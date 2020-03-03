Ex-Google Self-Driving Car Project Picks Up New Investors

Waymo has secured $2.25 billion from a group of investors led by Silver Lake and the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board.

Associated Press
Mar 3rd, 2020
In this May 8, 2018, file photo, a Waymo logo is displayed on the door of a car at the Google I/O conference in Mountain View, Calif.
In this May 8, 2018, file photo, a Waymo logo is displayed on the door of a car at the Google I/O conference in Mountain View, Calif.
Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Google's former autonomous vehicle project is becoming a more autonomous business by bringing it in its first investors besides its corporate parent.

Waymo has secured $2.25 billion from a group of investors led by Silver Lake and the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board to help the company continue to develop its self-driving technology for its ride-hailing service and a recently launched trucking division.

Other investors in the deal announced Monday include Mubadala Investment Company, auto part makers Magna International, venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz and AutoNation, the largest auto dealership chain in the U.S.

Until now, Waymo had been exclusively relying on the deep pockets of its parent company, Alphabet, which also contributing to the $2.25 billion investment.

The infusion of money from new investors marks Waymo's biggest step yet toward eventually spinning out of Alphabet. That's something analysts have speculated will eventually happen once its self-driving car technology becomes advanced enough to begin generating significant revenue.

Waymo CEO John Krafcik said a spinoff has “always been on the road map" during a Monday conference call with reporters. “”We look at this investment as another validation of what we are doing," Krafcik said. He declined to disclose how much Waymo is being valued by the investors, but said the company is still in discussions to raise even more money.

Alphabet doesn't disclose specific about Waymo''s financial performance, but bundles its results with a group of other high-risk projects and companies known as “Other Bets." That division lost $4.8 billion last year on revenue of just $659 million.

But analysts think Waymo could turn out to be a gold mine because it is considered to be the leader in the race to build robotic cars that could eventually eliminate the need for humans behind the steering wheel and revolutionize the way people get around.

So far, though, Waymo is only operating a small ride-hailing service in the Phoenix area, although it still plans to branch out into other parts of the U.S. and eventually internationally, too.

More in Technology
Mmface
Facial Recognition Startup Hacked
An intruder stole a complete list of its clients.
Feb 27th, 2020
I Stock 1006095910
Managing Remote Workers Takes More Than Apps
Remote working is gaining momentum at small businesses, allowing many companies to look for help far from their home base.
Feb 26th, 2020
In this Feb. 21, 2020 photo, reusable shopping bags are displayed inside an Amazon Go Grocery store set to open soon in Seattle&apos;s Capitol Hill neighborhood.
Amazon Opens Cashier-Less Store
At the new store shoppers can grab milk or eggs and walk out without checking out or opening their wallets.
Feb 25th, 2020
I Stock 1130785257
Chemical Firm: US Wrong to Deny Visa
A Ukrainian software developer has spent three years working on the company's ERP but the US won't grant him access to implement it.
Feb 25th, 2020
Drugs Pharma Assembly Line Ap
AI Discovers Surprising New Antibiotics
With the rapid rise in drug resistance in many pathogens, new antibiotics are desperately needed.
Feb 24th, 2020
In this Saturday afternoon, Feb. 22, 2020, photo &apos;Mad&apos; Mike Hughes rocket takes off, with what appears to be a parachute tearing off during its launch near Barstow, Calif.
Flat Earther Dies
The steam-powered rocket streaked upward, then took around 10 seconds to fall straight back to earth.
Feb 24th, 2020
In this Feb. 18, 2020 photo, a view of the latest version of Chinese tech company Huawei&rsquo;s folding smartphone, the Mate Xs, on display, at a press preview in London.
Huawei Debuts New Folding Phone
The Mate X's display wraps around the phone’s outside when closed and unfolds to an eight-inch tablet.
Feb 24th, 2020
I Stock 599495514
Bank Backs Off Monitoring Work Breaks
Barclays had installed a program that tracked employees and sent warnings if they spent too long on breaks.
Feb 20th, 2020
In this Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 photo, John Brownstein, right, co-founder of HealthMap, a system using artificial intelligence to monitor global disease outbreaks, speaks on a phone in a HealthMap work area at Boston Children&apos;s Hospital in Boston.
AI's Role in Virus Outbreak Detection
In the final days of 2019, an AI system in Boston sent out the first global alert about a new viral outbreak in China.
Feb 20th, 2020
In this Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, photograph taken in Denver, software engineer David Viramontes, front, and digital strategist Patrick Collins direct a meeting of Code For Denver.
Government Seeks Tech Experts
A Washington organization is seeking private-sector coders, programmers and software engineers to make government user-friendly.
Feb 19th, 2020
Computer Screen Istock
Raytheon Engineer Guilty
His computer contained sensitive material, including a user's guide for an air-to-air missile.
Feb 18th, 2020
Hard Drive Istock
2 Charged in Hardware Price-Fixing
NHK Spring was sentenced to pay a $28.5 million fine related to the case.
Feb 17th, 2020
This March 27, 2008, aerial file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington.
Pentagon Work Halted
Amazon sued the U.S. government last year for awarding the contract to its rival, Microsoft.
Feb 14th, 2020
In this Oct. 31, 2019, file photo, a man uses his smartphone as he stands near a billboard for Chinese technology firm Huawei at the PT Expo in Beijing.
New US Charges for Huawei
The company is accused of a brazen scheme to steal trade secrets from competitors in America, federal prosecutors announced Thursday.
Feb 14th, 2020