VW Car Sales, Profits Plunge

But the company said it had strong cash reserves and aimed to make a profit for the full year.

Apr 29th, 2020
David McHugh
Logo of the car manufacturer Volkswagen is pictured on top of a company building in Wolfsburg, Germany.
Logo of the car manufacturer Volkswagen is pictured on top of a company building in Wolfsburg, Germany.
Associated Press

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Automaker Volkswagen saw car sales and operating profit plunge in the first quarter as the coronavirus outbreak closed dealerships and halted production. But the company said it had strong cash reserves and aimed to make a profit for the full year.

Global sales fell 23% to 2 million vehicles in the first three months of the year, from 2.6 million in the year-earlier quarter, the company said Wednesday. Operating earnings excluding financial items such as interest and taxes shrank by 81% to 0.9 billion euros from 4.8 billion euros ($5.2 billion) a year earlier.

The company said Wednesday that despite the disruption from the virus it remained financially strong with what it termed a “robust” cash pile of 17.8 billion euros ($19 billion). Sales revenue fell by 8.3% to 55.1 billion euros.

Chief Financial Officer Frank Witter said in a statement that “the global COVID-19 pandemic substantially impacted our business in the first quarter. We’ve taken numerous countermeasures to cut costs and ensure liquidity and we continue to be robustly positioned financially. The Volkswagen Group is steering through this unprecedented crisis with focus and determination.”

The quarter was marked by the shutdown of the company's plants due to the virus outbreak. Production has re-started in China and is being brought back online in Europe. Auto dealerships have reopened in major markets China and Germany.

There were a few bright spots, such as the company's high-end Porsche division seeing an increase in sales revenue due a higher share of more profitable models in the sales mix, though earnings at the division declined to 529 million euros from 829 million euros.

The company on Monday re-started production at its plant in Wolfsburg, Germany where the company is headquartered, making the Golf model and running at about 10-15% of normal. The pace was expected to rise to 40% next week.

Volkswagen said the group as a whole would make an operating profit for the year but that earnings would be “severely below” last year's.

Besides Volkswagen, the company brands include Audi, Porsche, SEAT, Skoda and Lamborghini.

More in Automotive
In this June 24, 2019, file photo machines work on a Ford vehicle assembly line at Ford&apos;s Chicago Assembly Plant in Chicago.
Auto Factories Likely to Stay Closed
Ford, General Motors and FCA factories have been idled for over a month.
Apr 28th, 2020
This Wednesday, March 18, 2020, file photo, shows a Tesla charging station for automobiles in Port Huron, Mich. Tesla&apos;s sales of its increasingly popular electric cars got off to a fast start in the year, even though the company had to slam the brakes along with other major automakers in March 2020 because of worldwide efforts to contain the worst pandemic in a century.
Teslas Can Now Automatically Stop at Lights
The carmaker has rolled out more self-driving features in its quest toward a fully autonomous vehicle.
Apr 27th, 2020
Thumb2
Driverless Startup Launches Delivery Service
What began as a driverless taxi service is pivoting to delivery.
Apr 26th, 2020
Employees of Volkswagen work with face masks.
Volkswagen Restarts Production
At restart, the plan was to make 50 cars per day — about a third of previous output.
Apr 24th, 2020
Thumb2
Elon Musk Says Cyber Truck Will Float
Tesla's CEO recently Tweeted about another never-before-mentioned feature: flotation.
Apr 23rd, 2020
Rory Gamble Uaw Ap
UAW Balks at Auto Plant Re-Start Dates
Union President Rory Gamble says an early May restart date is too risky for members.
Apr 23rd, 2020
F150 Production Ap
Automakers May Avoid Disruption from Tornado-Hit Supplier
A BorgWarner plant was severely damaged by an April 13 tornado that killed a factory security guard.
Apr 23rd, 2020
I Stock 1163817061
GM Scraps Car-Sharing Service
Maven suspended its service because of coronavirus fears and government restrictions.
Apr 22nd, 2020
Thumb
Elon Musk Promised Ventilators, but Sent Something Else
The Tesla CEO tries to clear up a "misunderstanding."
Apr 21st, 2020
In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo the Subaru logo on the front grill of a 2019 Subaru Impreza sedan is displayed at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Subaru is recalling just over 200,000 cars and SUVs in the U.S. and Canada, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, because fuel pumps can fail and cause engines to stall. The recall covers certain 2019 Impreza, Outback, Legacy, and Ascent vehicles.
Subaru to Recall over 200K Vehicles
Engines could lose power while the vehicles are being driven.
Apr 21st, 2020
In this Sept. 27, 2018 file photo, robots weld the bed of a 2018 Ford F-150 truck on the assembly line at the Ford Rouge assembly plant in Dearborn, MI. US businesses are edging their way toward figuring out how to bring their employees back to work amid the coronavirus pandemic, some more gracefully than others. Detroit-area automakers, which suspended production in March, are now pushing to restart factories as soon as possible.
Getting Back to Work Easier Said than Done
As officials tussle over how to “reopen” the U.S. economy, some corporations are taking the first steps.
Apr 21st, 2020
Mercedes Benz Daimler Ap
Volvo, Daimler Found Truck Fuel Cell Venture
They hope that joining forces on fuel cells will lower development costs.
Apr 21st, 2020