Citroen cars, PSA Group, said Tuesday July 28, 2020, that it made a profit in the first six months of the year even as the coronavirus pandemic caused a deep drop in sales.
PSA Group Makes Profit Despite Pandemic
The French company is in the process of merging with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.
Jul 28th, 2020
In this file photo dated June 7, 2020, a long row of unsold cars at a Honda dealership in Highlands Ranch, Colo. The coronavirus pandemic is causing drivers to keep their cars and trucks longer. The IHS Markit consulting firm says the pandemic has caused consumers to put the brakes on spending and hold onto their current vehicles for a longer period.
Average Age of US Vehicles Hits Record High
And the pandemic is to blame.
Jul 28th, 2020
Mitsubishi Motors CEO Osamu Masuko.
Mitsubishi Racks Up Red Ink on Pandemic Pain
The automaker reported a $1.7 billion quarterly loss.
Jul 27th, 2020
Thumb2
Chevy to Produce Full Size Electric Pickup
The vehicle will reportedly run 400 miles on a single charge.
Jul 27th, 2020
Ep12
COVID Buyer's Club
The latest purchasing data is showing growth in key areas, including MRO, electronic components and more.
Jul 24th, 2020