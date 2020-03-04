Toyota Recalls 1.1M Vehicles Over Fuel Pumps

The company wouldn't say if there has been any engine stalling that resulted in a crash.

Associated Press
Mar 4th, 2020
Toyota Ap
AP file

DETROIT (AP) — Toyota is adding 1.1 million vehicles to a major recall in the U.S. to fix possible fuel pump failures that can cause engines to stall.

The company said Wednesday that the added vehicles bring the total to 1.8 million.

In January Toyota recalled nearly 700,000 vehicles in the U.S. for the same problems. Engine stalling can increase the risk of a crash, although the company wouldn't say if there have been any.

The vehicles include trucks, SUVs, minivans and cars across the model lineups of Toyota and its Lexus luxury vehicle brand.

The company says owners of vehicles not involved in the January recall will be notified in early May about when to make a service appointment. Dealers will replace the fuel pump with an improved one.

