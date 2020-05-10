Musk Threatens to Pull Tesla from Calif.

Tesla has also filed a lawsuit against the county after it refused to allow the reopening of a Fremont factory.

May 10th, 2020
Tom Krisher
In this March 9, 2020, file photo, Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington. Musk is threatening to pull the company&rsquo;s factory and headquarters out of California in an escalating spat with local officials over reopening an electric vehicle plant. On Twitter Saturday afternoon, May 9, 2020. Musk also threatened to sue over Health Department coronavirus restrictions that have stopped Tesla from restarting production at its factory in Fremont south of San Francisco.
In this March 9, 2020, file photo, Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington. Musk is threatening to pull the company’s factory and headquarters out of California in an escalating spat with local officials over reopening an electric vehicle plant. On Twitter Saturday afternoon, May 9, 2020. Musk also threatened to sue over Health Department coronavirus restrictions that have stopped Tesla from restarting production at its factory in Fremont south of San Francisco.
AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File

Tesla CEO Elon Musk threatened Saturday to pull the company’s factory and headquarters out of California and sued local officials who have stopped the company from reopening its electric vehicle factory.

In a lawsuit filed in federal court, Tesla accused the Alameda County Health Department of overstepping federal and state coronavirus restrictions when it stopped Tesla from restarting production at its factory in Fremont. The lawsuit contends Tesla factory workers are allowed to work during California's stay-at-home order because the facility is considered “critical infrastructure."

“Frankly, this is the final straw,” Musk tweeted. “Tesla will now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately.”

He wrote that whether the company keeps any manufacturing in Fremont depends on how Tesla is treated in the future.

Musk has been ranting about the stay-home order since the company’s April 29 first-quarter earnings were released, calling the restrictions fascist and urging governments to stop taking people’s freedom.

An order in the six-county San Francisco Bay Area forced Tesla to close the plant starting March 23 to help prevent the virus’ spread, and it was extended until the end of May. Public health experts say the orders have reduced the number of new coronavirus cases nationwide. California Gov. Gavin Newsom allowed the Bay Area counties to continue restrictions while easing them in other areas of the state.

In a statement Saturday, Alameda County's Health Department said it has been working with Tesla to develop a safety plan allowing the Fremont plant to reopen while protecting workers. “We look forward to coming to an agreement on an appropriate safety plan very soon,” the statement said.

But the statement also said residents and businesses have made sacrifices to protect the health of people in the region. “It is our collective responsibility to move through the phases of reopening and loosening the restrictions of the shelter-in-place order in the safest way possible, guided by data and science,” the department said.

Fremont Mayor Lily Mei wrote in a statement that she is growing concerned about the regional economy without provisions for major manufacturing to resume operations. “We know many essential businesses have proven they can successfully operate using strict safety and social distancing practices,” the statement said.

Emails seeking comment from Newsom have not been returned.

Despite Musk's threat, it would be costly and difficult to quickly shift production from Fremont to Texas or Nevada. The Fremont facility, which was formerly run jointly by General Motors and Toyota, currently is Tesla’s only U.S. vehicle assembly plant, and the company would lose critical production if it shut down the plant to move equipment.

“Moving away from Fremont would take at least 12 to 18 months and could add risk to the manufacturing and logistics process in the meantime,” Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives wrote in a note to investors.

But Musk plans another U.S. factory to increase output, possibly in Texas, and could move production once that plant is up and running.

The lack of production in Fremont cuts off Tesla's revenue and is a big financial strain. On a conference call last month, Musk said the company only has assembly plants in Fremont and Shanghai, and the Fremont facility produces the majority of its vehicles. He called the closure of Fremont a “serious risk.”

The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. But it has killed more than 78,000 people in the U.S., with the death toll rising.

Ives wrote that there's now a high-stakes poker game between Musk and county officials — and Musk showed his cards. “Now all eyes move to the courts and the response from Alameda County and potentially California state officials.”

Musk’s tweets come as competing automakers are starting to reopen factories in the U.S. Toyota will restart production on Monday, while General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler all plan to restart their plants gradually on May 18. Tesla is the only major automaker with a factory in California.

Musk's threats came after a series of bizarre tweets earlier this month, including one that said Tesla’s stock price was too high. Musk also posted parts of the U.S. national anthem and wrote that he would sell his houses and other possessions.

More in Automotive
Thumb2
Electric Motorbike Inspired by WWII Aircraft
The EV-500 has a retro style with analog instruments.
May 7th, 2020
In this Nov. 21, 2019, file photo, Tesla CEO Elon Musk introduces the Cybertruck at Tesla&apos;s design studio in Hawthorne, Calif. Tesla CEO Elon Musk appears to have hit all the milestones necessary to receive a stock award currently worth about $730 million to pad the eccentric billionaire&apos;s already vast fortune. The electric car maker ended Wednesday, May 6, 2020, with an average market value of $100.4 billion for the past six months, according to data drawn from FactSet Research.
Elon Musk Nets $730M Stock Award
Tesla just cleared the last hurdle needed for Musk to receive nearly 1.69 million stock options.
May 6th, 2020
Just as the coronavirus outbreak has boxed in society, it&rsquo;s also squeezed high-flying tech companies reliant on people&rsquo;s freedom to move around and get together.
Uber to Lay Off 3,700 Workers
The company's CEO also pledged to waive his base salary through the end of the year.
May 6th, 2020
In this March 23, 2020 file photo, light traffic and a mostly empty parking lot is seen along Pacific Coast Highway, in Santa Monica, Calif. 2020. The U.S. government is estimating that traffic deaths fell 1.2% last year to 36,120. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it&rsquo;s the third year in a row that fatalities dropped.
Report: Traffic Deaths Dropped in 2019
It's the third year in a row that fatalities dropped.
May 6th, 2020
Bmw Istock
BMW: Auto Industry to Slow 'for Quite Some Time'
The company told shareholders it expects earnings to deteriorate.
May 6th, 2020
Fiat Chrysler Ap
Fiat Chrysler Reports Q1 Loss
CEO Mike Manley says the recovery depends on what economic incentives governments devise.
May 5th, 2020
The Intel logo appears on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York&apos;s Times Square.
Intel Acquires Transit App for $900M
The deal for Moovit advances Intel's efforts to build self-driving cars.
May 5th, 2020
Jeep vehicles parked outside the Jefferson North Assembly Plant in Detroit, Feb. 26, 2019.
Detroit Automakers Look to Restart Plants in Mid-May
The companies and the UAW appear to be on board with a May 18 target to reopen North American factories.
May 5th, 2020
In this Sept. 18, 2018 file photo, the Ferrari Monza SP1 car is displayed in Maranello, Italy. Luxury sports carmaker Ferrari on Monday, May 4, 2020, significantly lowered full-year earnings guidance due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but acknowledged that the new outlook assumes a sharp recovery in the second half of the year.
Ferrari Slashes 2020 Outlook
No workers have been furloughed and all have retained full pay during Italy’s shutdown of non-essential manufacturing.
May 4th, 2020
General Motors facility in Langhorne, Pa., Oct. 16, 2019.
Investigators Find No Airbag Defect in Older GM Cars
A petition sought a formal probe of passenger seat sensors.
May 4th, 2020
Thumb2
Is 'Cash for Clunkers' Coming Back?
Reports suggest it could be even bigger than the first ‘Clunkers’ effort.
May 1st, 2020
Bentley
Bentley Redesigns Factory to Resume Production
Everything will be different.
May 1st, 2020