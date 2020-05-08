Pilots, Flight Attendants Charged in Ghosn's Escape

The ex-Nissan chair made a dramatic escape from Japan while out on bail last year.

May 8th, 2020
Associated Press
Former head of Nissan, Carlos Ghosn.
Former head of Nissan, Carlos Ghosn.
AP file

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish prosecutors have charged four pilots, an airline company official and two flight attendants for their alleged roles in former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn’s escape from Japan to Turkey and from there to Beirut, Turkey’s state-run news agency reported Thursday.

Anadolu Agency said prosecutors in Istanbul have completed an indictment against the seven, formally charging the four pilots and the official of illegally smuggling a migrant. The two flight attendants are accused of failing to report a crime, the agency said.

A trial date will be set after a court in Istanbul’s Bakirkoy district formally accepts the indictment.

Details of the indictment were not immediately available.

Ghosn, who was arrested over financial misconduct allegations in Tokyo in 2018, skipped bail while awaiting trial in Japan late last year. He flew to Istanbul and was then transferred onto another plane bound for Beirut, where he arrived Dec. 30.

The Turkish airline company MNG Jet said in January that two of its planes were used illegally in Ghosn’s escape, first flying him from Osaka, Japan, to Istanbul, and then on to Beirut. The company said its employee had admitted to falsifying flight records so that Ghosn’s name did not appear on them.

The company employee and four pilots remain in custody while the flight attendants were released after questioning. The suspects have been identified by their initials only.

Prosecutors in Japan have separately issued arrest warrants for Ghosn and three Americans who they say helped and planned his escape. Japan has no extradition treaty with Lebanon and the former Nissan chief is unlikely to be arrested. Lebanon has indicated it will not hand over Ghosn.

Ghosn, who led Nissan for nearly 20 years, says he is innocent and that he fled Japan in the belief he could not get a fair trial there.

More in Automotive
In this Nov. 21, 2019, file photo, Tesla CEO Elon Musk introduces the Cybertruck at Tesla&apos;s design studio in Hawthorne, Calif. Tesla CEO Elon Musk appears to have hit all the milestones necessary to receive a stock award currently worth about $730 million to pad the eccentric billionaire&apos;s already vast fortune. The electric car maker ended Wednesday, May 6, 2020, with an average market value of $100.4 billion for the past six months, according to data drawn from FactSet Research.
Elon Musk Nets $730M Stock Award
Tesla just cleared the last hurdle needed for Musk to receive nearly 1.69 million stock options.
May 6th, 2020
Just as the coronavirus outbreak has boxed in society, it&rsquo;s also squeezed high-flying tech companies reliant on people&rsquo;s freedom to move around and get together.
Uber to Lay Off 3,700 Workers
The company's CEO also pledged to waive his base salary through the end of the year.
May 6th, 2020
In this March 23, 2020 file photo, light traffic and a mostly empty parking lot is seen along Pacific Coast Highway, in Santa Monica, Calif. 2020. The U.S. government is estimating that traffic deaths fell 1.2% last year to 36,120. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it&rsquo;s the third year in a row that fatalities dropped.
Report: Traffic Deaths Dropped in 2019
It's the third year in a row that fatalities dropped.
May 6th, 2020
Bmw Istock
BMW: Auto Industry to Slow 'for Quite Some Time'
The company told shareholders it expects earnings to deteriorate.
May 6th, 2020
Fiat Chrysler Ap
Fiat Chrysler Reports Q1 Loss
CEO Mike Manley says the recovery depends on what economic incentives governments devise.
May 5th, 2020
The Intel logo appears on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York&apos;s Times Square.
Intel Acquires Transit App for $900M
The deal for Moovit advances Intel's efforts to build self-driving cars.
May 5th, 2020
Jeep vehicles parked outside the Jefferson North Assembly Plant in Detroit, Feb. 26, 2019.
Detroit Automakers Look to Restart Plants in Mid-May
The companies and the UAW appear to be on board with a May 18 target to reopen North American factories.
May 5th, 2020
In this Sept. 18, 2018 file photo, the Ferrari Monza SP1 car is displayed in Maranello, Italy. Luxury sports carmaker Ferrari on Monday, May 4, 2020, significantly lowered full-year earnings guidance due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but acknowledged that the new outlook assumes a sharp recovery in the second half of the year.
Ferrari Slashes 2020 Outlook
No workers have been furloughed and all have retained full pay during Italy’s shutdown of non-essential manufacturing.
May 4th, 2020
General Motors facility in Langhorne, Pa., Oct. 16, 2019.
Investigators Find No Airbag Defect in Older GM Cars
A petition sought a formal probe of passenger seat sensors.
May 4th, 2020
Thumb2
Is 'Cash for Clunkers' Coming Back?
Reports suggest it could be even bigger than the first ‘Clunkers’ effort.
May 1st, 2020
Bentley
Bentley Redesigns Factory to Resume Production
Everything will be different.
May 1st, 2020
Assembly Production Ap
Ford Confident it Can Keep Workers Safe
The automaker vows sufficient safety measures, despite a shortage of testing.
May 1st, 2020