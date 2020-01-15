GM: 1,350 Temps to get Full-Time Jobs

The workers got a path to full-time status in contract negotiations between the United Auto Workers union and the company.

Associated Press
Jan 15th, 2020
General Motors Ap
AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File

DETROIT (AP) — More than 1,350 temporary workers at 14 General Motors facilities in the U.S. will get full-time positions before the end of March, the company says.

The workers will start at $21 to $24 per hour depending on their seniority and will get improved health care benefits at a low cost, dental and vision benefits, company 401(k) contributions and annual profit-sharing checks.

Eventually they'll reach the top wage for a full-time production worker of $32.32 per hour. The manufacturing plants and other sites are in Michigan, Indiana, New York, Tennessee, Missouri, Kansas and Kentucky, GM said Wednesday in a statement.

The workers got a path to full-time status in contract negotiations between the United Auto Workers union and the company. The agreement came after a contentious 40-day strike last fall that crippled GM's U.S. production and cost the company well over $1 billion.

Temporary workers can get permanent jobs after two or three years depending on their start dates, but they start at the low end of a pay scale, so people doing the same work can end up at different pay rates.

More in Automotive
Tadge Juechter, Corvette executive chief engineer, holds up the trophy after the new mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette was named the North American Car of the Year in Detroit, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. The Kia Telluride took Sport Utility of the Year honors and the Jeep Gladiator won the Truck of the Year Award.
Corvette, Telluride Take Top Awards
The judges evaluate finalists on value, innovation, design, performance, safety, technology and driver satisfaction.
Jan 13th, 2020
Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn speaks to Japanese media during an interview in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. A lawyer for Carlos Ghosn, Nissan&apos;s former chairman who skipped bail in Japan and fled to Lebanon, on Friday slammed a gaffe by the Japanese justice minister who said that Ghosn should &ldquo;prove&apos; his innocence. Ghosn, who was awaiting trial on financial misconduct charges, fled Tokyo and appeared in Beirut Dec. 30.
Lawyer Details Ghosn Questioning
Critics have for years said Japan's prolonged detentions tend to coerce false confessions.
Jan 12th, 2020
Carlos Abou Jaoude, a lawyer for ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn, leaves the judicial palace where Ghosn was questioned by a Lebanese prosecutor, in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. Lebanese prosecutors issued a travel ban for fugitive ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn, following an Interpol-issued notice, a judicial official said Thursday.
Lebanon Issues Travel Ban for Ghosn
Lebanese prosecutors also asked him to hand over his French passport.
Jan 9th, 2020
Rory Gamble Ap
UAW President Denies Wrongdoing
In a letter to staff, Rory Gamble said he “absolutely never requested or received any cash or kickback' from vendors.
Jan 9th, 2020
Tesla Hood Ap
US to Probe Latest Fatal Tesla Crash
The crash, which killed the driver's wife who was a passenger in the Tesla, is the second one to be investigated in the past two weeks by NHTSA.
Jan 8th, 2020
Nissan&apos;s former chairman Carlos Ghosn arrives for a press conference in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.
Japan Defends its Justice System
The ex-Nissan exec says he was held in solitary confinement for 130 days.
Jan 8th, 2020
New Thumb
Opioid Deaths When Plants Close
Five years after plants closed, opioid deaths were 85% higher.
Jan 8th, 2020
Nissan&apos;s former chairman Carlos Ghosn speaks at a press conference in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.
Carlos Ghosn: Japan Arrest was a Plot
Nissan's fugitive ex-boss described his detention conditions as a “travesty” against human rights.
Jan 8th, 2020
Takata Wall Ap
Is 10M Takata Recall the End?
It could bring to a close the largest series of automotive recalls in U.S. history.
Jan 8th, 2020
In this Nov. 24, 2019, photo, a saleswoman talks about a Tesla Model 3 car at a Tesla showroom in Hangzhou in eastern China&apos;s Zhejiang Province. Tesla&apos;s Shanghai factory delivered its first cars to customers Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, and chief executive Elon Musk said the electric automaker plans to set up a design center in China to create a model for worldwide sales.
Tesla Delivers First Chinese-made Model 3
Producing in China insulates Tesla from possible duty increases on imported U.S.-made vehicles from Beijing's tariff war with Washington.
Jan 7th, 2020
Carlos Carole Ghosn Ap
Japan Issues Warrant for Carole Ghosn
Prosecutors said that Carole Ghosn gave false testimony in her husband's case about the transfer of money that allegedly caused losses to Nissan.
Jan 7th, 2020
In this Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 file photo,Cars for sale at the Ford dealership in Manchester, N.H. New vehicle sales in the U.S. fell slightly last year, but the numbers still passed the healthy 17 million mark for the fifth straight year. Automakers sold 17.1 million new cars, trucks and SUVs in 2019, down about 1% from the previous year.
Despite Dip, Vehicle Sales Healthy
Although buyers spent more on vehicles, companies had to prop up sales with record discounts.
Jan 6th, 2020
In this July 8, 2018, file photo, clouds are reflected above the company logo on the hood of a Tesla vehicle outside a showroom in Littleton, Colo. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating the crash of a speeding Tesla that killed two people in a Los Angeles suburb, the agency announced Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019.
3 Deaths Raise Autopilot Questions
In addition to the deaths on Sunday night, three U.S. fatal crashes since 2016 involved vehicles using Autopilot.
Jan 6th, 2020
Mercedes Logo Ap
Mercedes Recalls 750K Cars
The sunroof can reportedly fly off.
Jan 6th, 2020