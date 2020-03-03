Apple to Pay Up to $500M Over Battery-Related Phone Slowdown

The lawsuit addressed Apple's 2017 admission that it was slowing down phone performance in older models to avoid unexpected shutdowns related to battery fatigue.

Rachel Lerman
Mar 3rd, 2020
In this Sept. 16, 2016 file photo, a customer compares her iPhone 6, left, with an iPhone 7 at an Apple Store in Chicago.
In this Sept. 16, 2016 file photo, a customer compares her iPhone 6, left, with an iPhone 7 at an Apple Store in Chicago.
Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — IPhone owners could get $25 from Apple after the company agreed to pay up to $500 million to settle claims over intentionally slowing down older phones to preserve older batteries.

Apple and lawyers representing iPhone consumers agreed to a deal stemming from Apple's 2017 admission that it was slowing down phone performance in older models to avoid unexpected shutdowns related to battery fatigue.

That admission led to Apple offering discounted battery replacements at $29, but many people claimed they had already spent hundreds of dollars to buy new phones because Apple didn't reveal the cause of the problem. If they had known they could just buy new batteries, they might not have bought new phones, some consumers in the case said.

Apple did not admit wrongdoing. As part of the settlement, the company will pay $310 million to $500 million, including about $93 million to lawyers representing consumers.

IPhone users who were named in the class-action lawsuit will get up to $3,500 each. The rest of the settlement money will be distributed to owners of iPhone 6, 6S, 7 and SE models who meet eligibility requirements related to the operating system they had running. They must file claims to get the award. If too many people file, the $25 amount could shrink.

A federal judge in San Jose, California, still needs to approve the settlement.

More in Technology
Mmface
Facial Recognition Startup Hacked
An intruder stole a complete list of its clients.
Feb 27th, 2020
I Stock 1006095910
Managing Remote Workers Takes More Than Apps
Remote working is gaining momentum at small businesses, allowing many companies to look for help far from their home base.
Feb 26th, 2020
In this Feb. 21, 2020 photo, reusable shopping bags are displayed inside an Amazon Go Grocery store set to open soon in Seattle&apos;s Capitol Hill neighborhood.
Amazon Opens Cashier-Less Store
At the new store shoppers can grab milk or eggs and walk out without checking out or opening their wallets.
Feb 25th, 2020
I Stock 1130785257
Chemical Firm: US Wrong to Deny Visa
A Ukrainian software developer has spent three years working on the company's ERP but the US won't grant him access to implement it.
Feb 25th, 2020
Drugs Pharma Assembly Line Ap
AI Discovers Surprising New Antibiotics
With the rapid rise in drug resistance in many pathogens, new antibiotics are desperately needed.
Feb 24th, 2020
In this Saturday afternoon, Feb. 22, 2020, photo &apos;Mad&apos; Mike Hughes rocket takes off, with what appears to be a parachute tearing off during its launch near Barstow, Calif.
Flat Earther Dies
The steam-powered rocket streaked upward, then took around 10 seconds to fall straight back to earth.
Feb 24th, 2020
In this Feb. 18, 2020 photo, a view of the latest version of Chinese tech company Huawei&rsquo;s folding smartphone, the Mate Xs, on display, at a press preview in London.
Huawei Debuts New Folding Phone
The Mate X's display wraps around the phone’s outside when closed and unfolds to an eight-inch tablet.
Feb 24th, 2020
I Stock 599495514
Bank Backs Off Monitoring Work Breaks
Barclays had installed a program that tracked employees and sent warnings if they spent too long on breaks.
Feb 20th, 2020
In this Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 photo, John Brownstein, right, co-founder of HealthMap, a system using artificial intelligence to monitor global disease outbreaks, speaks on a phone in a HealthMap work area at Boston Children&apos;s Hospital in Boston.
AI's Role in Virus Outbreak Detection
In the final days of 2019, an AI system in Boston sent out the first global alert about a new viral outbreak in China.
Feb 20th, 2020
In this Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, photograph taken in Denver, software engineer David Viramontes, front, and digital strategist Patrick Collins direct a meeting of Code For Denver.
Government Seeks Tech Experts
A Washington organization is seeking private-sector coders, programmers and software engineers to make government user-friendly.
Feb 19th, 2020
Computer Screen Istock
Raytheon Engineer Guilty
His computer contained sensitive material, including a user's guide for an air-to-air missile.
Feb 18th, 2020
Hard Drive Istock
2 Charged in Hardware Price-Fixing
NHK Spring was sentenced to pay a $28.5 million fine related to the case.
Feb 17th, 2020
This March 27, 2008, aerial file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington.
Pentagon Work Halted
Amazon sued the U.S. government last year for awarding the contract to its rival, Microsoft.
Feb 14th, 2020
In this Oct. 31, 2019, file photo, a man uses his smartphone as he stands near a billboard for Chinese technology firm Huawei at the PT Expo in Beijing.
New US Charges for Huawei
The company is accused of a brazen scheme to steal trade secrets from competitors in America, federal prosecutors announced Thursday.
Feb 14th, 2020