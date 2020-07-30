Ford's Results Not as Grim as Expected

Strangely enough, it was autonomous vehicles that pushed them into the black.

Jul 30th, 2020
Tom Krisher
In this Oct. 20, 2019 file photograph, the company logo shines off the grille of an unsold 2019 F-250 pickup truck at a Ford dealership in Littleton, Colo. Ford Motor Co. reports quarterly financial results after the market close, Thursday, July 30 2020.
In this Oct. 20, 2019 file photograph, the company logo shines off the grille of an unsold 2019 F-250 pickup truck at a Ford dealership in Littleton, Colo. Ford Motor Co. reports quarterly financial results after the market close, Thursday, July 30 2020.
AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File

DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. posted results on Thursday that were not as grim as expected for its second quarter that saw its U.S. factories shuttered for half the period to combat the spread of the coronavirus and car buyers sheltering in place.

Ford reported a $1.12 billion second-quarter net profit, pushed into the black by a $3.5 billion gain on the value of its stake in the Argo AI autonomous vehicle operation.

Without the one-time gain, the company lost $1.9 billion, or a 35 cents per share. But that was far better than the $1.17 a share loss Wall Street had expected, according to FactSet.

A year ago, Ford posted a $148 million net profit.

The automaker's second-quarter revenue was down by about half from a year ago to $19.37 billion, which narrowly beat estimates.

Ford already was struggling before the pandemic hit and was in the midst of an $11 billion restructuring plan to control costs and roll out new vehicles. The coronavirus forced the company to close U.S. factories for more than seven weeks during the quarter. Analysts had expected over $5 billion in pretax losses.

But Chief Financial Officer Tim Stone said the company performed better than expected across the board during the quarter, allowing it to surpass expectations.

Ford, he said, had a “safe and effective and very productive” reopening of its factories in May, and vehicle shipments exceeded the company's estimates from just 90 days ago. Cost controls were strong, discounts were lower, and pricing and pickup truck sales were better than expected, he said.

If there are no meaningful changes in the current economic conditions, Ford expects a $500 million to $1.5 billion pretax profit in the third quarter, Stone said. But due to the cost of rolling out new products such as the new F-150 pickup, Ford expects a pretax loss in the fourth quarter and for the full year.

The company is so confident in its recovery that this week it repaid $7.7 billion on its $15.4 billion revolving credit line, and it ended the period with over $30 billion in cash. Stone said Ford expects to have $20 billion in cash or more during the second half of the year.

Still, Ford burned through $4.9 billion in cash to fund its automotive operations in the first half of the year.

After the numbers were announced, Ford shares rose 2.7% to $6.92 in trading beyond the closing bell.

Ford booked the gain on Argo AI on June 1 after detaching it from the main company. Stone said the self-driving vehicle unit is valued at $7.5 billion, with Ford and Volkswagen owning 80% combined.

Cornavirus restrictions forced Ford to close factories in the U.S., its most profitable market, from March 19 to May 18. The plants came back up about halfway through the quarter.

Stone said Ford's restructuring hasn't been stalled by the coronavirus. For instance, the company expects a $1 billion improvement in annual structural costs in Europe, including the reduction of 10,000 jobs in Western Europe, he said.

“I'm optimistic that we're well positioned for what lies ahead,” Stone said.

Ford executives said they have 150,000 reservations for the new Bronco brand vehicles, and they may have to increase production at a Michigan factory where the larger versions of the off-road vehicles will be built.

The whole auto industry was expected to struggle during the quarter as the pandemic cut into production and sales. General Motors lost a lower-than-expected $806 million. Japan’s struggling Nissan reported a $2.7 billion loss (285.6 billion yen) for the period. Electric vehicle company Tesla may wind up the lone exception because it managed a $104 million profit.

More in Automotive
In this Dec. 25, 2018, file photo, then Nissan Motor Co.&apos;s executive Greg Kelly, center, leaves Tokyo&apos;s Detention Center in Tokyo. Former Nissan executive Kelly, who was arrested in connection with the financial scandal of his ex-boss Carlos Ghosn, will soon face trial in a Tokyo court. Both cases had been in limbo after Ghosn fled to Lebanon. Tokyo Deputy Chief Prosecutor Hiroshi Yamamoto said Thursday, July 30, 2020, the trial of Kelly, an American, and Nissan Motor Co., a defendant in the same trial as a company, will start Sept. 15.
Ghosn Gone, Other Nissan Ex-Exec to Face Trial
While American Greg Kelly is asserting innocence, Nissan has acknowledged guilt.
Jul 30th, 2020
The Renaissance Center, headquarters for General Motors, along the Detroit skyline.
Plant Closings Send GM to 2Q Loss, but Signs of Improvement
The company lost $806 million in the three months between April and June.
Jul 29th, 2020
Man charges electric car at fast charging station.
EV Battery Costs Explained
A look down the road to electric vehicles with sticker prices lower than gas cars.
Jul 28th, 2020
A man walks by new logo of Nissan seen at the automaker&apos;s showroom in Tokyo.
Nissan Expects Second Straight Year of Red Ink
The Japanese automaker's sales crashed amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Jul 28th, 2020
GM Defense&rsquo;s solution to the Army&rsquo;s next-gen transportation needs is based off the 2020 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 midsize truck.
GM Awarded Army Squad Vehicle Contract
The ISV design is based on the 2020 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 midsize truck.
Jul 28th, 2020
In this file photo dated Wednesday, Dec.18, 2019, the logo of French car maker Peugeot is pictured in Paris. The maker of Peugeot and Citroen cars, PSA Group, said Tuesday July 28, 2020, that it made a profit in the first six months of the year even as the coronavirus pandemic caused a deep drop in sales.
PSA Group Makes Profit Despite Pandemic
The French company is in the process of merging with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.
Jul 28th, 2020
In this file photo dated June 7, 2020, a long row of unsold cars at a Honda dealership in Highlands Ranch, Colo. The coronavirus pandemic is causing drivers to keep their cars and trucks longer. The IHS Markit consulting firm says the pandemic has caused consumers to put the brakes on spending and hold onto their current vehicles for a longer period.
Average Age of US Vehicles Hits Record High
And the pandemic is to blame.
Jul 28th, 2020
Mitsubishi Motors CEO Osamu Masuko.
Mitsubishi Racks Up Red Ink on Pandemic Pain
The automaker reported a $1.7 billion quarterly loss.
Jul 27th, 2020
Thumb2
Chevy to Produce Full Size Electric Pickup
The vehicle will reportedly run 400 miles on a single charge.
Jul 27th, 2020
Ep12
COVID Buyer's Club
The latest purchasing data is showing growth in key areas, including MRO, electronic components and more.
Jul 24th, 2020
The Mercedes star is pictured at the Mercedes Benz headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany.
Daimler Lost $2.2 Billion in Q2
CEO Ola Kallenius said the company is seeing “the first signs of a sales recovery.”
Jul 23rd, 2020
In this Sunday, June 28, 2020 file photo, 2020 Model Y electric sports-utility vehicles sit in the parking lot of a Tesla store in Littleton, Colo. Tesla overcame a seven-week pandemic-related shutdown at its U.S. assembly plant to post a $104 million net profit for the second quarter.
Tesla Makes $104M Q2 Profit Despite Shutdown
The profit contrasts a $408 million loss a year ago.
Jul 23rd, 2020