California Scales Up Electric Truck Proposal

The updated rule would require automakers to sell a certain percentage of zero-emission trucks each year.

Apr 29th, 2020
Adam Beam
In this Thursday, Aug. 18, 2016, file photo, employees stand next to self-driving, big-rig trucks during a demonstration at the Otto headquarters, in San Francisco. Uber&apos;s self-driving startup Otto developed technology allowing big rigs to drive themselves. After taking millions of factory jobs, robots could be coming for a new class of worker: people who drive for a living.
In this Thursday, Aug. 18, 2016, file photo, employees stand next to self-driving, big-rig trucks during a demonstration at the Otto headquarters, in San Francisco. Uber's self-driving startup Otto developed technology allowing big rigs to drive themselves. After taking millions of factory jobs, robots could be coming for a new class of worker: people who drive for a living.
AP file

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California regulators on Tuesday strengthened a proposed first-in-the-nation rule that would force auto makers to sell more electric delivery vans and work trucks in a state with the country's worst air quality.

The updated rule proposed by the California Air Resources Board would require auto makers to sell a certain percentage of zero-emission trucks each year. By 2035, the board estimates at least 20% of these trucks on the road would be electric.

“This will be transformative,” said Paul Cort, an attorney for Earthjustice’s Right to Zero campaign. “At some point, these manufacturers are going to kind of realize it doesn’t make sense to be making zero emission trucks and combustion trucks to serve the same market.”

The new rule is a big jump from the one the board had previously proposed, which would have ensured at least 4% of these trucks on the road were electric. Environmental groups complained the rule was not strong enough, and board members heard them.

Regulators will take public comments on the new rule for the next 30 days, with a final vote from the board expected in June.

If adopted, at least 40% of all tractor trailers sold in California would have to be zero emission by 2035. For smaller trucks, including models like the Ford F-250, 55% of all sales would be zero emission. The standard is the toughest for delivery trucks and vans, with 75% of sales required to be zero emission by 2035.

California already has similar rules for sales of passenger vehicles. But truck manufacturers have said it's not fair to apply similar rules to their industry because their customers are investing in vehicles that must return a profit. That's harder to do with electric vehicles, which cost more than those with gasoline or diesel engines.

Chris Shimoda, vice president for the California Trucking Association, said the group has not officially opposed the rule because it only applies to manufacturers.

“But it's disheartening to see regulations get stricter when the economy is in freefall and businesses are in survival mode,” Shimoda said, referring to the economic downturn prompted by the restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus. “In the face of a generational recession, we'd urge the Air Board to exercise caution.”

Delivery vans and work trucks are just a small fraction of total vehicles on the road, yet they are one of the largest sources of air pollution in the transportation sector. That's because these trucks travel many more miles than passenger cars. And many of them use diesel engines, which have more power but produce more pollution than gasoline engines, according to Jimmy O'Dea, a senior vehicles analyst with the Union of Concerned Scientists.

California has two of the largest ports in the world in Los Angeles and Long Beach, with heavy duty trucks spewing harmful pollutants as they haul freight to and from warehouses in the Inland Empire. The American Lung Association's State of the Air report for 2020 said seven of the 10 most ozone-polluted cities in the U.S. are in California, with 98% of its residents living in counties with poor air quality.

“It's incredibly concerning,” said Anthony Victoria, communications director for the Center for Community Action and Environmental Justice. “We have families with high levels of cancer, high levels of respiratory illnesses, many of these people live next to rail yards where there are thousands of trucks passing through every day.”

More in Automotive
In this June 24, 2019, file photo machines work on a Ford vehicle assembly line at Ford&apos;s Chicago Assembly Plant in Chicago.
Auto Factories Likely to Stay Closed
Ford, General Motors and FCA factories have been idled for over a month.
Apr 28th, 2020
This Wednesday, March 18, 2020, file photo, shows a Tesla charging station for automobiles in Port Huron, Mich. Tesla&apos;s sales of its increasingly popular electric cars got off to a fast start in the year, even though the company had to slam the brakes along with other major automakers in March 2020 because of worldwide efforts to contain the worst pandemic in a century.
Teslas Can Now Automatically Stop at Lights
The carmaker has rolled out more self-driving features in its quest toward a fully autonomous vehicle.
Apr 27th, 2020
Thumb2
Driverless Startup Launches Delivery Service
What began as a driverless taxi service is pivoting to delivery.
Apr 26th, 2020
Employees of Volkswagen work with face masks.
Volkswagen Restarts Production
At restart, the plan was to make 50 cars per day — about a third of previous output.
Apr 24th, 2020
Thumb2
Elon Musk Says Cyber Truck Will Float
Tesla's CEO recently Tweeted about another never-before-mentioned feature: flotation.
Apr 23rd, 2020
Rory Gamble Uaw Ap
UAW Balks at Auto Plant Re-Start Dates
Union President Rory Gamble says an early May restart date is too risky for members.
Apr 23rd, 2020
F150 Production Ap
Automakers May Avoid Disruption from Tornado-Hit Supplier
A BorgWarner plant was severely damaged by an April 13 tornado that killed a factory security guard.
Apr 23rd, 2020
I Stock 1163817061
GM Scraps Car-Sharing Service
Maven suspended its service because of coronavirus fears and government restrictions.
Apr 22nd, 2020
Thumb
Elon Musk Promised Ventilators, but Sent Something Else
The Tesla CEO tries to clear up a "misunderstanding."
Apr 21st, 2020
In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo the Subaru logo on the front grill of a 2019 Subaru Impreza sedan is displayed at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Subaru is recalling just over 200,000 cars and SUVs in the U.S. and Canada, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, because fuel pumps can fail and cause engines to stall. The recall covers certain 2019 Impreza, Outback, Legacy, and Ascent vehicles.
Subaru to Recall over 200K Vehicles
Engines could lose power while the vehicles are being driven.
Apr 21st, 2020
In this Sept. 27, 2018 file photo, robots weld the bed of a 2018 Ford F-150 truck on the assembly line at the Ford Rouge assembly plant in Dearborn, MI. US businesses are edging their way toward figuring out how to bring their employees back to work amid the coronavirus pandemic, some more gracefully than others. Detroit-area automakers, which suspended production in March, are now pushing to restart factories as soon as possible.
Getting Back to Work Easier Said than Done
As officials tussle over how to “reopen” the U.S. economy, some corporations are taking the first steps.
Apr 21st, 2020
Mercedes Benz Daimler Ap
Volvo, Daimler Found Truck Fuel Cell Venture
They hope that joining forces on fuel cells will lower development costs.
Apr 21st, 2020