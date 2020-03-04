Fiat Chrysler US Sales Chief who Sued the Company is Leaving

A bumpy career saw him file a whistleblower lawsuit over a scheme to pay dealers to report fake sales numbers.

Tom Krisher
Mar 4th, 2020
In this Feb. 13, 2014 file photo, Reid Bigland unveils the Dodge Challenger Shaker at the Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto. Fiat Chrysler&apos;s head of U.S. sales is leaving the automaker after more than two decades. Bigland had a bumpy career that saw huge growth but also a whistleblower lawsuit over a scheme to pay dealers to report fake sales numbers. The Italian-American company says Bigland will leave April 3, 2020.
In this Feb. 13, 2014 file photo, Reid Bigland unveils the Dodge Challenger Shaker at the Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto. Fiat Chrysler's head of U.S. sales is leaving the automaker after more than two decades. Bigland had a bumpy career that saw huge growth but also a whistleblower lawsuit over a scheme to pay dealers to report fake sales numbers. The Italian-American company says Bigland will leave April 3, 2020.
AP Photo/The Canadian Press, Chris Young, File

DETROIT (AP) — Fiat Chrysler's head of U.S. sales is leaving the company after a bumpy career that saw him file a whistleblower lawsuit over a scheme to pay dealers to report fake sales numbers.

The company says in a statement that Reid Bigland will leave Fiat Chrysler April 3 after 22 years with the company. He'll pursue other interests.

Bigland also headed the Ram brand and Fiat Chrysler Canada. During his tenure the company saw big U.S. sales growth, mainly with the Jeep and Ram brands. But his career was marred by the sales scandal, which forced Fiat Chrysler to restate numbers and pay $40 million to settle a complaint with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Terms of Bigland’s departure weren’t announced, but the company said all legal matters with Bigland “have been resolved to the satisfaction of all parties involved.”

FCA CEO Mike Manley thanked Bigland for his service in a company statement. “We all wish him every success in his future endeavors,” Manley said. Bigland said in the same statement that that it’s been a privilege to work at FCA and with the company’s dealers.

Last June, Bigland sued Fiat Chrysler alleging that it withheld 90% of his pay package because he testified in the SEC inquiry of sales reporting practices.

He alleged that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles violated Michigan's Whistleblower Protection Act, retaliating against him because he testified in the probe of whether the company inflated sales and deceived stockholders.

The company withheld Bigland's 2018 long-term incentive stock payout, special dividends and an annual bonus in retaliation for his testimony and because he sold some stock, according to the lawsuit. Documents say the dividends alone are worth about $1.8 million.

In September Fiat Chrysler agreed to pay $40 million to settle an SEC complaint alleging that the company misled investors by overstating its monthly sales numbers over a five-year period.

The company inflated sales by paying dealers to report fake numbers from 2012 to 2016, the SEC alleged in a complaint.

Fiat Chrysler agreed to pay the civil penalty and to stop violating anti-fraud, reporting and internal accounting control regulations, the SEC said. The automaker did not admit or deny the agency's allegations.

Fiat Chrysler said it has reviewed and refined its sales reporting procedures.

The SEC said the automaker boasted about a streak of year-over-year sales increases into 2016, when the streak actually was broken in September of 2013.

When the company disclosed the sales scheme in 2016, it said that it had a "reserve" stock of cars that had been shipped to big fleet buyers such as rental car companies but not recorded as sales.

The SEC said employees called this database of actual but unreported sales the "cookie jar." The company dipped into those sales to stop the streak from ending, or when it would have missed other sales targets.

Bigland alleged in his lawsuit said that he inherited the sales reporting system when he took over the top sales job in 2011. When a dealer sued the company over the reporting system in 2016, Fiat Chrysler reported problems to the SEC, according to the documents.

The company named Jeff Kommor to replace Bigland as head of U.S. sales, while David Buckingham will lead FCA Canada. Mike Koval will be interim head of the Ram brand in North America.

More in Automotive
In this Jan. 8, 2020, file photo, Nissan&apos;s former chairman Carlos Ghosn, speaks at a press conference in Beirut, Lebanon. Japan&apos;s Justice Minister Masako Mori said Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 that she was dispatching the official to Beirut for talks on the case of former Nissan Motor Co. executive Carlos Ghosn, who fled for his home country late last year while out on bail awaiting trial.
Japan Sends Official to Lebanon Over Ghosn
Nissan said in a statement that it hoped Ghosn would return to Japan to stand trial.
Feb 28th, 2020
Cars are pictured as workers stop the preparation of the 90th Geneva International Motor Show, GIMS, at Palexpo, in Geneva, Switzerland, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. The 90th edition of the International Motor Show, scheduled to begin on March 5th, is cancelled due to the advancement of the (Covid-19) coronavirus in Switzerland. The Swiss confederation announced today that all events involving more than 1,000 people would be banned until 15 March.
Geneva Auto Show Canceled
The Swiss government has placed a ban on big events that will last until at least March 15.
Feb 28th, 2020
Kia Logo Ap
Kia Recalls 193K More Vehicles
The government announced two separate Kia recalls this week.
Feb 27th, 2020
This Nov. 17, 2017, file photo shows a view inside an electric driverless shuttle produced by EasyMile, during an experiment, in Paris. The U.S. government&apos;s highway safety agency has ordered an autonomous shuttle company to stop carrying passengers in 16 U.S. cities after a mysterious braking problem occurred in Columbus, Ohio. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the suspension will remain in place while it examines safety issues with the low-speed shuttles operated by France-based EasyMile.
NHTSA Pauses Shuttle Program
The agency made the move after an EasyMile shuttle in Columbus braked suddenly, causing a passenger to suffer an injury.
Feb 27th, 2020
Thumb2
Volvo Unveils Next-Generation EV
The compact car is touted as a potential challenger to Tesla’s Model 3
Feb 26th, 2020
In this March 23, 2018, file photo provided by KTVU, emergency personnel work a the scene where a Tesla electric SUV crashed into a barrier on U.S. Highway 101 in Mountain View, Calif. The National Transportation Safety Board says the driver of a Tesla SUV who died in a Silicon Valley crash two years ago was playing a video game on his smartphone at the time. Chairman Robert Sumwalt said at the start of a hearing Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 that partially automated driving systems like Tesla&apos;s Autopilot cannot drive themselves. Yet he says drivers continue to use them without paying attention.
NTSB Blames Tesla Crash on Driver
The board also provided nine new recommendations to prevent partially automated vehicle crashes in the future.
Feb 26th, 2020
I Stock 1192891571
Ford Recalls F-150 Pickup
The headlamp problem could reduce visibility to other drivers, but Ford says it doesn't know of any crashes.
Feb 25th, 2020
Mm E35 Thumb
Tire-Changing Robot
The company's CEO came up with the idea for RoboTire after waiting for three hours in a tire shop.
Feb 25th, 2020
Darrell Kransz, a GM employee for 43.7 years, who also drove the 1 and 2 millionth vehicles produced, positions for a photo in a 2020 Chevrolet Traverse Premier Redline Edition after it rolled off the production line.
GM Builds 3 Millionth Vehicle
It rolled off the line at the automaker’s newest assembly plant in Lansing, Mich.
Feb 25th, 2020
Ep38
Tesla Tricked into Speeding
A recent experiment sought to reveal whether Tesla’s semi-autonomous system could be subject to confusion.
Feb 21st, 2020
In this Dec. 2, 2009, file photo, the 2011 Kia Sorento debuts at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles. Kia is joining its affiliate Hyundai in recalling thousands of vehicles in the U.S. because water can get into a brake computer, cause an electrical short and possibly a fire. The Kia recall covers nearly 229,000 Sedona minivans from the 2006 through 2010 model years. Also covered are Sorento SUVs from 2007 through 2009.
Fire Risk Prompts Kia Recall
Water can get into a brake computer, causing an electrical short.
Feb 20th, 2020
Outrider
Autonomous Logistics Trucks Launch
Outrider says it offers first-of-its-kind technology to help automate the distribution yards of large companies.
Feb 20th, 2020
Hyperloop
Missouri Takes Step Towards First Hyperloop
Eventually, the state hopes to connect Kansas City and St. Louis.
Feb 20th, 2020
In this Jan. 10, 2020, file photo, former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn speaks to Japanese media during an interview in Beirut, Lebanon.
France Steps Up Ghosn Investigation
His attorneys denied allegations that suspicious funds benefited Ghosn or his family personally.
Feb 20th, 2020